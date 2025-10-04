Saturday morning session of October 2025 general conference — see photos and read a summary

President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, greets his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, as he enters at the start of the morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025.

The Saturday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4.

“This is the first time in about 75 years that a Church president has died a few days before a general conference,” President Dallin H. Oaks said, speaking as president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Only a week ago, President Russell M. Nelson died on Sept. 27, 2025, at age 101.

“I love Russell M. Nelson and have learned more about the gospel and gospel leadership from my long friendship and association with him than from any other leader I have personally known. He is our model as a servant and a follower of the Lord Jesus Christ,” President Oaks said in his remarks opening general conference.

The session was conducted by Elder Henry B. Eyring of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Karl D. Hirst and Elder Aroldo B. Cavalcante, General Authority Seventies, gave the opening and closing prayers.

Music was provided by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy, and accompanied by organists Brian Mathias and Andrew Unsworth.

Speakers