Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac
Temples

Salvador Brazil, Mendoza Argentina temples open with media days

The two are five houses of the Lord that are being opened to the media and public from Aug. 12 through Sept. 9

The Salvador Brazil Temple (left) and the Mendoza Argentina Temple.
The Salvador Brazil Temple (left) and the Mendoza Argentina Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Scott Taylor

By Scott Taylor

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened two of its new temples to the media Monday morning, Aug. 17, with both in South America.

Church leaders — including Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and the South America South and Brazil area presidencies — welcomed media representatives to the Salvador Brazil Temple and the Mendoza Argentina Temple.

The two are among five of the Church’s houses of the Lord that will have media days and subsequent public open houses, starting with the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple last week on Aug. 12. Following will be the Aug. 26 media day for the Casper Wyoming Temple and the Sept. 9 media day for the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple.

Those five will be dedicated later in September and October.

The media day is also a time when the Church releases exterior and interior photos of the new house of the Lord.

Also scheduled for media days, open houses and dedications later in 2024 are the Deseret Peak Utah and Tallahassee Florida temples.

Related Stories
Mendoza Argentina Temple opens for media, invited-guest and open-house tours
Salvador Brazil Temple opens for tours to media, public
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed