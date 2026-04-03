Download this updated March 2026 chart of general authorities and general officers

The March 2026 chart of general authorities and general officers of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints includes the new First Presidency and two recently called members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Changes to the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since the October 2025 general conference are reflected in an updated chart of general authorities and general officers, available to view or download in English, Spanish and Portuguese below.

Church President Russell M. Nelson died on Saturday, Sept. 27, at the age of 101. The First Presidency was dissolved, and counselors in the First Presidency returned to their positions in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. President Dallin H. Oaks presided at the October 2025 general conference as the president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

President Oaks was announced as the 18th President of the Church on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, with President Henry B. Eyring as first counselor and President D. Todd Christofferson as second counselor in the First Presidency.

Official portrait of the First Presidency: President Dallin H. Oaks, center, and his counselors, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor, left, and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gérald Caussé was announced as the newest member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. He was serving as the presiding bishop at the time of his call.

The following week, on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, Bishop W. Christopher Waddell was announced as the Church’s new presiding bishop. Also serving in presiding bishopric are Bishop L. Todd Budge as first counselor and Bishop Sean Douglas as second counselor.

Bishop Waddell and Bishop Budge served as the first and second counselors, respectively, to then-Bishop Caussé since Oct. 3, 2020. Bishop Waddell served as the second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric from 2015 to 2020. Bishop Douglas has served as a General Authority Seventy since April 2021.

Front row, left to right: Elder David A. Bednar, Acting President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, President Henry B. Eyring, President Dallin H. Oaks, President D. Todd Christofferson, Elder Quentin L. Cook and Elder Neil L. Andersen. Back row, left to right: Elder Ronald A. Rasband, Elder Gary E. Stevenson, Elder Dale G. Renlund, Elder Gerrit W. Gong, Elder Ulisses Soares, Elder Patrick Kearon, Elder Gérald Caussé and Elder Clark G. Gilbert. Photo taken March 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, died Saturday, Dec. 27, at age 85. President Dieter F. Uchtdorf was set apart on Thursday, Jan. 8, to be the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, is second-most senior apostle after the President of the Church and is the president of Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. When the apostle who is second in seniority is called to serve as a counselor in the First Presidency, the third-longest-serving apostle becomes the acting president of the Twelve.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert, who was serving as a General Authority Seventy and commissioner of the Church Educational System, was announced as the newest member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Thursday, Feb. 12.

The official portrait of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taken on Dec. 5, 2025. Front row, left to right: President Jeffrey R. Holland, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Elder David A. Bednar, Elder Quentin L. Cook and Elder Neil L. Andersen. Back row, left to right: Elder Ronald A. Rasband, Elder Gary E. Stevenson, Elder Dale G. Renlund, Elder Gerrit W. Gong, Elder Ulisses Soares, Elder Patrick Kearon and Elder Gérald Caussé. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints