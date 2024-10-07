President Russell M. Nelson and other leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke at the 194th Semiannual General Conference of the Church on October 5-6, 2024.

This special conference edition of the Church News podcast features excerpts from each conference address and includes messages that emphasize love, joy, hope, and preparation for the future.

Transcript:

President Russell M. Nelson: Brothers and sisters, now is the time for you, and for me, to prepare for the Second Coming of our Lord and Savior, Jesus the Christ. Now is the time for us to make our discipleship our highest priority. In a coming day, Jesus Christ will return to the earth as the millennial Messiah. So today, I call upon you to rededicate your lives to Jesus Christ. I call upon you to help gather scattered Israel and to prepare the world for the Second Coming of the Lord. I call upon you to talk of Christ, testify of Christ, have faith in Christ and rejoice in Christ.

Audience members listen as President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces 17 new temples during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

1:06

Jon Ryan Jensen: This is Jon Ryan Jensen, editor of the Church News. Welcome to the Church News podcast. Today, we are taking you on a journey of connection as we discuss news and events of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Individuals around the world tuned in on Oct. 5 and 6 to the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The October 2024 general conference featured messages from members of the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders.

This special conference edition of the Church News podcast features excerpts from each conference address, which emphasized love, joy, hope and preparation for the Second Coming of the Savior, Jesus Christ.

1:50

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles opened the Saturday morning session of the October 2024 general conference and spoke about the hope that comes through Jesus Christ.

Elder Neil L. Andersen: Our hope of eternal life is assured through the grace of Christ and our own choices, allowing us the remarkable blessing of returning to our heavenly home and living forever in peace and happiness with our Heavenly Father, His Beloved Son, our faithful family and precious friends, and the righteous men and women from every continent and every century. On earth we experience joy and sorrow as we are tested and proven. Our victory comes through faith in Jesus Christ as we triumph over our sins, difficulties, temptations, unfairness and the challenges of this mortal life. As we strengthen our faith in Jesus Christ, we see beyond our struggles to the blessings and promises of eternity. Like a light whose brilliance grows, hope brightens the darkened world, and we see our glorious future.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, leave the Conference Center stand following the evening session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

3:12

Jon Ryan Jensen: Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman spoke on Saturday morning about priesthood ordinances and covenant promises.

President Emily Belle Freeman: Remember, it’s not only who officiates in the ordinance that matters; what the ordinance and your covenant promise unlocks also deserves the focus of your attention. Partaking of the bread and water is a weekly reminder of His power working in you to help you overcome. Wearing the garment of the holy priesthood is a daily reminder of the gift of His power working in you to help you become. We all have access to the gift of God’s power. Every time we partake of the sacrament. Every time we cross the threshold of a temple. This is the highlight of my Sabbath. This is why I cherish my temple recommend. “In the ordinances thereof, the power of godliness is manifest” (Doctrine and Covenants 84:20).

President Emily Belle Freeman, Young Women General President, speaks during the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

4:13

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder Karl D. Hirst, a General Authority Seventy, spoke third in the Saturday morning session. He said, “Divine love never runs dry, and we are each a cherished favorite.”

Elder Karl D. Hirst: You might know something secret about yourself that makes you feel unloveable. However right you might be about what you know about yourself, you are wrong to think that you have put yourself beyond the reach of God’s love. We are sometimes cruel and impatient towards ourselves in ways that we could never imagine being towards anyone else. There is much for us to do in this life, but self-loathing and shameful self-condemnation are not on the list. However misshapen we might feel we are, His arms are not shortened. No. They are always long enough to reach our reaching and embrace each one of us.

5:05

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also spoke on Saturday morning about the combination of the gospel of Jesus Christ and His Church.

Elder Dale G. Renlund: The Church is simply ordinary people, disciples of Jesus Christ, gathered and organized into a divinely appointed structure that helps the Lord accomplish His purposes. The Church is the instrument through which we learn the central role of Jesus Christ in Heavenly Father’s plan. The Church offers the authoritative way for individuals to participate in ordinances and make lasting covenants with God. Keeping those covenants draws us closer to God, gives us access to His power and transforms us into who He intends us to become. Just as dynamite without nitroglycerin is unremarkable, the Savior’s Church is special only if it is built on His gospel. Without the Savior’s gospel and the authority to administer the ordinances thereof, the Church isn’t exceptional.

Without the stabilizing effect of kieselguhr, nitroglycerin had limited value as an explosive. As history has shown, without the Lord’s Church, humanity’s understanding of His gospel was likewise unstable — prone to doctrinal drift and subject to the influence of different religions, cultures and philosophies. An amalgamation of those influences has been manifested in every dispensation leading up to this last one. Though the gospel was initially revealed in its purity, the interpretation and application of that gospel gradually took on a form of godliness that lacked power because the divinely authorized framework was absent. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints enables access to God’s power because it is authorized by Him both to teach the doctrine of Christ and to offer the gospel’s saving and exalting ordinances.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

7:26

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder David P. Homer, a General Authority Seventy, also spoke on Saturday morning and taught about what it is to learn to trust Heavenly Father under difficult circumstances.

Elder David P. Homer: Whom we choose to trust is one of life’s important decisions. King Benjamin instructed his people, “Believe in God; believe that he is ...; believe that he has all wisdom ...; believe that man doth not comprehend all [of] the things which the Lord can comprehend” (Mosiah 4:9). Fortunately, we have the scriptures and guidance from living prophets to help us understand God’s truth. If clarification beyond what we have is needed, God provides it through His prophets. And He will respond to our sincere prayers through the Holy Ghost as we seek to understand truths we do not yet fully appreciate.

8:18

Jon Ryan Jensen: One of the Church’s newest General Authority Seventies, Elder Gregorio E. Casillas — who was just sustained as a General Authority Seventy in April’s general conference — spoke in the Saturday morning session and invited listeners to make a positive difference in the world as disciples of Jesus Christ.

Elder Gregorio E. Casillas: We live in a time of great opportunity. Although we face many difficulties, I know they are there in part to allow us to help others feel the love of our Heavenly Father. President Nelson taught, “In coming days, we will see the greatest manifestations of the Savior’s power that the world has ever seen.” We have the privilege to watch over people who need a helping hand, an embrace, a feeling of comfort, or simply for us to be with them in silence. If we can help lighten their burdens, even if only for a moment, then we will be able to see the great manifestations of the Savior’s power in their lives.

9:24

Jon Ryan Jensen: Concluding the Saturday morning session, President Dallin H. Oaks, the first counselor in the First Presidency, spoke and emphasized the Savior’s commands to forgo contention and to be peacemakers.

President Dallin H. Oaks: Another of our Savior’s teachings seems to require reemphasis in the circumstances of our day. This is a time of many harsh and hurtful words in public communications and sometimes even in our families. Sharp differences on issues of public policy often result in actions of hostility — even hatred — in public and personal relationships. This atmosphere of enmity sometimes even paralyzes capacities for lawmaking on matters of importance where most citizens see an urgent need for some action in the public interest.

What should followers of Christ teach and do in this time of toxic communications? What were His teachings and examples? It is significant that among the first principles Jesus taught when He appeared to the Nephites was to avoid contention. While he taught this in the context of disputes over religious doctrine, the reasons He gave clearly apply to communications and relationships in politics, public policy and family relationships.

To follow our perfect role model and His Prophet, we need to practice what is popularly known as the Golden Rule: “All things whatsoever ye would that men should do to you, do ye even so to them: for this is the law and the prophets” (Matthew 7:12). We need to love and do good to all. We need to avoid contention and be peacemakers in all of our communications. This does not mean to compromise our principles and priorities, but to cease harshly attacking others for theirs. That is what our perfect role model did in His ministry. That is the example He set for us as He invited us to follow Him.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, exit after the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

12:04

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles led off the Saturday afternoon session of the October general conference by teaching what it means to put away weapons of rebellion and to yield to the enticings of the Spirit.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson: There is no “my way” if we are to follow Christ’s example. Trying to find a different course to heaven is like the futility of working on the Tower of Babel rather than looking to Christ and His salvation. The swords and other weapons that the Lamanite converts buried were weapons of rebellion because of how they had used them. Those same kinds of weapons in the hands of their sons, being used in defense of family and freedom, were not weapons of rebellion against God at all. The same was true of such weapons in the hands of the Nephites: “[They] were not fighting for monarchy nor power but ... were fighting for their homes and their liberties, their wives and their children, and their all, yea, for their rites of worship and their church” (Alma 43:45).

In this same way, there are things in our lives that may be neutral or even inherently good but that used in the wrong way become “weapons of ... rebellion” (Alma 23:7). Our speech, for example, can edify or demean. As James said, “But the tongue [it seems] can no man tame; it is an unruly evil, full of deadly poison. Therewith bless we God, even the Father; and therewith curse we men, which are made after the similitude of God. Out of the same mouth proceedeth blessing and cursing. My brethren, these things ought not so to be” (James 3:8-10). There is much in public and personal discourse today that is malicious and mean–spirited. There is much conversation that is vulgar, profane, even among youth. This sort of speech is a “weapon of rebellion” against God, “full of deadly poison” (James 3:8).

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, smile as they leave the evening session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

14:16

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder José A. Teixeira of the Presidency of the Seventy spoke during the Saturday afternoon session as well, encouraging listeners to understand the pure reflection of the Savior, Jesus Christ, in their lives as “the salt of the earth.”

Elder José A. Teixeira: Just like the Marnotos put forth great effort to ensure they harvest the highest quality of salt, so should we, as the Lord’s covenant people, always do our very best so that our love and example are, as much as possible, a pure reflection of our Savior, Jesus Christ. In the ancient world, salt was more than just a seasoning — it was a vital preservative and a symbol of purity and covenant. People knew that salt was essential for preserving food and enhancing flavor. They also understood the grave implications of salt losing its saltiness or savor by becoming contaminated or diluted.

Like salt can lose its essence, we can also lose our spiritual vitality if our faith in Jesus Christ becomes casual. We may look the same on the outside, but without a strong inner faith, we lose our ability to make a difference in the world and bring out the best in those around us. As we remain bonded to the Lord, our lives will naturally reflect His light, and we will become the “salt of the earth” (Matthew 5:13). In this effort, we not only enrich our lives but also strengthen our families and our communities. May we strive to maintain this bond with the Lord, never lose our savor and be the small, little crystal of salt that the Lord wants us to be.

16:14

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder Juan Pablo Villar, a General Authority Seventy, spoke Saturday afternoon about the power the Savior has over the adversary and the fact that the Savior is willing to help those individuals who reach out to Him to overcome their difficulties.

Elder Juan Pablo Villar: If we “think celestial,” we will receive the confirmation in our hearts that Jesus Christ is indeed our rescuer, our Advocate with the Father and our Redeemer. As we exercise faith in Him, He will save us from our fallen state, beyond our challenges, infirmities and needs in this temporal life, and give us the greatest of all gifts, which is eternal life. If we think celestial, we will realize that our Savior will be there as many times as necessary to provide help if we want to learn, change, overcome, cope or succeed in whatever will bring true and everlasting happiness to our lives.

17:22

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke on Saturday afternoon about fostering joyful reverence during sacrament meeting and joy of living the gospel.

Elder Patrick Kearon: Because of the loving plan of our Heavenly Father for each of His children, and because of the redeeming life and mission of our Savior, Jesus Christ, we can — and should — be the most joyful people on earth. At the start of my journey of faith, joy in Jesus Christ was my first great discovery, and it changed my world. If you have yet to discover this joy, embark on its quest. This is an invitation to receive the Savior’s gift of peace, light and joy — to revel in it, to wonder at it and to rejoice in it, every Sabbath.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, smile and wave as they leave the evening session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

18:18

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder David L. Buckner, a General Authority Seventy, also spoke Saturday afternoon. He said that Jesus Christ called his followers His friends and is an example of how people of various backgrounds can be friends and be unified.

Elder David L. Buckner: We must heed the Savior’s call to build higher and holier relationships with all of God’s children. We must live our faith. My father often reminded me that simply sitting in a pew on Sunday doesn’t make you a good Christian any more than sleeping in a garage makes you a car. We must live our life so that the world does not see us but sees Him through us. This does not take place only on Sundays. It takes place at the grocery store, the gas pump, the school meeting, the neighborhood gathering, all places where baptized and unbaptized members of our family work and live. I worship on Sunday as a reminder that we need each other and together we need Him. Our unique gifts and talents that differentiate us in a secular world unite us in a sacred space. The Savior has called upon us to help one another, lift one another and edify each other.

19:38

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder D. Martin Goury, General Authority Seventy, spoke Saturday afternoon about repenting and how that increases the sensitivity to the Holy Ghost.

Elder D. Martin Goury: If there is something that you have not fully repented of, I encourage you to heed President Nelson’s call not to procrastinate your repentance. It may require some courage to engage in this process. However, I can assure you that the joy that emanates from genuine repentance surpasses understanding. Through repentance, our burdens of guilt are lifted and replaced with a sense of peace and tranquility. As we repent earnestly, we are sanctified through the Savior’s blood, increasing our sensitivity to the promptings and influence of the Holy Ghost.

20:31

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder Aroldo B. Cavalcante, a General Authority Seventy, spoke in the Saturday afternoon session. He said that, like the Jaredites, individuals can be driven by “a furious wind” (Ether 6:5) toward promised blessings and that they can also be the wind in helping others as well.

Elder Aroldo B. Cavalcante: Each of us and those around us face our own storms of opposition and waves of trials that submerge us daily. But “the wind [will not] cease to blow towards the promised land ...; and thus [we shall be] driven forth before the wind” (Ether 6:8). Each of us can be a part of this wind — the same wind that blessed the Jaredites into their journey, and the same wind that, with our help, will bless the unrecognized and forgotten to reach their own promised lands.

21:22

Jon Ryan Jensen: In closing the Saturday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke of submitting one’s will to the Lord’s will, with a full commitment to His higher and holier ways.

Elder Ulisses Soares: It takes a courageous and a willing heart to pause and pursue an honest and meek introspection to acknowledge the presence of weaknesses of the flesh in our life that may impede our ability to submit ourselves to God, and ultimately decide to adopt His way rather than our own. The ultimate test of our discipleship is found in our willingness to give up and lose our old self and submit our heart and our whole soul to God so that His will becomes ours.

One of the most glorious moments of mortality occurs when we discover the joy that comes when doing always those things that “work for and please the Lord” and “what works for us” become one and the same. To decisively and unquestioningly make the Lord’s will our own requires majestic and heroic discipleship. At that sublime moment, we become consecrated to the Lord, and we totally yield our wills to Him. Such spiritual submissiveness, so to speak, is beautiful, powerful and transformational. I testify to you that following the Lord’s will in our life will enable us to find the most precious pearl in the world — the kingdom of heaven.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves as he exits with his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, after the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

23:24

Jon Ryan Jensen: The Saturday evening session of general conference was anchored by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who said that the gospel is a gospel of joy and taught about the seven C’s of living in daily holiness.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong: All around us are opportunities to laugh, delight, see with grateful eyes. Ours is a gospel of joy and holiness in everyday life. Holiness sets things apart for sacred purpose. But holiness also invites us to infuse daily living with the sacred, to rejoice in daily bread amidst this world’s thistles and thorns. To walk with the Lord, we must become holy, for He is holy; and, to help us become holy, the Lord invites us to walk with Him.

We each have a story. As Sister Gong and I meet you — Church members and friends in many places and circumstances — your stories of holiness to the Lord in everyday life inspire us. You live seven C’s: communion with God, community and compassion with each other, commitment and covenant with God, family and friends — centered in Jesus Christ. Holiness to the Lord says “yes” to the sacred and reverent, “yes” to our becoming our freest, happiest, most authentic best selves as we follow Him in faith.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, exit after the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

24:59

Jon Ryan Jensen: Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared a personal story of near disaster with a personal painting she was creating of the Savior and how a miracle was able to save the work.

