This week on social: Church leaders share ways to ‘higher and holier’ perspectives

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks about how "God invites us to follow His way to a higher and holier perspective" in a video posted on March 25, 2026, on his social media accounts.

This week on social media, several leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared messages with Holy Week in view, including scriptural insights, updates on global ministries and teachings on connecting with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, posted a reel on March 22 about his experience as a boy feeling that the Lord would be with him as he kept the commandments.

“The Savior’s invitation is simple: ‘Draw near unto me and I will draw near unto you’ (Doctrine and Covenants 88:63). As you are faithful, you will find that the Lord keeps His promises,” he wrote in his post.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, posted a reel on March 25 sharing part of a devotional address given at BYU in Provo, Utah, on April 15, 2025. He testified that Heavenly Father knows each of His children.

“God invites us to follow His way to a higher and holier perspective. Connect with Heavenly Father daily, elevate your view and raise your perspective on life and your personal situation,” he said.

Referencing the recent Relief Society worldwide devotional, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson wrote a post on March 22 elaborating on her remarks.

“We generally are all facing a challenge, and when we put our trust and confidence in Jesus Christ and let Him help us, He will,” she said.

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Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared several posts from his ministry in the Pacific Area. He added photos of the missionaries he met with and his arrival in Tonga. He posted reels meeting with Church leaders in Tonga, the prime minister in Tonga and Church leaders in the Fiji islands.

In his last post, he used 2 Nephi 10:21: “Great are the promises of the Lord unto them who are upon the isles of the sea.”

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Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted on March 22 sharing his experience growing up as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in France.

“Being a Latter-day Saint is anything but ordinary. It is the most purposeful and thrilling path you can walk in this life — a disciple of Jesus Christ, bound to Him through sacred covenants,” he said.

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Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, appeared in a March 24 post with the Young Women Worldwide account promoting the April 2026 general conference.

“No matter where you are, there are so many ways to watch from home and online — and in your preferred language,” she said.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a reel on March 25 visiting missionaries in the Washington Kennewick Mission. “I was inspired as we met each one of the missionaries and felt their commitment to proclaiming the gospel of Jesus Christ,” he said.

He also posted on March 27 about his March 26 Harvard University address on the important role faith-based universities play. “Seeking the Divine and choosing to live faith-focused lives can provide deep purpose and meaning for young adults navigating a time of social and moral uncertainty.”

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Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared a March 22 post walking through the events of Holy Week.

She shared scriptures related to Christ’s last mortal days and invited her audience to ponder: “Who is Jesus Christ to you? Who has He been, and who do you need Him to be?”

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On March 20, Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, posted a video with the Primary Worldwide account sharing her thoughts on the song “This Little Light of Mine.”

“How can you more joyfully let your light shine so others can see our Savior and Heavenly Father through you?” she asked her audience to consider.