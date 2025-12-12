This week on social: Church leaders share ways to celebrate the Savior through service this Christmas

A meaningful way to express devotion and gratitude to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ is by giving simple gifts of kindness, wrote President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, in a Dec. 7, 2025, social media post.

This week on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints highlighted how Christmas provides opportunities of service. They emphasized that finding ways to show Christ’s love to others is a meaningful way to honor Him.

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, said Christmas traditions — though different among families, cultures and places — help unite people in celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. He said those traditions also encourage sharing Christ’s love and hope with others.

“My dear brothers and sisters, opportunities await each of us this Christmas season to reach out and show kindness with Christlike love and compassion and to make a difference,” he said in a Dec. 7 reel from his remarks at the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional.

He also shared in a Dec. 7 post that a meaningful way to express devotion and gratitude to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ “is by giving simple gifts of kindness to those we love.”

President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, noted that many people with differing circumstances — including missionaries and students — will not be able to make it home for Christmas. He invited all to be a family for someone who is alone this season.

“Loneliness is a terribly painful feeling. Perhaps this Christmas, we can bless the life of someone who is still temporarily alone in a manner that makes them feel, even for a moment, or for a meal, or for an afternoon, that they’ve been able to make it home for Christmas,” he said in a Dec. 7 reel from his remarks at the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional.

To offer followers a sense of the Prophet — President Dallin H. Oaks — Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a painting titled “Forgotten Man,” which depicts a discouraged man sitting on a curb as people walk past without acknowledging him. Elder Andersen said that the painting has hung in President Oaks’ office for more than 40 years.

“President Oaks loves every son and daughter of God, and this painting has reminded him that he is to reach out to those who feel alone, who are discouraged, who need to know of their own worth, and the love of their Heavenly Father,” he wrote in a Dec. 11 post.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson said her father, who often traveled for work, made a point to talk with the person seated next to him on flights. She said he believed in a teaching from Elder Neal A. Maxwell that just as God placed the star in a precise orbit over Bethlehem to celebrate the birth of Christ, He also places each person in “precise human orbits” so their light can guide and warm others.

“The source of all light, our Savior, Jesus Christ, asks us to let our light shine and illuminate the way for others,” she wrote in a Dec. 7 reel.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles thanked the missionaries at the Democratic Republic of the Congo Missionary Training Center for volunteering to be a missionary of the Lord Jesus Christ, and he extended that same gratitude to missionaries around the globe.

“What a great accomplishment for each one of you to go out during this season of your life to represent the Lord Jesus Christ. We love you,” he wrote in a Dec. 7 reel.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a video on Dec. 10 from his ministry early this year in Valparaíso, Chile, as the country celebrated the Church’s 100th anniversary of the dedication of South America for the preaching of the restored gospel.

“The sacrifices made by pioneer members of the Church in South America and throughout the world inspire me and strengthen my faith in Jesus Christ,” he wrote.

He told of Parley P. Pratt — then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and overseeing missionary efforts in the area — and Phoebe Pratt arriving in 1851 and the death of their infant son, Omner, who is buried in the city. Elder Stevenson visited the cemetery.

Primary General President Susan H. Porter spoke of the fulfillment of Samuel’s scriptural prophecy to the Nephites, when the night turned to day, signaling Christ’s birth.

“We have experiences where it feels like the sun is setting on our hopes, dreams and expectations. But we can know with certainty that when the sun goes down in our lives, there will be no lasting darkness — because of the birth, the life and the atoning sacrifice of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” she wrote in a Dec. 8 reel.

Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes discussed what it means to “fully turn” toward Jesus Christ.

“My prayer and blessing to you is that this Christmastime, and always, you’ll fully turn and accept His gift, be transformed by His gift, and look at repentance as a gift that allows us to feel His love and be healed, redeemed and made whole through the Savior, who loves us dearly,” he said in a Dec. 7 reel.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared that as Primary children are invited to share their testimony of Jesus Christ and His gospel in sacrament meeting, everyone in the congregation will remember how they feel.

“Thank you for choosing to say yes to serving in such a precious part of the Lord’s vineyard and loving those little ones,” she wrote in a Dec. 12 reel.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, posted a Christmas cookie recipe on Dec. 11 — and a video demonstrating how to make the recipe.

She said that after making the cookie dough — and including baking instructions — young women can wrap and deliver them to class members as a gift. “Also, don’t miss the opportunity to share the For the Strength of Youth magazine,” she said.