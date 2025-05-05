Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, takes photos with missionaries following her devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.

Sister Kristin M. Yee was sustained April 2, 2022, as second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency and began her service on Aug. 1, 2022. She was born on May 5, 1981, in Sacramento, California, and later moved to Idaho and Utah.

Before her call to the Relief Society general presidency, Sister Yee served as a member of the Primary general advisory council, stake Relief Society president, ward Relief Society counselor and secretary, ward Young Women president and adviser, Gospel Doctrine instructor, ward missionary and temple ordinance worker in the Salt Lake and Bountiful Utah temples.

She worked as a texture and concept artist and a senior producer at Disney Interactive Studios for 13 years before becoming the manager/producer of the Church’s animation team.

In honor of her birthday, here are nine quotes from Sister Yee over the past year.

1. ‘We are never alone’

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, sits with Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor, left, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor, right, in the Red Brick Store in Nauvoo, Illinois, for the Relief Society worldwide devotional, to be broadcast on Sunday, March 16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I know and I can testify that we are never alone, that our Heavenly Father and Savior know you. They are aware of your needs, that They are concerned about what you are concerned about and desire to bless you.”

— Relief Society worldwide devotional, March 16, 2025

2. The power of women

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks to women in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, on Feb. 23, 2025. She reminded them that they are all part of the global Relief Society organization. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“And I just said the thought, ‘My sisters, the power is out, but your power is present.’ … The Spirit is always so strong in these meetings when women come in faith.”

— Ministry in Tanzania and Central Africa, February 2025

3. A gift for His daughters

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor join the Church News podcast on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

“He knows we’re busy, but He also knows we need a divine purpose. The very reason we came here was to prepare to return to His presence and to help others know Him. What a gift that He’s given His daughters across the world.”

— Church News podcast, Feb. 25, 2025

4. ‘He loves you’

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, greets students and faculty at a devotional at Brigham Young University-Idaho, in Rexburg, Idaho, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. | Hans Koepsell, BYU–Idaho

“I know the Lord is aware of your needs, your family, your relationships, your concerns, your interests, your gifts and your individual path. He loves you. And because He loves you, He will never miss an opportunity to love and bless you, including the opportunity to help you to grow.”

— Brigham Young University–Idaho devotional, Jan. 28, 2025

5. Generous thoughts

Sister Kristin M. Yee of the Relief Society General Presidency addresses Latter-day Saint women in Helsinki, Finland, on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Never suppress a generous thought that comes to your heart [for those generous thoughts] come from the Lord, especially thoughts that come to sisters’ hearts come from God. You are seen, you are known, and you are loved.”

— Ministry in Helsinki, Finland, Nov. 3, 2024

6. How the Lord operates

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks during her devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

“Understanding how the priesthood works is important. Understanding how the Lord operates helps us see how much He loves us and desires to bless us with everything He has.”

— Provo Missionary Training Center devotional, Oct. 8, 2024

7. Repentance

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks during the evening session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

“Repenting allows us to feel God’s love and to know and love Him in ways we would never otherwise know.”

— "The Joy of Our Redemption," October 2024 general conference

8. Women play a central role

Sister Kristin M. Yee of the Relief Society General Presidency shares a moment with a young child in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Saturday, June 8, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Women “play a central role in loving and inspiring while using their talents to make this world a better place to live.”

— Ministry in Mexico, June 8, 2024

9. ‘We are individually valuable’

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, greets young single adults after speaking in Boise, Idaho, on May 31, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“There are many of us, many of us children of God, and yet we are individually valuable. ... It is a different accounting system in heaven. It is an eternal one, one that matters more.”

— Young single adult conference in Boise, Idaho, May 31, 2024