Sister Kristin M. Yee: Where might you and I be defending ourselves from those things that might do us good? Let us not defend ourselves from the good that God desires to bless us with. From the love and mercy that He desires us to feel. From the light and knowledge He desires to bestow upon us. From the healing that He knows we so readily need. From the deeper covenant relationship He intends for all His sons and daughters.

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks during the evening session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

25:40

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder Kyle S. McKay, the Church’s historian and a General Authority Seventy, bore his testimony of Joseph Smith as the Prophet of the Restoration.

Elder Kyle S. McKay: Joseph’s life of regular repentance gives me confidence to “come boldly unto the throne of grace, that [I] may obtain mercy” (Hebrews 4:16). I have learned that Jesus Christ truly is of a forgiving disposition. It is neither His mission nor His nature to condemn. He came to save. As part of the promised “restitution of all things” (Acts 3:21), the Lord, through Joseph Smith, brought forth the Book of Mormon and other revelations that contain the fullness of His gospel. Vital truths were given clarity and completeness as Joseph repeatedly inquired of the Lord for direction.

26:41

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder Jorge M. Alvarado, a General Authority Seventy, taught about the Lord’s gift of repentance and the need for everyone to repent daily.

Elder Jorge M. Alvarado: Joseph’s sincere desire to repent and seek the salvation of his soul helped to come to Jesus Christ and receive forgiveness of his sins. This continuous effort opened the door to the continuing Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ. This remarkable experience of the Prophet Joseph Smith illustrates how feelings of weakness and inadequacy can help us recognize our fallen nature. If we are humble, this will help us come to recognize our dependence upon Jesus Christ and stir within our hearts a sincere desire to turn to the Savior and repent of our sins.

My friends, repentance is joy. Sweet repentance is part of a daily process through which, line upon line, precept upon precept, the Lord teaches to live a life centered in His teachings. Like Joseph and Nephi, we can “cry unto [God] for mercy; for he is mighty to save” (Alma 34:18). He can fulfill any righteous desire or longing and can heal any wound in our lives.

28:00

Jon Ryan Jensen: Finishing Saturday’s final session of general conference, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles counseled members against getting caught up in the pride cycle.

Elder David A. Bednar: May I suggest that if you or I believe we are sufficiently strong and stalwart to avoid the arrogance of pride, then perhaps we already are suffering from this deadly spiritual disease. Simply stated, if you or I do not believe we could be afflicted with and by pride, then we are vulnerable and in spiritual danger. In the space of not many days, weeks, months or years, we might forfeit our spiritual birthright for far less than a mess of pottage (see Genesis 25:29-34).

If, however, you or I believe we could be afflicted with and by pride, then we consistently will do the small and simple things that will protect and help us become as “a child, submissive, meek, humble, patient, full of love, willing to submit to all things which the Lord seeth fit to inflict upon [us]” (Mosiah 3:19). “Blessed are they who humble themselves without being compelled to be humble” (Alma 32:16).

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, exit after the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

29:25

Jon Ryan Jensen: Sunday morning session of the 2024 October general conference began with President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who talked about the character of the Savior, Jesus Christ.

President Jeffrey R. Holland: From that teaching in the temple to His triumphant entry into Jerusalem and His final, unjustifiable arrest, Jesus was routinely placed in difficult, often devious, situations in which He was always triumphant, victories for which we have no explanation except His divine DNA. Yet down through history, many have simplified, even trivialized, our image of Him and His witness of who He was. They’ve reduced His righteousness to mere prudishness, His justice to mere anger, His mercy to mere permissiveness. We must not be guilty of such simplistic versions that conveniently ignore teachings we find uncomfortable. This dumbing down has been true even regarding His ultimate defining virtue: His love.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

31:08

Jon Ryan Jensen: Following President Holland, Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency of the Church, spoke on Sunday morning about seeking answers to spiritual questions.

