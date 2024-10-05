Elder D. Martin Goury: ‘Be Thou Clean’

Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder D. Martin Goury, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024.

Elder D. Martin Goury, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday afternoon session of October 2024 general conference. He spoke about repenting and how it increases sensitivity to the Holy Ghost. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Goury talk summary

“Our Heavenly Father understands our mortal journey and the inevitability of sin in our lives.”

Repentance is available for all through the Savior Jesus Christ’s atoning and redemptive sacrifice.

“Repentance, a foundational principle of the gospel, is essential for our spiritual development and resilience as we navigate life’s challenges.”

President Russell M. Nelson’s invitation to quickly repent and not delay was also reiterated.

“If there is something that you have not fully repented of, I encourage you to heed President Nelson’s call not to procrastinate your repentance.”

Repenting can take courage. “I can assure you that the joy that emanates from genuine repentance surpasses understanding.”

Through earnest repentance, people are sanctified. It also increases sensitivity to the promptings and influence of the Holy Ghost.

“One of the Holy Ghost’s essential functions is to caution, lead and guide every individual who listens to the soft, inner voice.”

Choosing to follow the teachings of the prophets and apostles leads to greater capacity to have the Holy Ghost as a companion.

“The Holy Ghost provides clarity in decision-making, prompting thoughts and impressions that align with our Heavenly Father’s will. Having the Holy Ghost as a constant companion is crucial for our spiritual growth.”

Notable quotes

“Repentance, a foundational principle of the gospel, is essential for our spiritual development and resilience as we navigate life’s challenges.”

“I can assure you that the joy that emanates from genuine repentance surpasses understanding.”

“Having the Holy Ghost as a constant companion is crucial for our spiritual growth.”

Who is Elder Goury?

Elder D. Martin Goury was sustained as a General Authority Seventy during the April 2024 general conference. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder D. Martin Goury was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 6, 2024.

In October 1992, Elder Goury dreamed of becoming a clergyman. After receiving a copy of the Book of Mormon from young missionaries in London, he received a witness of its truthfulness and was baptized in April 1993.

Elder Goury earned bachelor’s degrees in teaching from CAFOP de Man in 1988 and mechanical engineering from London South Bank University in 1997.

He married Ruth Simone Kennington in the London England Temple on April 8, 1995. They are from Côte d’Ivoire and have four children.

Elder Goury is from the Ivory Coast. Here’s recent news from there:

More from the Church News archives on repentance: