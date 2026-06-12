Remember conference — Elder Edward B. Rowe: ‘Choose Jesus Christ as Your Guide’

Elder Edward B. Rowe, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026.

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from April 2026 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

Related Story Read more conference study helps here

About this talk

“Choose Jesus Christ as Your Guide”

Elder Edward B. Rowe | General Authority Seventy

Sunday morning session of April 2026 general conference.

of April 2026 general conference. Theme: Jesus Christ invites all to accept Him as their personal guide through life’s journey and spiritual land mines.

Outline

As a young lawyer, Elder Rowe traveled on foot through remote areas that were part of a recent war zone and was provided a guide to help him avoid land mines. Elder Rowe developed great trust and gratitude for his guide, Winta, as he literally followed in his guide’s footsteps.

Text | Video

Jesus Christ is our perfect and personal guide

The experience of following in Winta’s footsteps helped Elder Rowe understand how much he needs Jesus Christ to guide him through life’s journey amid its spiritual land mines. All need Him.

Text | Video

Jesus Christ invites all to come unto Him and accept Him as their personal guide; no one needs to walk alone. He will individually guide, strengthen and protect those who strive to follow His perfect example.

Text | Video

Individuals enter Jesus Christ’s path and connect themselves to Him as their guide through exercising faith in Him, repenting and making covenants with Him. The more time individuals spend with Him as their guide, the more they will develop a deep bond and special relationship with Him and Heavenly Father.

Text | Video

Christ has the power not only to guide but to heal

Knowing His children would be imperfect followers, Heavenly Father provided the Savior, who, through His Atonement, has the power to heal completely. Elder Rowe has experienced Christ’s healing power when injured by spiritual land mines.

Text | Video

Jesus Christ invites all to return unto Him, repent and be converted so He can heal them. No matter how injured or imperfect one may feel, the Savior’s merciful hand is extended — even now.

Text | Video

Conclusion

Let Christ be a guide, and accept His invitation to walk with Him. When individuals struggle or stray, they can return to the Savior so He can heal them.

Text | Video

Reflection questions

Have you ever had an experience in which you had to follow a guide, like Elder Rowe followed Winta? What did you learn?

How does it make you feel to know Jesus Christ invites all to come unto Him — “whoever we are, wherever we are”?

How have you felt the Savior personally guide you in your life, based on your distinct strengths, weaknesses and circumstances?

What are some examples of “spiritual land mines,” and how can Jesus Christ guide us through them?

What can you do today to more fully accept the Savior’s invitation to be your personal guide and walk with Him?

Speaker quotes

“Brothers and sisters, as much as I needed Winta to be my guide then, I’ve learned, more importantly, that I need Jesus Christ to be my guide through life’s journey amid its spiritual land mines. All of us do. Christ’s invitation is constant and consistent: ‘Come, follow me.’ ‘Walk with me.’ ‘Return unto me.’ His invitation is to all — whoever we are, wherever we are. For ‘he inviteth … all to come unto him and partake of his goodness; and he denieth none that come unto him’ (2 Nephi 26:33). Jesus Christ denieth none. No one need walk alone.”

Text | Video

“While the Savior’s Atonement is infinite, His invitation is individual. He invites you and me to accept Him as our personal guide. He suffered not just for humanity — He suffered for each of us individually.”

Text | Video

“While the Savior is our perfect guide, we are imperfect followers. Indeed, ‘all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God’ (Romans 3:23). Our loving Heavenly Father knew this would be so. He therefore provided a Savior for us; and because Christ answered the ends of the law through His Atonement, the Father gave Him all power to heal us completely when we walk imperfectly.”

Text | Video

Reference scriptures

“For none of these iniquities come of the Lord; for he doeth that which is good among the children of men; and he doeth nothing save it be plain unto the children of men; and he inviteth them all to come unto him and partake of his goodness; and he denieth none that come unto him, black and white, bond and free, male and female; and he remembereth the heathen; and all are alike unto God, both Jew and Gentile.”

2 Nephi 26:33

“Verily, verily, I say unto you, this is my gospel; and ye know the things that ye must do in my church; for the works which ye have seen me do that shall ye also do; for that which ye have seen me do even that shall ye do.”

3 Nephi 27:21

“O all ye that are spared because ye were more righteous than they, will ye not now return unto me, and repent of your sins, and be converted, that I may heal you? Yea, verily I say unto you, if ye will come unto me ye shall have eternal life. Behold, mine arm of mercy is extended towards you, and whosoever will come, him will I receive; and blessed are those who come unto me.”