Sister Tracy Y. Browning: What’s striking to me about this period of space exploration history are some parallels and key distinctions between the metaphorical pursuit of expanding scientific horizons and the journey that we, as children of God, undertake to seek answers to our spiritual questions. Specifically, how we can respond to the limits of our spiritual understanding and prepare ourselves for the next stage of personal growth, and where we can turn for help.

Asking questions and searching for meaning is a natural and normal part of our mortal experience. At times, not readily having complete answers can bring us to the edge of our understanding, and those limitations can feel frustrating or overwhelming. Wondrously, Heavenly Father’s plan of happiness for all of us is designed to help us progress despite our limitations and accomplish what we cannot accomplish on our own, even without a complete knowledge of all things. God’s plan is merciful toward the limitations of our humanity; provides us with our Savior, Jesus Christ, to be our Good Shepherd; and inspires us to use our agency to choose Him.

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

32:32

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder Brook P. Hales, a General Authority Seventy, spoke about the effectiveness of mortality as part of Heavenly Father’s plan of salvation.

Elder Brook P. Hales: Brothers and sisters, mortality works. It is designed to work. Despite the challenges, heartaches and difficulties we all face, our loving, wise and perfect Heavenly Father has designed the plan of happiness such that we are not destined to fail. His plan provides a way for us to rise above our mortal failures. The Lord has said, “This is my work and my glory — to bring to pass the immortality and eternal life of man” (Moses 1:39).

Nonetheless, if we are to be the beneficiaries of the Lord’s “work and glory,” even “immortality and eternal life,” we must expect to be schooled and taught, and to pass through the refiner’s fire — sometimes to our utter limits. To completely avoid the problems, challenges and difficulties of this world would be to sidestep the process that is truly necessary for mortality to work.

33:35

Jon Ryan Jensen: Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric of the Church, spoke in the Sunday morning session and explained how to be still and make time for the Lord.

Bishop L. Todd Budge: The gospel of Jesus Christ gives us opportunities to return to Him often. These opportunities include daily prayers, scripture study, the sacrament ordinance, the Sabbath day and temple worship. What if we were to take these sacred opportunities off our “to-do” lists and put them on our “non-doing” lists; meaning to approach them with the same mindfulness and focus with which Sister Wada approaches her calligraphy? You may be thinking, “I don’t have time for that.” I have often felt the same. But let me suggest that what may be needed is not necessarily more time, but more awareness of and focus on God during the times we already set aside for Him.

34:30

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also spoke in the Sunday morning session of the October 2024 general conference. He talked about the important events coming on the horizon in the next decade in the history of the Church.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson: This message of the glad tidings of the gospel of Jesus Christ is the most important message on earth. And that is where the youth and young adults of the Church come in. Now, while this upcoming decade may be filled with days never to be forgotten for every member of the Church, this especially can be true for the rising generation. You are here on earth now because you were selected to be here now. You have the strength and the capacity to be disciples of Christ in an unprecedented way.

I wish to speak to you of the rising generation, to invite you to imagine how exciting this next decade, one never to be forgotten, can be for you. Let your friends see the joy you feel in living the gospel, and you will be the best gospel message they ever receive.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

35:37

Jon Ryan Jensen: Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, spoke on Sunday morning about the birthright of covenant relationships.

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox: You are youth of the noble birthright. Your covenant relationship with God and Jesus Christ is a relationship of love and trust in which you have access to a greater measure of Their grace — Their divine assistance, endowment of strength and enabling power. That power is not just wishful thinking, a lucky charm or self-fulfilling prophecy. It is real. As you fulfill your birthright responsibilities, you are never alone. The Lord of the vineyard labors with you. You are working hand in hand with Jesus Christ.

36:37

Jon Ryan Jensen: Concluding the Sunday morning session of general conference, President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, spoke about the need to teach simple doctrine of Jesus Christ.

