President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shares insights about faith from his personal study of the Book of Mormon in a video posted on social media on June 20, 2024.

This week on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared their insights on faith, temple covenants, fatherhood and heeding Church President Russell M. Nelson’s invitation to reach out to “the one.”

In a video, President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, contrasted the lack of faith the prophet Mormon saw in his people because of their wickedness (Mormon 3:11-12) to the strong faith the brother of Jared showed in the Lord, Jesus Christ, in Ether 3:4-5, when he said, “I know, O Lord, that thou hast all power, and can do whatsoever thou wilt for the benefit of man.”

“May we follow the example of the brother of Jared and increase our faith and confidence in the Lord Jesus Christ,” President Holland wrote in his post.

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared about her experience visiting with 10 men at a addiction recovery residence in Utah. Even though their choices distanced themselves from Jesus Christ, they had all grown deeper relationships with Him as they pursued recovery, allowing themselves to be spiritually healed.

“I know some of you have loved ones that have left the Church or may have chosen a path that you know will lead to heartache, such as these men have experienced,” Sister Dennis said. “But I witness to you that the Savior knows them, He loves them, and He will not leave them.”

Having just dedicated the Layton Utah Temple, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote in a post that houses of the Lord provide the opportunity to make covenant connections with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ, and that it is a blessing that they dot the earth today.

“As you attend, serve, and worship in the House of the Lord, my prayer for each of you is that God will open the windows of heaven and shower down upon you every needful gift,” Elder Bednar said. “You will be blessed for your dedication to making and keeping covenants.”

In honor of Father’s Day, Primary General President Susan H. Porter wrote about the examples of hard work, faith and devotion to family her grandfather showed. She then asked her social media followers what impact the examples of fathers and men in their lives had on them.

Echoing President Nelson’s invitation to members to reach out to “the one,” Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles related a story from his childhood when he was not sure if he would be able to attend a father-son event in his new ward as his father was not active in the Church. A member of his ward bishopric offered to go with him to the event. The man went on to become a mentor and “a marvelous example of Christlike love” to Elder Cook.

“There are many ‘ones’ out there for us to find and minister unto,” Elder Cook said. “May we all strive to be shepherds over the Lord’s flock in our individual realms of stewardship.”

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, read the second verse from a children’s song called “I Will Walk With Jesus,” included in the recent release of music to be included in the Church’s revised hymnbook. Elaborating on the verse, she said the path mentioned is the covenant path, where safety, joy and eternal life can be found.

“Friends, I look to you to make your covenants real in your life — to keep them, to think about what the next covenant is that you’ll make with your Savior, because you’ll find safety there, and that walk with our Savior will be joyful,” Sister Browning said.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who recently dedicated the Salta Argentina Temple, spoke in a video of the significance the temple has to him, since he served part of his mission in the city over sixty years ago, helping build the first chapel there.

“But what a wonderful thing to live long enough to see that transition and the progress of the Lord’s kingdom,” Elder Christofferson said. “It just says to me again, it is the Lord’s work.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen shared a portion of his April 2024 general conference address, where he counseled members to not despair despite the commotion and confusion in the world because the temple will help preserve, protect and prepare them for the return of the Savior, Jesus Christ.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a video where he taught that continual improvement comes when people kindly invite others to reflect on what they would have done differently in a given situation.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles paid tribute to a neighbor in his childhood ward who treated him like “the one.” As he behaved well at Church meetings and passed various milestones in life, she would always grab his cheek, pat his head and tell him, “You’re a good boy” — even up to the point he returned to the ward as an Apostle — making him want to be good and be better.

“Becky’s influence on me helps me understand the importance of seeing individuals and motivates me to take President Nelson’s invitation seriously and seek out individuals that I can help,” Elder Renlund said.

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund posted a story on the Young Men Worldwide page that illustrated how seemingly small spiritual experiences can accumulate into testimonies “brighter than the sums of their parts.”

“Perfect understanding will probably not come in a single event,” President Lund said. “But if we keep our eyes open, we will see the small miracles of our lives combining to create a wide panorama of spiritual understanding.”

On Father’s Day, Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, spoke of his father, who always went to Brother Wilcox’s brothers’ sports games — and expected him to come support them as well. Even though Brother Wilcox was not athletic like his brothers, his father supported him in his own talents, attending his choir concerts and plays with the same enthusiasm — and expecting his other sons to come support Brother Wilcox, too.

“And I’m just grateful for a father who not only supported his sons but taught us to appreciate, respect and support each other,” Brother Wilcox said.

In a video, Sunday School General President Mark L. Pace discussed how the prophet Abinadi’s words reached “the one,” changing the heart of Alma. While all the others in King Noah’s court rejected Abinadi, Alma would go on to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and baptize many others.

“This story teaches us that even if we don’t see the immediate results of our efforts, our faith and courage could spread through generations,” President Pace said.