3 Nephi 9:13–14

Invitations and promises

“We follow in His footsteps within the covenant path by being in holy places, like the temple, and by having sacred experiences through partaking of the sacrament, praying, studying the scriptures and ministering to others. The more time we spend with our guide in this way — and strive to follow His example — the more we will develop a deep bond and special relationship with Him and our Heavenly Father. We will feel the Savior’s love, be blessed with His strength and have greater trust in Him. Even our very natures will change to become more like Him. We will feel more joy. And our love and gratitude for Him will grow.”

Text | Video

“When injured by spiritual land mines, I have experienced Christ’s redeeming and healing power by exercising faith in Him and repenting with real intent. I have been spiritually healed by Jesus Christ. I promise you can be too.”

Text | Video

“Jesus Christ is thus not only a perfect and personal guide — He is also the resurrected Redeemer and Master Healer. No matter how injured you are or how imperfect and inadequate you feel at following Him, He loves you. His merciful hand is extended to you even now. Please take it.”

Text | Video

Stories

As a young lawyer, Elder Rowe traveled on foot through remote areas that were part of a recent war zone. He was provided a guide named Winta to help him avoid land mines. As Elder Rowe literally followed in Winta’s footsteps, he developed great trust and gratitude for Winta. Thanks to Winta, Elder Rowe completed his work without harm and safely returned home. This experience helped Elder Rowe understand how much he needs Jesus Christ to guide him in his life.

Text | Video

Follow the Prophet “Jesus Christ is the way.”



President Dallin H. Oaks, first interview as Church President , Oct. 16, 2025

1. Land mines are dangerous because they are typically placed below the surface of the ground and thus are not visible. They explode when the ordnance is stepped on or driven over, often causing death or serious injury.

Land mines are dangerous because they are typically placed below the surface of the ground and thus are not visible. They explode when the ordnance is stepped on or driven over, often causing death or serious injury. 13. When I was in the border area, as the days wore on, I noticed myself at times becoming casual in my efforts to follow my guide. My attention would drift, and I would become less careful. Then, back at camp, I would hear of someone injured or killed in the border region who had stepped on a mine. This would resharpen my focus. I’ve often thought back to my time in the border region and have asked myself, “Why did I ever allow myself to become casual even for a moment when I knew that casualness could lead to casualties?” Similarly, there are times in our lives when we may become casual in following Jesus Christ and risk stepping on spiritual land mines laid by Satan. It is important that we heed the counsel of President Dallin H. Oaks, who warns: “Following Christ is not a casual or occasional practice. It is a continuous commitment and way of life that should guide us at all times and in all places. His teachings and His example define the path for every disciple of Jesus Christ” (“Following Christ,” Liahona, November 2024, 23).

When I was in the border area, as the days wore on, I noticed myself at times becoming casual in my efforts to follow my guide. My attention would drift, and I would become less careful. Then, back at camp, I would hear of someone injured or killed in the border region who had stepped on a mine. This would resharpen my focus. I’ve often thought back to my time in the border region and have asked myself, “Why did I ever allow myself to become casual even for a moment when I knew that casualness could lead to casualties?” Similarly, there are times in our lives when we may become casual in following Jesus Christ and risk stepping on spiritual land mines laid by Satan. It is important that we heed the counsel of President Dallin H. Oaks, who warns: “Following Christ is not a casual or occasional practice. It is a continuous commitment and way of life that should guide us at all times and in all places. His teachings and His example define the path for every disciple of Jesus Christ” (“Following Christ,” Liahona, November 2024, 23). 17. Satan’s spiritual land mines — and other opposition, tribulation and uncertainty that are a part of mortality — can at times paralyze us with fear. However, knowing that Jesus Christ is a personal and perfect guide, who has power to heal us when we misstep, should increase our faith and cast out such fear. When fear arises, may we remember, trust and act upon these reassuring words of Christ: “Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness” (Isaiah 41:10). And “fear not: for I have redeemed thee, I have called thee by thy name; thou art mine. … For I am the Lord thy God, the Holy One of Israel, thy Saviour” (Isaiah 43:1, 3).

Additional resources

Elder Edward B. Rowe, General Authority Seventy. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on discipleship

Who is Elder Rowe?