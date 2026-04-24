President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026.

This week on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints revisited general conference talks discussing the life and teachings of Jesus Christ and His Resurrection as well as navigating second-hour classes.

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, posted a clip on April 21 from his April 2026 general conference talk about the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“With our baptism and confirmation, He promises us the companionship of the Holy Ghost, the messenger of His grace.”

In an April 19 post, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, related a story about facing difficulty and uncertainty as a child.

When a teacher shared Romans 8:31 in class one day, the scripture brought “an infusion of light into my mind and heart,” said President Uchtdorf.

President Uchtdorf also shared a clip on April 22 on following Christ’s light from his April 2026 general conference talk.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted an April 24 clip of a podcast interview with his son Derek. They talked together about strengthening faith in Jesus Christ by remembering spiritual experiences.

“We can regenerate our faith,” he wrote alongside the video. “You can regenerate your trust in God. It’s possible. I’ve seen it many times throughout my life.”

The Young Women Worldwide account featured the Young Women general presidency on April 22, with President Emily Belle Freeman; Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor; and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor, discussing the new Young Women class names.

“The new names of the Young Women age groups are woven into the very fabric of who we are and who we have always been,” said President Freeman.

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In an April 21 post, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a clip from his April 2026 general conference address about Jesus Christ’s desire to save people from sin.

“Because He completed the Atonement, He has the power to help you along your earthly journey and to redeem you from death, both physical and spiritual.”

Explaining that the power of reconciliation is possible because of the Atonement of Jesus Christ, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his remarks from the April 2026 general conference in an April 23 post.

“Christ’s Atonement changes everything. It brings literal resurrection. It can enable our return to the presence of God and the eternal uniting of families.”

The Relief Society general presidency — President Camille N. Johnson; Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor; and Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor — posted a video together on April 23 on the Relief Society Worldwide account about the upcoming second-hour changes.

President Johnson spoke of the change of the focus of Relief Society meetings, including counseling about particular issues with a focus on Jesus Christ and allowing presidencies to “prayerfully consider which conference talks to address,” she said.

President Johnson also posted a voice-over video on the Relief Society Worldwide account on April 21 about area organization advisers, or “AOAs,” who are responsible to provide leadership instruction for new stake Relief Society, Young Women and Primary presidencies in areas outside the United States.

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Elder Ulisses Soares shared remarks from his April 2026 general conference address in an April 21 post, speaking of centering life on Jesus Christ.

“Jesus Christ is the True Vine. In a world of many voices, remaining connected to the True Vine is not merely desirable; it is essential to our spiritual survival.”

Sister Dennis shared an April 19 post with the story of Orville Rogers, a 100-year-old man who competed at a USA Masters Track and Field Championship. She then invited viewers to give others strength and encouragement without judging.

“Just like the masters championship, our congregations and families can be gathering places where we cheer each other on — covenant communities fueled by the love of Christ for one another.”

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talked in an April 24 reel about calling a new stake presidency in Singapore.

“This process stands as a witness that the Lord is conducting His work through the power of revelation,” he said. “This is true for Church administration, but it is also true in our daily lives. Each of us can seek the Spirit and be guided in our decisions to do the Lord’s will.”

In an April 19 video on the Young Men Worldwide account, Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, relates an experience about his son. In the story, shared in April 2026 general conference, his son realized taking an image of Christ from his backpack wouldn’t make it lighter.

“Taking Jesus Christ out of your life is not the answer. Removing Him will not lighten your load.”