President Henry B. Eyring: The Holy Ghost will reveal the truth of truth only as we are cautious and careful not to go beyond teaching true doctrine. One of the surest ways to avoid even getting near false doctrine is to choose to be simple in our teaching. Safety is gained by that simplicity, and little is lost. Teaching simply allows us to share the saving doctrine early on, while children remain untouched by the deceiver’s temptations that will later confront them, long before the truths they need to learn are drowned out by the noise of social media, peers and their own personal struggles.

We should seize every opportunity to share the teachings of Jesus Christ with children. These teaching moments are precious and far fewer compared to the relentless efforts of opposing forces. For every hour spent instilling doctrine into a child’s life, there are countless hours of opposition filled with messages and images that challenge or ignore those saving truths.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, waves as he exits after the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

38:24

Jon Ryan Jensen: In the concluding session of the 2024 October general conference, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke about nourishing the roots of faith and testimony.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf: When it comes to nourishing our testimony of Jesus Christ, I wonder if we sometimes mistake the branches for the roots. This was the mistake Jesus observed in the Pharisees of His day. They paid so much attention to the relatively minor details of the law that they ended up neglecting what the Savior called “the weightier matters” (Matthew 23:23) — fundamental principles like justice and mercy and faith.

If you want to nourish a tree, you don’t splash water on the branches. You water the roots. Similarly, if you want the branches of your testimony to grow and bear fruit, nourish the roots. If you are uncertain about a particular doctrine or practice or element of Church history, seek clarity with faith in Jesus Christ. Seek to understand His sacrifice for you, His love for you, His will for you. Follow Him in humility. The branches of your testimony will draw strength from your deepening faith in Heavenly Father and His Beloved Son.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, wave as they exit after the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

39:53

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder Takashi Wada, a General Authority Seventy, spoke in the Sunday afternoon session and taught how the words of Christ and the Holy Ghost lead one to the truth.

Elder Takashi Wada: President Nelson has said, “The way you think about who you are affects every decision you will ever make.” It’s so true for me. The decision to follow the Savior, Jesus Christ, by being baptized and receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost has blessed my life more than I ever imagined. As we enter into the baptismal covenant with God, we promise that we are willing to take upon ourselves the name of Jesus Christ, keep the commandments of God and serve Him for the remainder of our lives.

Our Heavenly Father, in turn, promises we can always have His Spirit to be with us — the continued guidance of the Holy Ghost. I invite you to have faith in the message Nephi taught us that the words of Christ and the Holy Ghost will direct you to “all things what ye should do” (2 Nephi 32:3). Everything. This is an incredible gift from God.

40:57

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke in the Sunday afternoon session of conference about holding fast to covenants and supporting a living Prophet as he speaks the word of God.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband: The concept to “hold up” is rooted in scripture. At the waters of Mormon, the newly baptized Church members committed “to bear one another’s burdens, that they may be light, ... [to] comfort those that stand in need of comfort, and to stand as witnesses of God at all times and in all things, and in all places” (Mosiah 18:8-9).

To the Nephites, Jesus said, “Hold up your light that it may shine unto the world. Behold I am the light which ye shall hold up” (3 Nephi 18:24). We hold up the Lord’s light when we hold fast to our covenants and when we support our dear living Prophet as he speaks the words of God. To “hold up” the Prophet is a sacred work. We do not sit quietly by, but actively defend him, follow his counsel, teach his words and pray for him.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, exit after the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

42:12

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke in the Sunday afternoon session about the importance of understanding sacred scriptures as the foundations of faith.

Elder Quentin L. Cook: Whether handheld or digital, the Holy Bible and the Book of Mormon: Another Testament of Jesus Christ provide spiritual guidance and teaching from Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world. We treasure these books for their profound role in documenting God’s direction to ancient prophets and people and the guidance they provide for us for our own personal lives. Combined with the teachings of living prophets, these sacred scriptures provide doctrinal direction for us in today’s world. These scriptures are most powerful when they give instruction, correction, comfort and consolation to individuals and families who seek guidance from the Lord.

