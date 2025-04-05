Menu
General Conference

Saturday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference — see photos and read a summary

Photos and a summary from the Saturday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference

Conferencegoers line up to enter the Conference Center before the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Church News Staff
By Church News Staff

The Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2025.

The session was conducted by Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Alan T. Phillips, General Authority Seventy, and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, gave the opening and closing prayers.

Music was provided by a youth choir from northern Utah, directed by Geoff Anderson and accompanied by organist Linda Margetts.

Speakers

1 of 14
President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, walk onto the rostrum prior to the Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 14
Conferencegoers line up to enter the Conference Center before the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
3 of 14
A couple poses for a photo prior to the Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 14
Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shakes hands with President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, prior to the Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 14
Conferencegoers line up to enter the Conference Center before the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
6 of 14
Amy Meredith, of American Fork, talks with her daughter, Emily, 2, outside the Conference Center before the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
7 of 14
Conferencegoers listen to a speaker during the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
8 of 14
Elder Neil L. Andersen, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
9 of 14
A youth choir from northern Utah performs during the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
10 of 14
President Steven J. Lund, Young Men General President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
11 of 14
A youth choir from northern Utah performs during the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
12 of 14
Elder S. Mark Palmer, of the Presidency of the Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
13 of 14
Elder Ulisses Soares, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
14 of 14
Conferencegoers walk near the Salt Lake Temple outside the Conference Center before the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News
