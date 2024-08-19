Salvador Brazil, Mendoza Argentina temples open with media days

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened two of its new temples to the media Monday morning, Aug. 17, with both in South America.

Church leaders — including Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and the South America South and Brazil area presidencies — welcomed media representatives to the Salvador Brazil Temple and the Mendoza Argentina Temple.

The two are among five of the Church’s houses of the Lord that will have media days and subsequent public open houses, starting with the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple last week on Aug. 12. Following will be the Aug. 26 media day for the Casper Wyoming Temple and the Sept. 9 media day for the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple.

Those five will be dedicated later in September and October.

The media day is also a time when the Church releases exterior and interior photos of the new house of the Lord.

Also scheduled for media days, open houses and dedications later in 2024 are the Deseret Peak Utah and Tallahassee Florida temples.