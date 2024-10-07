Audience members listen as President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces 17 new temples during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.

Two Apostles explored inverse ideas of simplicity and complexity during the Sunday morning session of October 2024 general conference.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, bore testimony of the sacred work of teaching Heavenly Father’s children the simple doctrine of Jesus Christ — “which allows us to be spiritually cleansed and ultimately be welcomed into God’s presence.”

In the same session, President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, emphasized the importance of not simplifying who the Lord is.

“Down through history, many have simplified, even trivialized, our image of Him and His witness of who He was,” President Holland said. “They have reduced His righteousness to mere prudishness, His justice to mere anger, His mercy to mere permissiveness. We must not be guilty of such simplistic versions that conveniently ignore teachings we find uncomfortable.”

The gospel’s simplicity and power to save

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Eyring said the word of God is the doctrine taught by Jesus Christ and His prophets. This simple doctrine consists of faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, repentance, baptism, receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost and enduring to the end.

As Latter-day Saints teach these principles to those they love, the Holy Ghost will help them to know the truth. President Eyring warned, “Because we need the promptings of the Holy Ghost, we must avoid speculation or personal interpretation that goes beyond teaching true doctrine.”

The Holy Ghost will only reveal the spirit of truth as teachers are cautious about not going beyond teaching true doctrine. “One of the surest ways to avoid even getting near false doctrine is to choose to be simple in our teaching. Safety is gained by that simplicity, and little is lost,” he said.

Teaching with simplicity enables individuals to share doctrine while children remain untouched by the deceiver’s temptations that will later confront them, “long before the truths they need to learn are drowned out by the noise of social media, peers and their own personal struggles,” President Eyring said. “We should seize every opportunity to share the teachings of Jesus Christ with children.”

As individuals do their best to teach those they love about the doctrine of Christ, some may still not respond. “Doubts may creep into your mind. You might question whether you know the Savior’s doctrine well enough to teach it effectively. ... Don’t give in to those doubts. Turn to God for help,” President Eyring said.

Individuals can find hope through the example of scriptural families, such as Enos, Alma the Younger and the sons of Mosiah. “In their moments of crisis, they remembered the words of their parents, words of the doctrine of Jesus Christ. Remembering saved them. Your teaching of that sacred doctrine will be remembered,” President Eyring promised.

The Savior’s complexity and love

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

While the gospel is simple, Jesus Christ is a complex being, President Holland taught during his address.

Jesus came from a humble background with no notable education or wealth, yet He confounded scribes and lawyers with His doctrine, President Holland said.

From His teachings in the temple and His triumphant entry into Jerusalem, to His final, unjustifiable arrest, Jesus was routinely placed in difficult and “devious” situations in which He always triumphed, “victories for which we have no explanation except His divine DNA.”

Yet the “dumbing down” of His image has persisted throughout history, President Holland said, even in regards to the Savior’s ultimate defining virtue: His love.

Jesus loved with “all of [His] heart, might, mind, and strength” (Matthew 22:37). This gave Him the ability to both heal the deepest pain and declare the hardest reality, President Holland said.

“He’s one who could administer grace and insist on truth at the same time. … His love allows an encouraging embrace when it’s often needed and a bitter cup when occasionally it has to be swallowed.”

Other speakers

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 5, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

While the topic of complexity wasn’t common during October 2024 general conference, multiple speakers touched on ideas of gospel simplicity.

For instance, during the Saturday evening session, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles warned against pride, stating that those who believe they aren’t afflicted by it are in spiritual danger.

If, however, someone believes they’re afflicted with pride, they can consistently do the “small and simple things” (Alma 37:6) that will protect them and help them become as a child — “submissive, meek, humble, patient, full of love, willing to submit to all things which the Lord seeth fit to inflict upon [them]” (Mosiah 3:19).

Additionally, during the Sunday afternoon session, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught that the gospel can enhance and enrich lives through four simple activities: living the gospel of Jesus Christ, caring for those in need, inviting all to receive the gospel and uniting families for eternity.

“May we share glad tidings through the simple activities of living, caring, inviting and uniting,” Elder Stevenson said. “As we do so, the Lord will bless you with experiences never to be forgotten.”

And during the Saturday afternoon session, Elder José A. Teixeira of the Presidency of the Seventy shared four “simple yet profound” ways to strive to be the salt of the earth: prioritizing regular worship in the house of the Lord, strengthening others in gospel living, willingly accepting a calling and using digital communication tools to have meaningful interactions.

Just as Portuguese salt workers use simple tools to harvest the best crystals, “we, too, can do simple things that, with consistent efforts in small and meaningful acts, can deepen our discipleship and commitment to Jesus Christ,” Elder Teixeira said.