New presidents, matrons of 8 temples — from Michigan to Mexico

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September.

Allen B. Alexander and Denise Alexander, who will serve as president and matron of the Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Allen Bert Alexander and Denise Allridge Alexander, Dry Creek Ward, Alpine Utah North Stake, called as president and matron of the Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple, succeeding President Blaine L. Butler and Sister Lynn Butler. President Alexander is a young single adult leader and temple sealer and former North Carolina Charlotte Mission president, Provo Missionary Training Center presidency counselor, district president, bishop and high councilor. He was born in American Fork, Utah, to Bert Clark Alexander and Janet Louise Alexander.

Sister Alexander is a young single adult leader and temple worker and former mission president companion, MTC Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in American Fork, Utah, to Lee Raymond Allridge and Muriel Allridge.

Lance C Brimhall and Heather Brimhall, who will serve as president and matron of the Helena Montana Temple beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Lance C Brimhall and Heather Naomi Brimhall, Overlook Ward, Great Falls Montana East Stake, called as president and matron of the Helena Montana Temple, succeeding President David S. Heap and Sister Mary Heap. President Brimhall is a Sunday School teacher and temple sealer and former stake president, bishop and high councilor. He was born in Lovell, Wyoming, to Keith Bassett Brimhall and Elese Jo Crosby Brimhall.

Sister Brimhall is a temple worker and former stake Young Women president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Murray, Utah, to Dale William Thomas and Lueda Ruth Baggaley Thomas.

Jeff Burkhardt and Elizabeth Burkhardt, who will serve as president and matron of the Lubbock Texas Temple beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jeffrey Howard Burkhardt and Elizabeth Corey Burkhardt, Regal Park Ward, Lubbock Texas Stake, called as president and matron of the Lubbock Texas Temple, succeeding President Thomas H. Ashdown and Sister Barbara E. Ashdown. President Burkhardt is a service missionary adviser and temple sealer and former temple presidency counselor, bishop and high councilor. He was born in Boise, Idaho, to Howard Louis Burkhardt and Isabelle Lenore Burkhardt.

Sister Burkhardt is a service missionary adviser and temple worker and former assistant to the matron, ward Relief Society president and ward Young Women president. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Richard Ira Corey and Thelma Waters Corey.

David Jensen and Fara Jensen, who will serve as president and matron of the Detroit Michigan Temple beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David Peter Jensen and Fara Lark Johnson Jensen, Troy Ward, Bloomfield Hills Michigan Stake, called as president and matron of the Detroit Michigan Temple, succeeding President Brent R. Jensen and Sister Carolyn Jensen. President Jensen is a patriarch and temple worker and former stake presidency counselor, bishop and high councilor. He was born in Rexburg, Idaho, to Roy Alvin Jensen and Mary Eileen Jensen.

Sister Jensen is a patriarch assistant, ward Young Women presidency counselor and temple worker and former stake Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Kim Oscar Johnson and Sharyn June Johnson.

David Mark Lewis and Karen Lewis, who will serve as president and matron of the Memphis Tennessee Temple beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David Mark Lewis and Karen Maxine Mahlum Lewis, Jonesboro Ward, Searcy Arkansas Stake, called as president and matron of the Memphis Tennessee Temple, succeeding President Steven Ball and Sister Donna J. Ball. President Lewis is a temple sealer and former stake president, bishop, high councilor and elders quorum president. He was born in American Fork, Utah, to Dean R. Lewis and Esther Loween Johnson Lewis.

Sister Lewis is a Primary pianist and former stake Relief Society president, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president and ward Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to Orville Vernon Mahlum and Clara Mae Staus Mahlum.

Byron W. Manzo and Fanny Manzo, who will serve as president and matron of the Guayaquil Ecuador Temple beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Byron Wladimir Manzo Castillo and Fanny Margoth Robles Espinoza de Manzo, Olmedo Ward, Babahoyo Ecuador Stake, called as president and matron of the Guayaquil Ecuador Temple, succeeding President Fernando E. Calderón and Sister Adriana Calderón. President Manzo is a bishop and temple worker and former mission presidency counselor, stake president, district presidency counselor, bishopric counselor, branch president and elders quorum president. He was born in Babahoyo, Ecuador, to Víctor Luis Manzo Alban and Rosario del Carmen Castillo Delgado.

Sister Manzo is a temple worker and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Babahoyo, Ecuador, to Angel Trajano Robles Freire and Elena Antonia Espinoza García.

Ronald L. Spjut and Gayle Spjut, who will serve as president and matron of the Louisville Kentucky Temple beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ronald Lynn Spjut and Gayle Platt Spjut, Highland Heights Ward, Cincinnati Ohio Stake, called as president and matron of the Louisville Kentucky Temple, succeeding President Michael A. Gillenwater and Sister Sandy Gillenwater. President Spjut is a patriarch and temple sealer and former mission president, stake presidency counselor, bishop and high councilor. He was born in Salt Lake City to Carl Melvin Spjut and Ruth Wakefield Spjut.

Sister Spjut is a Relief Society teacher, patriarch scribe and temple worker and former mission president companion, stake Young Women president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and ward Young Women president. She was born in Salt Lake City to James Lowell Platt and Barbara Goodwin Platt.

Indalecio Tomas and Isidora Tomas, who will serve as president and matron of the Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple beginning in July 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Indalecio Tomas Morales and Isidora Elba Aragon Villatoro de Tomas, Comitán Branch, Comitán México District, called as president and matron of the Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple, succeeding President Edgar Flores and Sister Gabriela A. Flores. President Tomas is a district high councilor, welfare and self-reliance specialist and temple worker and former stake president, district president, bishop and branch president. He was born in Escobillal, Mexico, to Javier Tomas Domínguez and Cristina Morales Jiménez.

Sister Tomas is a temple worker and former stake Relief Society president. She was born in Huehuetán, Mexico, to Natividad Aragon Nicolas and Catalina Villatoro Raymundo.