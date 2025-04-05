Saturday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference — see photos and read a summary

Conferencegoers line up to enter the Conference Center before the afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

The Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2025.

The session was conducted by Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Alan T. Phillips, General Authority Seventy, and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, gave the opening and closing prayers.

Music was provided by a youth choir from northern Utah, directed by Geoff Anderson and accompanied by organist Linda Margetts.

Speakers