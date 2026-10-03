Elder Patrick Kearon: ‘Jesus Lives to Lift’

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3, 2026.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturdayafternoon session of October 2026 general conference about the Savior’s ability to uplift Heavenly Father’s children. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Kearon’s talk summary

Just as a glider pilot learns to find “lifting air” and avoid “sinking air,” Latter-day Saints can learn the spiritual principles of “avoiding sink” and “finding lift.”

The scriptures are filled with accounts of Jesus Christ lifting people from despair and out of their figurative “sink.” Through His grace, all of God’s children can avoid sink and find spiritual lift.

“At the heart of our faith is the glorious truth that we have an adoring Father in Heaven, whose Son, our Savior, loves to lift.”

Everyone can learn to live in spiritual lift by seeking the feelings of the Holy Ghost and joining those who are climbing, following their example. Watch closely for subtle signs of sink in life and turn away decisively. When finding lift, show others where and how to rise, “then soar in joy with the Lord.”

Heavenly Father sent His Son to be lifted up upon the cross for all mankind. The Savior, in turn, promises those who follow Him “shall be lifted up at the last day.”

“Your Savior is your lift. He is your ever-rising air. There is no limit to how high you can climb with Him. Jesus Christ lives to lift.”

Notable quotes

“At the heart of our faith is the glorious truth that we have an adoring Father in Heaven, whose Son, our Savior, loves to lift.”

“We can learn to live in spiritual lift. And when we sink, our gentle Savior is there to lift us up as we turn to Him. Jesus Christ loves to lift.”

“Your Savior is your lift. He is your ever-rising air. There is no limit to how high you can climb with Him. Jesus Christ lives to lift.”

Who is Elder Kearon?

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Patrick Kearon was ordained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Dec. 7, 2023, filling a vacancy in the quorum after the death of President M. Russell Ballard. At the time of his call, Elder Kearon was serving as senior president in the Presidency of the Seventy. He was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 3, 2010, and had served in the Presidency of the Seventy from 2017 until his call as an Apostle.

He married his wife, Sister Jennifer Hulme Kearon, on Jan. 12, 1991, in the Oakland California Temple. They are the parents of a son, who died at 3 weeks old from a heart condition, and three daughters. Prior to being called as a general authority, he and Sister Kearon owned a communication consultancy.

After joining the Church on Christmas Eve 1987, Elder Kearon served in numerous Church callings — Area Seventy, stake president, branch president, bishopric counselor and ward Young Men president.

What has Elder Kearon done recently?

Read more of Elder Kearon’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X/Twitter.