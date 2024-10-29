Announcement of the Abuja Nigeria Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Abuja Nigeria Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

In response to the announcement, President Victor C. Eze of the Abuja Nigeria Wuse Stake wrote to the Church News: “The announcement of a temple for Abuja by our dear President Nelson is a double confirmation that the restored gospel of Jesus Christ has completely anchored in and around Abuja. A temple in the capital of Nigeria holds a lot of blessings for the Saints, here in particular and the entire country. What a privilege it is to have the house of the Lord come, with its attendant blessings, to this city in my lifetime. Reaping in joy, seeds we sowed in tears.”

The Abuja Nigeria Temple will be the sixth temple built in the West African country, with the first — Aba Nigeria Temple — dedicated in 2005. Four additional houses of the Lord were in planning at the time of announcement — in Benin, Lagos, Eket and Calabar.

The Abuja Nigeria Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 6, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Abuja Nigeria Temple

The Abuja Nigeria Temple will be built in or near Abuja, Nigeria. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.