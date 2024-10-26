Conference-goers sustain Church leadership during the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

Changes to the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since the April 2024 general conference are reflected in an updated chart of general authorities and general officers, available to view or download.