In a Feb. 24 social media post, Elder Quentin L. Cook shared his experience meeting with the president of the Republic of Ghana.

This week on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — such as Elder David A. Bednar, Elder Neil L. Andersen and President Susan H. Porter — shared stories and gratitude about personal experiences, global ministry, prophetic guidance and keeping Christ close.

Elder Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a reel on Feb. 23, sharing that senior Church leaders do understand what it’s like to grow up in homes that are not completely centered on the gospel. He said his father was not a member of the Church.

“Whether you grew up in a gospel-centered home or not, you can create one. It begins with you.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted on Feb. 24 about his visit with John Dramani Mahama, president of the Republic of Ghana. He shared how the Church is following the Savior’s example of serving others.

“I was impressed by President Mahama’s vision for a hopeful future in Ghana. In our commitment to follow the Savior’s example, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hopes to contribute to his vision by blessing lives through various humanitarian efforts.”

Elder Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted on Feb. 26 some of his remarks from his devotional address to BYU–Idaho students on Feb. 22. He referenced President Dallin H. Oaks’ BYU devotional address, sharing how when prophets repeat warnings, attention should be riveted toward it.

“So, what do you do to rivet your attention, to assure that you survive spiritually by having the constant influence of the Holy Ghost?” he asked viewers. “You look carefully at your daily activities. ... You pray for inspiration and courage to make any changes you need to make.”

President Porter posted a video on Feb. 24 with the Primary Worldwide account, quoting from President Oaks’ October 2025 general conference remarks.

Commenting on the Prophet’s words about strengthening the family, she said: “He counseled us to establish spiritual traditions and create opportunities for growth. How grateful I am that when we follow prophetic guidance, every family can be strengthened.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a family’s conversion story in a reel on Feb. 22.

He posted again on Feb. 25, sharing about his experience accepting — on behalf of the Church — the highest award the Legislative Assembly of the Brazilian state of São Paulo can give.

“I want to thank the members of the Church in Brazil who give of their time to bless the lives of people in Brazil. Because of their faith in Jesus Christ, they love God and love their neighbor. That is what this recognition represents.”

In a Feb. 22 post on the Young Men Worldwide account, Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes spoke of the apostle Peter’s experience walking on water, who called out to Jesus, “Lord, save me” (Matthew 14:30).

President Farnes said: “If the young men and the young women of the world can begin their day with a call out to [the Father], ‘Lord, save me,’ they face Him to start the day. They’ll feel His power. And He’s immediately available for them.”

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a reel on Feb. 24 highlighting the impact ministering can have on people’s lives.

“When we minister, our role is to bring the Savior’s love,” he wrote alongside the video. “It is not by chance that my first official visit as an Apostle to a country outside of the United States is my home country of France. I am so happy that part of the visit was a reunion with my dear friend Sylvain and his family.”

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, posted a video clip on Feb. 22 with remarks from her April 2024 general conference talk, “Put Ye On the Lord Jesus Christ.”

She testified of the “covenant relationship” between individuals and God the Father and Jesus Christ. “The great blessings of that covenant relationship are well worth the price,” she said.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a reel on Feb. 24 about his wife, Sister Christine Gilbert, and the impact she has had on others.

“Today is her birthday, and I want to acknowledge all the times she has nudged me to be a better husband, a kinder father and a more committed disciple.”

Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, shared a message on the Young Men Worldwide account on Feb. 20, with counsel directed to young men advancing to the teacher office in the Aaronic Priesthood.

Building off the Savior’s invitation in the 2026 youth theme to “Walk with me,” Brother Wunderli said: “Envision yourself walking with the Savior. When you are with your family, envision Him walking by your side. How would you talk to your siblings?” He added, “In the service as a teacher and your responsibilities, think of having Him as your companion.”