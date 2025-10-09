Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Sister Tracy Y. Browning was born in New Rochelle, New York, on Oct. 9, 1976. She grew up in Jamaica in the West Indies and in New Jersey and New York. She began serving as second counselor in the Primary general presidency on Aug. 1, 2022.

She married Brady Browning in the Salt Lake Temple on May 2, 1997; they have two children. Sister Browning studied at St. John’s University, worked in financial services for 15 years and is now a director in the Church’s Publishing Services Department. She has also volunteered with various community and civic organizations.

She served as a member of the Relief Society general advisory council and has served in numerous Church callings, including ward and stake Relief Society presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, various Young Women responsibilities and Sunday School instructor.

In honor of Sister Browning’s birthday today, here are nine of her quotes from the past year.

1. The Savior magnifies

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, speaks during a BYU–Hawaii devotional in the David O. McKay Auditorium in Laie, Hawaii, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. | Douglas Ferreira, BYU–Hawaii

“Your life’s composition is currently a work in progress, and I testify that as you focus on the Savior, He can transform your talents into tools for good, your efforts into acts of faith, and your life into a masterpiece that testifies of the greatest Master, even Jesus Christ.”

— BYU–Hawaii devotional, May 20, 2025

2. Miracles do exist

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, poses for pictures with missionaries following the Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

“I want to testify to you that the gospel of Jesus Christ is glad tidings, it is good news. It’s that miracles do exist. It’s that the Lord knows who you are. It’s that He wants to show you His hand and that miracles can be found everywhere in abundance as you exercise faith in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ — even here in the MTC.”

— Provo Missionary Training Center devotional, Jan. 14, 2025

3. Serving others pleases God

The Primary general presidency joins hosts Millie Ferreira and Victor Batista in making a paper craft during the Friend to Friend airing Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

“I think our Savior is always happy and pleased with us when we choose to serve others.”

— Friend to Friend episode, Feb. 15, 2025

4. ‘The sacred gift of Primary music’

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2025. | Screenshot from General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ YouTube channel

“Primary songs have carried a holy influence in my life and have lifted my soul, taught me eternal truths and drawn me nearer to the Savior and to His gospel.”

— “Tune Your Heart to Jesus Christ: The Sacred Gift of Primary Music,” October 2025 general conference

5. See others deeply

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, stands at the pulpit with a Primary child in Seoul, South Korea on Feb. 19, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“How little is required to notice someone and help them feel seen and loved.”

— Ministry in Asia, Feb. 8-19, 2025

6. Power in prayer

CROPPED VERSION Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, attends the White House event marking the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 1, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The first part of [James 5:16] invites us to ‘pray one for another.’ And the next part of that scripture is a reminder that ‘the fervent prayer’ of the righteous can accomplish much. There are blessings that come when we pray for one another.”

— National Day of Prayer event, May 1, 2025

7. God’s kingdom needs children

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, takes a picture with children at a Primary service activity in San Rafael, California, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. | Provided by the San Rafael California Stake

“For their personal discipleship, it was an important part of them understanding that the gospel needs them and needs their talent and their time and their consecrated efforts in the kingdom.”

— Primary service activity in California, Aug. 2, 2025

8. Ministry in South America

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, smiles with children during a children's devotional in La Paz, Bolivia, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The people here have so much faith, are seeking higher and holier ways to live and are seeking to come to know Jesus Christ in special ways.”

— Ministry in South America, Sept. 5-14, 2025

9. Ministry in Africa

Sister Tracy Y. Browning of the Primary general presidency plays a game with children in Accra, Ghana, on Nov. 19, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Everywhere I have been, someone has said to me, ‘You are welcome.’ It has brought joy to my heart.”

— Ministry in Africa, November 2024