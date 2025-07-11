President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints which was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 6, 2025.

This week on social media, Church President Russell M. Nelson shared principles from his most recent general conference talk on approaching God with confidence right now.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, emphasized the divine worth of the viewers and pleaded with them not to turn away from their divinity.

Other leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints touched on the hastening of the Lord’s work, the covenant confidence of members and revelation from God.

“As we go to our Heavenly Father with increasing confidence, we will be filled with more joy, and your faith in Jesus Christ will increase.”

President Nelson touched on some of the things that members should have confidence in. He talked about having confidence that God listens to prayers, loves His children, understands their needs better than they do, sends angels and wants His children to reach their highest potential.

In the reel from July 6, President Nelson extends an invitation to the viewer to “take intentional steps to grow in your confidence.”

For those looking for answers and divine revelation, President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, presented a key idea: Put in the work before divine confirmation.

President Harold B. Lee, who was Church President from 1972-1973, shared with President Eyring that “If you want to get revelation, do your homework.” It’s similar to what the Savior told Oliver Cowdery, one of the scribes during the Book of Mormon translation. This starts with patiently, diligently and persistently “studying things out in your mind” before asking for spiritual confirmation (see Doctrine and Covenants 9:7-8).

President Eyring begins this spiritual journey with prayer to understand the Lord’s will and to remember the reasoning behind it, then patiently awaits an answer. In his post from July 6, President Eyring advises that steady patience and hard work promise blessings and answers beyond comprehension.

President Holland wrote on social media: “You are His most precious possession. You are His child, to whom He has given prophets and promises, spiritual gifts and revelations, miracles and messages and angels on both sides of the veil.”

Challenges face any disciple of Christ, President Holland wrote in his post from July 8. He pleaded with disciples to not turn away from who they are and to not let the light God put into their soul go out.

While ministering in Thailand, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson was impressed by an ordinance worker and her “covenant confidence.”

In a reel posted on July 7, President Johnson recounted how her new friend, Jan, takes five consecutive days out of her month to serve in the Bangkok Thailand Temple which is a full day’s ride away. Even with these travel times, Jan said that she was “richly blessed.”

Related Story President Johnson speaks at women’s conference in Thailand

“The Lord is hastening His work, and our job is to not get in the way and mess it up,” Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said in a reel on July 9.

Elder Bednar reminded the viewers that temples dot the earth today and that this was only dreamed about in the past. He taught that calls to gather in Zion were made so that resources would be available to build temples and perform ordinances. “It’s about Him. It’s His house,” he said.

On the Young Women Worldwide account, Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman shared the experience a youth named Tyler had with seminary.

Tyler’s friends had invited him to seminary and after some time, he started asking questions and asked for a seminary journal to participate in the activities. In the post from July 8, President Freeman said that Tyler realized that his late grandma would have loved him doing all the youth activities and soon after told his seminary teacher, President Freeman’s daughter Grace Freeman, that he wanted to be baptized.

“An invitation is a powerful thing. So for the whole month of July, these three words are going to become our invitation. Love. Share. Invite.”

In a post on July 7, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles quoted Alma 34:38 in expressing gratitude for the Lord and His work upon seeing the “spirit of the gathering” spreading.

Elder Rasband said that the hastening of the work is happening in the Church and stated that the number of missionaries of all kinds are increasing, “The spirit of the gathering is bringing souls to Jesus Christ and His gospel.”

Related Story At 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, Elder Rasband teaches about baptism and real growth

“We do not have to be serving a mission to know that our righteous choices influence how clearly the Spirit can guide us in opening ourselves to inspiration and revelation throughout our lives.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reiterated a key point from his address in the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders seminar in a post on July 10. Elder Soares reminded the viewers that learning to trust and follow the Spirit is one of the “greatest blessings” one can have.

“The Holy Ghost can become a constant companion, offering strength in moments of weakness, peace in times of uncertainty, and courage when life gets challenging.”

Related Story Read more about Elder Soares' message to missionaries and new mission leaders

Primary General President Susan H. Porter talked about “the evolution of our soul” in her July 7 post. In a world where accomplishments are valued, she talked about how the journey of life is about the change that happens.

Jesus Christ can help along in life’s journey because of His sacrifice and inviting Him on the journey can increase faith in Him. “He will never give up on us. We want Him to abide with us through good times and bad, as He knows, He understands, and He can help.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recorded a special message for Latter-day Saints in the Europe Central Area, after his ministry in June.

“One of the unique aspects of this particular visit, was the opportunity to go to the beautiful countries of the beautiful people in Albania, North Macedonia and Kosovo,” he said.

His message was translated and shared on the Church’s social media accounts on July 10 for those in Bulgaria, Switzerland, Germany, Albania, France, Austrian, Spain and Poland. He expressed the Savior’s love for Saints in these countries.

“It’s been a wonderful and remarkable time to bear testimony of the Lord Jesus Christ. We feel His love and His presence in these wonderful countries,” he said.

His ministry included five countries: Germany, Albania, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Switzerland. Those from other countries, including the Czech Republic, Hungary and Austria participated in the meetings virtually.

“We’re grateful for the time and every precious moment we’ve had here,” he said.

Related Story In Central Europe ministry, Elder Gong advocates for covenant belonging in Jesus Christ and civic responsibility

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared a question that she receives often on a post to her social media.

“What can we do when someone doesn’t treat us well,” she wrote in the July 11 post.

She then shared that it is “best not to succumb to treating others in the same way and choosing to respond differently — to be clear and kind, to set boundaries as needed and to seek inspiration to know how to do things in the Lord’s way."

She promised that as believers follow His example, they can “have His Spirit with — His wisdom, guidance, strength, healing, power and peace, which we so desperately need."

With a photo of the Savior’s hands outstretched, she shared her love and concluded with her testimony.

“I know the Lord loves you and desires your peace. He has overcome all things and has found a way for you to overcome those things that trouble your soul. He will provide you with the healing and guidance you need. May we take courage and choose to let Him and His love prevail in our lives,” she wrote.

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, recorded a message pointed toward family and friends of teenagers attending For the Strength of Youth conferences.

“Want to help your teen keep the FSY spirit burning?” he asked.

His July 10 post invited followers to encourage the youth to share their experiences, “Ask what they loved, what they learned, how they felt during devotionals or testimony meeting.”

He then gave a promise, “The more they talk, the more they remember — and the more the Spirit stays with them."