This week on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared thoughts from the April 2024 general conference, including those of two Primary-age children who explained what they learned about prayer.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a general conference-themed trivia game his daughter prepared, along with instructions on how to download and play it.

“It’s a wonderful way to reflect on the lessons learned from conference and to help each of us come closer to the Savior,” Elder Andersen said.

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, spoke with two Primary children about their thoughts from Primary General President Susan H. Porter’s April 2024 general conference address where she spoke directly to children about the power of prayer.

Speaking on how they have used prayer in their own lives, one of the children, a girl named Remee, said she felt that God was with her when she prayed for her brother when he had a seizure. A boy named Mateo said he prayed for comfort when he broke his arm, and God healed him.

“When I heard that talk, I wanted to grow more in the gospel and learn more. I wanted to know more about Jesus,” Mateo said. “And I also wanted to show other people that Jesus is real and He was resurrected.”

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared part of Church President Russell M. Nelson’s April 2024 general conference address where he promised Latter-day Saints that nothing will offer them more spiritual protection and strength than regular temple worship.

“I continue to be inspired by the beautiful prophetic promises he made,” Elder Kearon said. “How grateful I am to be able to continue to learn of God’s love and plan for me as I worship in His holy houses.”

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson shared a picture of her and all the other Relief Society general leaders and advisory council members, whom she described as her “dear friends.” After describing how she met some of them, she included a poetic quote from C.S Lewis, which says, in part:

“Christ, who said to the disciples, ‘Ye have not chosen me, but I have chosen you,’ can truly say to every group of Christian friends, ‘Ye have not chosen one another but I have chosen you for one another.’”

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and two members of the Young Women general advisory council announced three events coming up in the latter half of the year: an Aug. 10 music festival featuring songs from the latest “For the Strength of Youth” album, an Oct. 27 celebration of the 2024 youth theme of discipleship and an Oct. 28 reveal of the 2025 youth theme.

Drawing on her April 2024 general conference address, Sister Andrea Munoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared five strengths people can develop that will help them faithfully move forward in doing good.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, featured a service missionary named Sister Leota, highlighting how she is fulfilling her missionary purpose and what she has learned about Jesus Christ through her service.

“Nothing I do would be possible without Him,” Sister Leota said.

The Young Men general presidency — President Steven J. Lund, Brother Bradley R. Wilcox and Brother Michael T. Nelson — spoke on the upcoming 195th anniversary of the restoration of the keys of the Aaronic Priesthood to the earth.