The scriptures, combined with spiritual inspiration from the Holy Spirit, continue to be the primary source that facilitates the conversion of those who have “broken hearts and contrite spirits” (Doctrine and Covenants 20:37) and desire to follow Jesus Christ. The scriptures help build a foundation that can withstand the adversary’s constant efforts to undermine faith.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

43:42

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder Rubén [V.] Alliaud, a General Authority Seventy, also spoke in the concluding session of the October 2024 general conference about each individual’s divine nature.

Elder Rubén V. Alliaud: Thus, every time we talk about the nature of God, in some way, somehow, we are also talking about our own nature. And this is true not only because we are all made “in [His] image, after [His] likeness” (Genesis 1:26) but also because as the Psalmist recorded, God said, “Ye are gods; and all of you are [the] children of the most High” (Psalm 82:6). This is for us a precious doctrine now recovered with the advent of the Restoration. In summary, it’s nothing more or less than what our missionaries teach as the first lesson, first paragraph, first line: “God is our Heavenly Father, and we are His children.”

Now, you might say, “But many people believe we are children of God.” Yes, that is true, but their understanding may be a little bit different from the implication of a deeper meaning that we affirm. For Latter-day Saints, this teaching is not metaphorical. We truly believe that we are literally the children of God. He is “the Father of [our] spirits” (Hebrews 12:9), and because of that, we have the potential to become like Him, which seems to be inconceivable to some.

45:03

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder [I.] Raymond Egbo, a General Authority Seventy, spoke in the Sunday session of 2024 October general conference and shared how listeners can find joy by focusing on Jesus Christ despite their trials and distractions.

Elder I. Raymond Egbo: In a similar way, when we ignore the distractions of the world and focus on Christ and His gospel, we are guaranteed success beyond what we can fully imagine — and can feel great joy. President Russell M. Nelson taught: “When the focus of our lives is on Jesus Christ and His gospel, we can feel joy regardless of what is happening — or not happening — in our lives.” I pray that the Holy Ghost will help each of us to heed President Nelson’s invitation to focus our lives on Jesus Christ and His gospel so we can experience joy in Christ regardless of what is happening — or not happening — in our lives.

46:07

Jon Ryan Jensen: And the concluding speaker of the October 2024 general conference was Church President Russell M. Nelson. President Nelson began his message with announcing 17 new houses of the Lord to be placed in locations across the globe. In his message, President Nelson called upon Latter-day Saints everywhere to rededicate themselves to the Savior, Jesus Christ, in anticipation of His Second Coming. He gives us our episode’s final word.

46:36

President Russell M. Nelson: Brothers and sisters, now is the time for you, and for me, to prepare for the Second Coming of our Lord and Savior, Jesus the Christ. Now is the time for us to make our discipleship our highest priority. In a world filled with dizzying distractions, how can we do this?

Regular worship in the temple will help us. In the house of the Lord, we focus on Jesus Christ. We learn of Him. We make covenants to follow Him. We come to know Him. As we keep our temple covenants, we gain greater access to the Lord’s strengthening power. In the temple, we receive protection from the buffetings of the world. We experience the pure love of Jesus Christ and our Heavenly Father in great abundance. We feel peace and spiritual reassurance, in contrast to the turbulence of the world.

Here is my promise to you: Every sincere seeker of Jesus Christ will find Him in the temple. You will feel His mercy. You will find answers to your most vexing questions. You will better comprehend the joy of His gospel. There is no limit to the Savior’s capacity to help you. His incomprehensible suffering in Gethsemane and on Calvary was for you. His infinite Atonement is for you.

My dear brothers and sisters, in a coming day, Jesus Christ will return to the earth as the millennial Messiah. So today, I call upon you to rededicate your lives to Jesus Christ. I call upon you to help gather scattered Israel and to prepare the world for the Second Coming of the Lord. I call upon you to talk of Christ, testify of Christ, have faith in Christ and rejoice in Christ. Come unto Christ, and “offer your whole soul” to Him (Omni 1:26). This is the secret of a life of joy. The best is yet to come, my dear brothers and sisters, because the Savior is coming again.

President Russell M. Nelson waves during his entrance into the afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

50:06

