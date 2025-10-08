A woman sits on a bench, turning to look at the Christus statue in the Conference Center during the evening session on Oct. 4, 2025. During the October 2025 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, several leaders taught that conversion to Jesus Christ comes through daily choices to follow Him and keep His teachings.

Conversion to Jesus Christ is not a single moment of belief but a lifelong process. At the October 2025 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, multiple leaders emphasized that discipleship and conversion require deliberate effort, daily choices, and an ongoing turning of the heart toward the Savior.

Conversion — a journey of the heart

Discipleship “is not a casual endeavor, and it does not come by accident,” taught Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He said that receiving the gift of faith in Jesus Christ is “a conscious choice” and “a practice of every day, every hour.”

Discipleship ”is not a casual endeavor, and it does not come by accident.” — Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf

His counsel, echoed in several other addresses, underscored that true discipleship and conversion to Christ are not about one dramatic moment but about steady, daily devotion. At the center of this journey is conversion — the willingness to turn to the Savior again and again, allowing Him to transform the heart.

The process of turning toward the Savior wholeheartedly and anchoring one’s life in His teachings is a choice made in both good and difficult times. Elder Kevin G. Brown, a General Authority Seventy, taught that choosing good, choosing Christ and choosing eternal life — “again and again” — paves the way to receiving “a sure witness of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Nurturing and sustaining conversion

Church leaders also urged people to grow and keep their conversion alive through prayer, scripture study, seeking a testimony of the prophet, liberating themselves through repentance and turning their hearts toward God.

Elder Ronald M. Barcellos, a General Authority Seventy, testified, “As we dedicate time daily to come closer to Christ, our hearts are changed.” He emphasized that dedicated acts of daily scripture study, sincere prayer and fasting need to be more than “mechanical acts of obedience and service,” explaining that God blesses and strengthens His children for their sincere desire to want to become like Him.

Watching from home with her family, a young girl watches Elder Dieter F. Ucthdorf speak during a session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. During general conference, several Church leaders taught that conversion to Jesus Christ comes through daily choices to follow Him and keep His teachings. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared another important step in conversion — seeking and receiving a personal testimony of the living Prophet. She invited listeners to kneel, open their hearts and ask for a confirmation from the Holy Ghost that God’s voice is heard through His chosen Prophets and Apostles today, saying a testimony of the Lord’s living mouthpiece on earth is crucial.

“Our life will be easier in spite of our ongoing challenges, as we will obey their voice with trust, faith, and hope,” she said.

When conversion is challenged

Elder Barcellos invited all to perform a spiritual assessment of their hearts, but not to panic when negative symptoms are recognized. The path of conversion faces joys and opposition.

Elder Kelly R. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy, explained that “disobedience, doubts, and fears can weaken our connection to … Jesus Christ, allowing us to be easily shaken and separated from Him. As faithful as we may be, we must guard against a weakening of our connection to Jesus Christ.”

A conferencegoer, shielding herself from the rain with her coat, makes her way to the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, for the Saturday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. During general conference, several Church leaders taught that conversion to Jesus Christ comes through daily choices to follow Him and keep His teachings. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

He urged listeners to take the necessary steps to strengthen their relationship with the Savior, renewing diligence to prayer to Heavenly Father, keeping the commandments and reconciliation through repentance.

Elder Brown said testimonies are not temporary and God blesses those who do not distance themselves from Him when facing challenges. He recalled a time in his youth when friends harshly questioned his beliefs — such treatment from people he cared about was painful. However, because of the testimony he had sought and received and continued to embrace, he was blessed with courage and strength to withstand the temptation to turn away from God.

“I had an experience with the Holy Ghost,” testified Elder Brown. He knew he knew, and that had changed him.

The blessings of growing closer to Christ

Elder Ozani Farias, a General Authority Seventy, shared how day by day his testimony grew as he overcame doubts and opposition after he was baptized. “I received renewed confirmation through studying the scriptures and praying to stay true to the covenants I had entered into with God.”

Elder Brown said that walking this path of growing conversion, a person’s testimony will become an anchor, motivator and sustainer through difficult times. “It is worth every effort to pursue this path to testimony,” he said.

A young man smiles as he exits the Conference Center after a session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. During general conference, several Church leaders taught that conversion to Jesus Christ comes through daily choices to follow Him and keep His teachings. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Savior completes conversion

Jesus Christ has made full conversion possible. Elder Uchtdorf reminded listeners that this journey to full discipleship can become complete through the Redeemer.

“Because of our beloved Savior, there is no such thing as a no-win scenario. If we place our hope and faith in Him, our victory is assured,” Elder Uchtdorf testified. “He promises us access to His strength, His power, His abundant grace. Step by step, little by little, we will grow ever closer to that great and perfect day. … He can make us celestial.”

Listening from home with his family, a young man bows his head to join in prayer during a session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. During general conference, several Church leaders taught that conversion to Jesus Christ comes through daily choices to follow Him and keep His teachings. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Conferencegoers raise their hands as part of a sustaining vote during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. During general conference, several Church leaders taught that conversion to Jesus Christ comes through daily choices to follow Him and keep His teachings. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Conferencegoers stand and smile as they watch Church leaders walk across the stand during the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. During general conference, several Church leaders taught that conversion to Jesus Christ comes through daily choices to follow Him and keep His teachings. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints