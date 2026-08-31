Charlotte North Carolina Temple rendering released

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An architectural rendering of the Charlotte North Carolina Temple.

An exterior rendering of the Charlotte North Carolina Temple has been published by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

As previously announced, the temple will be a single-story structure of approximately 30,700 square feet. The temple grounds will be located on a 7.7-acre plot at 5926 Mathews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill, Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

The rendering was first released Aug. 31 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

A site map for the Charlotte North Carolina Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On April 2, 2023, then-Church President Russell M. Nelson announced this house of the Lord for Charlotte.

It was one of 15 temple locations he identified in the April 2023 general conference, alongside two other cities on the United States’ East Coast: Winchester, Virginia, and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

North Carolina currently has one other temple, the Raleigh North Carolina Temple, which was dedicated in 1999 by then-Church President Gordon B. Hinckley. Two decades later, it was rededicated by President M. Russell Ballard, then the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

In 1838, the first missionary arrived in North Carolina — Jedediah Grant, the father of future Church President Heber J. Grant.

Jedediah Grant organized more than 200 Latter-day Saints into seven congregations over the next seven years. In 1973, the Church’s membership there was more than 16,000.

The state now has more than 98,000 Latter-day Saints in about 190 wards and branches.