This week on social media, President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, addressed the question “How do I know when I’m forgiven of my sins?”

Other posts in the past week from leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints focused on the faith of the people from their ministries and mourning with the people of Lesotho.

In a video reel on June 25, President Holland brought up three scriptures on forgiveness.

Mosiah 26:29 talks about the different relationships at play in forgiveness — the relationship with God and the relationship with the victim. President Holland stresses that either way “real forgiveness has to come from heaven.”

“Confession,” President Holland said about Doctrine and Covenants 58:42-43. “Honesty with your neighbor. No hypocrisy. Honesty with God. No hypocrisy. And He will forget it. And so will you,” he said, ending on 2 Nephi 31:13.

“I have been impressed by the strong faith of the Saints in the Pacific Area,” said Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a recent video.

Sister Bednar said in the post from June 25 that she was likewise impressed with members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints while ministering with sisters in the area.

Elder Bednar said: “We can all learn from them these essential lessons: Focus on the things that matter the very most, and strive every day to keep the commandments and honor our covenants.”

In another post from June 19, Elder Bednar talked about what it means to be yoked with Christ as he said goodbye to the Saints in Fiji.

The purpose of the Relief Society was made clear to Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson at the funeral service of former Relief Society General President Elaine Jack. “The very name ‘Relief Society’ describes our purpose: to provide relief,” President Johnson said, quoting Sister Jack.

In President Johnson’s work as a lawyer, she always felt the need to fix the problems she saw around her. But since being Relief Society general president, she has learned that is not the way.

“Our work and privilege are to bring the relief of Jesus Christ to others,” she said in a post from June 22, “and in doing so we find our own relief in Him.”

Posted alongside a painting of the Savior teaching a crowd, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talked about the “intense desire” of members in helping with conversion.

In the post from June 24, Elder Christofferson stated that His disciples are called to share His light in various aspects of life, encouraging others to use their moral agency to learn and apply gospel truths. Because of the way that Jesus taught while on earth, He set up his apostles to receive revelation from the Holy Ghost and act on it after He left.

“The youth of the Church of Jesus Christ around the world inspire us all,” Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said in a post about the recent accident in Lesotho. “The loss of any young person is a tragedy, as all are precious to our Heavenly Father.”

In the post from June 21, Elder Rasband and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, talked about their love for Lesotho and how they mourned with the people during this time. “Our faith points us to seek peace in Jesus Christ as we strive to minister to these families in their time of need.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talked about blessings from temples nearby with Elder Eduardo Gavarret, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the South America South Area presidency, at the dedication of the Antofagasta Chile Temple.

The two men talked about the blessings the people will be receiving from the temple and how their hard work has brought them here. Elder Stevenson invited the viewer to think about what blessings come from a temple being close to them.

“You are unusually gifted in the gathering, and we need you to help us know what activities should we plan,” Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman said about youth in the Church.

In a reel from June 26 shared on the Young Women Worldwide, President Freeman gave advice to leaders about how to let the youth lead. When planning, the leaders should consider everyone in the ward family when it comes to planning discussions, activities and lessons and share in the load with the youth when carrying out the activities.

“We’re the support team,” President Freeman said in referencing the youth advisors’ role in planning.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles sat down with institute students to talk about their worries and concerns. The students worried about the future and specifically finding eternal companions and raising families.

“Trusting in the Lord and doing things day by day is really what we do, isn’t it?” Elder Gong asked with a smile. He taught in the video reel from June 26 that looking at things mathematically or financially does not make sense. When putting things into an eternal perspective, the importance of those matters are clear.

With the Young Women Worldwide social media accounts, Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, posted about how some young women applied her latest general conference talk to their lives.

The young women in Texas decided to take their “stones” against the world and paint them on actual rocks. In the post from June 24, the young women painted temples and representations of their faith and covenants. This touched Sister Spannaus, who asked the viewers what their stones are against the world.