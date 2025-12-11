New presidents, matrons called for 5 temples in Brazil, Cambodia and U.S.

The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September 2026 or when the new temples are dedicated.

Michelle Bailey and Tom F. Bailey | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Thomas Fredrick Bailey and Michelle Peterson Bailey, Ephraim 8th Ward, Ephraim Utah Stake, called as president and matron of the Ephraim Utah Temple. President Bailey is a Sunday School teacher and temple sealer and a former Nebraska Omaha Mission president, stake president, bishop and high councilor. He was born in Mount Pleasant, Utah, to Glenn C Bailey and Barbara Lou Bailey.

Sister Bailey is a Sunday School teacher and temple worker and a former mission president companion, stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Mount Pleasant, Utah, to Stanford J Peterson and Dorothy Jean Peterson.

Natan Fontes and Eva Fontes | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Natan Ruiz Fontes and Eva Ferraz Fontes, Águas Claras 2nd Ward, Brasília Brazil Stake, called as president and matron of the Brasília Brazil Temple, succeeding President Raimundo Pinho and Sister Beatriz Pinho. President Fontes is a mission clerk and temple worker and a former stake presidency counselor, bishop and high councilor. He was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to Natanael Dantas Fontes and Deolina Ruiz Fontes.

Sister Fontes is an assistant director of public affairs, ward Relief Society president and temple worker and a former stake Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and seminary teacher. She was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to Adão Cassemiro Ferraz and Terezinha dos Santos Ferraz.

Timothy B. Guffey and Kandi Guffey | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Timothy Bruce Guffey and Kandi Marie Bender Guffey, Mountain Island Ward, Lake Norman North Carolina Stake, called as president and matron of the Columbia South Carolina Temple, succeeding President J. Vaun McArthur and Sister Jackie McArthur. President Guffey is a high councilor and temple ordinance worker and a former New Mexico Albuquerque Mission president, stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor and elders quorum president. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, to David Leon Guffey and Mary Alice Sparks.

Sister Guffey is a ward Primary presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker and a former mission president companion, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Lima, Ohio, to Harold Vaughn Bender and Melba Jane Allen.

Sophon Sam and Sovan Chan | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sophon Sam and Sovan Chan, Steung Mean Chey 1st Ward, Phnom Penh Cambodia South Stake, called as president and matron of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple. President Sam is a high councilor, stake Sunday School president and temple worker and a former mission presidency counselor, district president and branch president. He was born in Svay Reing Province, Cambodia, to Tath Sam and Samy Kham.

Sister Chan is a temple worker and a former district Relief Society president, district Primary president, ward Relief Society president and ward Primary president. She was born in Svay Reing Province, Cambodia, to Oeuk Chan and Peou Mornh.

David O. Stout and Carolyn Stout | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David Owen Stout and Carolyn Lee Stout, Little Flock Ward, Rogers Arkansas Stake, called as president and matron of the Bentonville Arkansas Temple, succeeding President Scott B. Clark and Sister Sandra G. Clark. President Stout is a temple sealer, patriarch and temple ordinance worker and a former stake president, bishopric counselor and high councilor. He was born in Salt Lake City to Melvin Grant Stout and Laneta Jane Owen.

Sister Stout is a temple ordinance worker and patriarch scribe and a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and ward Primary president. She was born in Ogden, Utah, to Rulon Lee and Shirley Nish.