Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City during the filming of the Relief Society worldwide devotional on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. The broadcast was made available Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Sister Kristin M. Yee was sustained April 2, 2022, as second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency and began her service on Aug. 1, 2022. She was born on May 5, 1981, in Sacramento, California, and later moved to Idaho and Utah.

Before her call to the Relief Society general presidency, Sister Yee served as a member of the Primary general advisory council, stake Relief Society president, ward Relief Society counselor and secretary, ward Young Women president and adviser, Gospel Doctrine instructor, ward missionary and temple ordinance worker in the Salt Lake and Bountiful Utah temples.

She worked as a texture and concept artist and a senior producer at Disney Interactive Studios for 13 years before becoming the manager/producer of the Church’s animation team.

In honor of her birthday, here are nine quotes from Sister Yee over the past year.

1. Focus on what matters most

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, right, speaks with Sister Elaine Thornton of the Relief Society general advisory council during filming of the March 2026 Relief Society devotional, while in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. | Christina Smith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The Lord is teaching us here that He wants us to focus on those things that matter most, which is counseling about the things that matter to the sisters and their needs.”

— What second-hour changes mean for Relief Society, April 29, 2026

2. Minister in His name

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | Screenshot from YouTube

“If you want to feel grounded, gain a sense of divine belonging and make a real difference in the world, I invite you to follow the Savior and minister in His name.”

— “Ministering — ‘That Ye Love One Another; as I Have Loved You,'” April 2026 general conference

3. The power of His Atonement

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, stands with her counselors, Sister J. Anette Dennis, left, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. The Relief Society worldwide devotional is available Sunday, March 8, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Sisters, let us choose to believe in Jesus Christ and ask for the help we need through the power of His Atonement. … His Atonement, His suffering sore were and are for you.”

— Relief Society worldwide devotional, March 8, 2026

4. Inspiration from history

From left, volume editors Jenny Reeder and Sharalyn Howcroft; Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; volume editors Jessica Nelson and Elizabeth Kuehn; and Elder Kyle S. McKay, a General Authority Seventy and the church historian and recorder, pose for a photo during a release event for “Rise Up and Speak: Selected Discourses of Eliza R. Snow” by The Church Historian’s Press at the Church History Library in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

“It’s such a gift that we have this history. Their experiences are our experiences. You begin to see yourself in the same places they have been in and how they did it. It’s powerful, and it inspires me to keep going. They did it, and so can I. They had great purpose and faith, and so can I, if I choose to follow Christ.”

— Release event for “Rise Up and Speak: Selected Discourses of Eliza R. Snow,” March 3, 2026

5. Fasting

“Fasting is connected to sacrifice, and sacrifice is symbolic of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and His Atonement. We have the opportunity to reverently consider His sacrifice as we seek inspiration to know what to fast for and what to fast from. We can also think on the Savior throughout our fast. I’m learning that the Lord intends for us to learn of Him and to draw closer to Him through this prayerful experience.”

— “Relief Through Jesus Christ: The Power of the Fast,” February 2026 Liahona

6. ‘Sent here to be you’

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during a session held as part of BYU Education Week at the Marriott Center on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

“You were not sent here to be someone else. You were sent here to be you and to let the Lord refine your spirit and to grow your gifts and talents for His glorious purposes.”

— BYU Education Week address, Aug. 21, 2025

7. Keep covenants and trust Him

“The Lord is pouring out His blessings upon those who keep their covenants and put their lives and trust in His hands. I love you, and I pray we may ask our Heavenly Father, with faith in His Son, for what we truly need; that He may carry that which we cannot and were not meant to carry on our own.”

— Social media post, Oct. 26, 2025

8. Lifting and blessing others

Sister Kristin M. Yee, of the Relief Society general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the launch of the 2025 Light the World Giving Machine initiative at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“Whether it’s at a Giving Machine or simply following a prompting to reach out to someone on your mind, may each of us look for ways we can lift and bless those around us. I know as we bring the Savior’s love and relief to another one of God’s children, we will find our own much needed relief and healing in Him.”

— This week on social, Nov. 28, 2025

9. Layers of life experiences

“When I paint, there are certain colors that only come with layers of paint and glazes built upon each other. You can’t get certain colors straight out of a tube. They come with layers or, in other words, time and experience. Symbolically, some of the most beautiful parts of our lives only come with layers of life experience, heartache, growth and trusting our whole heart and soul to God.”

— Social media post, Sept. 26, 2025