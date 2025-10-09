Sister Tracy Y. Browning was born in New Rochelle, New York, on Oct. 9, 1976. She grew up in Jamaica in the West Indies and in New Jersey and New York. She began serving as second counselor in the Primary general presidency on Aug. 1, 2022.
She married Brady Browning in the Salt Lake Temple on May 2, 1997; they have two children. Sister Browning studied at St. John’s University, worked in financial services for 15 years and is now a director in the Church’s Publishing Services Department. She has also volunteered with various community and civic organizations.
She served as a member of the Relief Society general advisory council and has served in numerous Church callings, including ward and stake Relief Society presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, various Young Women responsibilities and Sunday School instructor.
In honor of Sister Browning’s birthday today, here are nine of her quotes from the past year.
1. The Savior magnifies
“Your life’s composition is currently a work in progress, and I testify that as you focus on the Savior, He can transform your talents into tools for good, your efforts into acts of faith, and your life into a masterpiece that testifies of the greatest Master, even Jesus Christ.”
— BYU–Hawaii devotional, May 20, 2025
2. Miracles do exist
“I want to testify to you that the gospel of Jesus Christ is glad tidings, it is good news. It’s that miracles do exist. It’s that the Lord knows who you are. It’s that He wants to show you His hand and that miracles can be found everywhere in abundance as you exercise faith in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ — even here in the MTC.”
— Provo Missionary Training Center devotional, Jan. 14, 2025
3. Serving others pleases God
“I think our Savior is always happy and pleased with us when we choose to serve others.”
— Friend to Friend episode, Feb. 15, 2025
4. ‘The sacred gift of Primary music’
“Primary songs have carried a holy influence in my life and have lifted my soul, taught me eternal truths and drawn me nearer to the Savior and to His gospel.”
— “Tune Your Heart to Jesus Christ: The Sacred Gift of Primary Music,” October 2025 general conference
5. See others deeply
“How little is required to notice someone and help them feel seen and loved.”
— Ministry in Asia, Feb. 8-19, 2025
6. Power in prayer
“The first part of [James 5:16] invites us to ‘pray one for another.’ And the next part of that scripture is a reminder that ‘the fervent prayer’ of the righteous can accomplish much. There are blessings that come when we pray for one another.”
— National Day of Prayer event, May 1, 2025
7. God’s kingdom needs children
“For their personal discipleship, it was an important part of them understanding that the gospel needs them and needs their talent and their time and their consecrated efforts in the kingdom.”
— Primary service activity in California, Aug. 2, 2025
8. Ministry in South America
“The people here have so much faith, are seeking higher and holier ways to live and are seeking to come to know Jesus Christ in special ways.”
— Ministry in South America, Sept. 5-14, 2025
9. Ministry in Africa
“Everywhere I have been, someone has said to me, ‘You are welcome.’ It has brought joy to my heart.”
— Ministry in Africa, November 2024