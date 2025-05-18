Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks to BYU–Pathway Worldwide students during a broadcast on Friday, April 4, 2025.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus was sustained April 1, 2023, as second counselor in the Young Women general presidency and began her service on Aug. 1, 2023. She was born on May 18, 1968, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and served in the Argentina Resistencia Mission.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and also studied art and interior design. She married Alin Spannaus in the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple, and they have two children.

Before her call to the Young Women general presidency, Sister Spannaus was a member of the Relief Society general advisory council. She has been an early morning seminary teacher, a South America South Area For the Strength of Youth committee member and mission leader with her husband in the Mexico Cuernavaca Mission.

In honor of her birthday today, here are nine quotes from Sister Spannaus over the past year.

1. Serve others

The Young Women general presidency discusses chapter 3 of the For the Strength of Youth guide during an Instagram Live video on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. | Screenshot from Instagram

“Sometimes we want to do something for God because we love Him so much. We start thinking, ‘How can I do something to show God that I love Him? God is not here with me.’ But there is a possibility — it’s to serve others.”

— Young Women general presidency discusses two great commandments, May 6, 2025

2. Stalwart followers of Jesus Christ

“President [Russell M.] Nelson said you are stalwart followers of Jesus Christ. I love these synonyms of stalwart: loyal, faithful, committed, devoted, dedicated, dependable, reliable, steady, constant, trusty, hardworking, vigorous, stable, firm, steadfast, resolute, unwavering, unhesitating.

“What a compliment, my beautiful friends. Yes, you are a daughter of God, and Jesus Christ is your guide and strength.”

— Instagram post, April 29, 2025

3. ‘He knows your efforts’

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks to BYU–Pathway Worldwide students during a broadcast on Friday, April 4, 2025. | Screenshot, byupathway.org

“[Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ] will help you in such a way that you will find time to do all that you need to be doing with your family, your calling, your job and your studies. He knows your efforts and your desire to study and to graduate.”

— BYU–Pathway devotional, April 4, 2025

4. ‘You can call upon Him’

Sister Andrea M. Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, poses for a photo with BYU–Hawaii students following a campus devotional on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. | Kevin Tumaliuan, BYU–Hawaii

“May the Lord bless you with the strength and power that comes from truly knowing who you are, and by reminding you that as His covenant daughter or son, you can call upon Him and be blessed through His power at any time and any place, in any circumstance.”

— BYU–Hawaii devotional, Feb. 25, 2025

5. On the 2025 youth theme ‘Look Unto Christ’

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus speaks to an FSY conference in Utah in July 2018. | Provided by Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus

“I think that when we have Jesus Christ in our thoughts, it can make a huge difference in our lives, in the way that we see our challenges, in the way that we relate with people.”

— “What to expect at FSY in 2025,” Jan. 9, 2025

6. Why youth should go to FSY

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, third from left, is pictured with attendees at an FSY conference at BYU in July 2023. | Provided by Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus

“They will be taking care of their spirit, so their relationship with Heavenly Father, and they will be preparing the soul to make very important decisions that will shape their lives. So, it looks like a very small decision, but we know that by small things, we can achieve great results.”

— Church News podcast, episode 222, Jan. 7, 2025

7. ‘They can certainly do hard things’

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, teaches in a youth devotional in Santiago, Chile, on Sept. 14, 2024. | Niko Serey, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Together we talked about how the Light of Christ, the gift of the Holy Ghost, the ministering of angels and the access to the priesthood power we have here on earth help us succeed in this life and fulfill what we came to do. They can certainly do hard things.”

— Ministry in South America South Area, September 2024

8. Seek Christ with real intention

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks during a devotional held in the BYU–I Center in Rexburg, Idaho, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. | Lauren Bushman, BYU–Idaho

“As we persevere in seeking Christ with real intention, in constantly having Him in our thoughts and in seeking divine direction, we will receive more light, and that light will illuminate our minds to make better choices and decisions. We will find purpose and direction in our lives.”

— BYU–Idaho devotional, June 25, 2024

9. Be a disciple of Jesus Christ

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, teaches children during a Primary devotional in Indonesia in May 2024. It was part of a 10-day ministry in Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka and Pakistan in May 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“It’s worth it to be a disciple of Jesus Christ. ... We can improve, and we can change our hearts and transform our lives by being a disciple of Jesus Christ little by little. Everything that we can do is worth it.”

— Ministry in South, Southeast Asia, May 2024