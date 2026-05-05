Sister Kristin M. Yee was sustained April 2, 2022, as second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency and began her service on Aug. 1, 2022. She was born on May 5, 1981, in Sacramento, California, and later moved to Idaho and Utah.
Before her call to the Relief Society general presidency, Sister Yee served as a member of the Primary general advisory council, stake Relief Society president, ward Relief Society counselor and secretary, ward Young Women president and adviser, Gospel Doctrine instructor, ward missionary and temple ordinance worker in the Salt Lake and Bountiful Utah temples.
She worked as a texture and concept artist and a senior producer at Disney Interactive Studios for 13 years before becoming the manager/producer of the Church’s animation team.
In honor of her birthday, here are nine quotes from Sister Yee over the past year.
1. Focus on what matters most
“The Lord is teaching us here that He wants us to focus on those things that matter most, which is counseling about the things that matter to the sisters and their needs.”
— What second-hour changes mean for Relief Society, April 29, 2026
2. Minister in His name
“If you want to feel grounded, gain a sense of divine belonging and make a real difference in the world, I invite you to follow the Savior and minister in His name.”
— “Ministering — ‘That Ye Love One Another; as I Have Loved You,'” April 2026 general conference
3. The power of His Atonement
“Sisters, let us choose to believe in Jesus Christ and ask for the help we need through the power of His Atonement. … His Atonement, His suffering sore were and are for you.”
— Relief Society worldwide devotional, March 8, 2026
4. Inspiration from history
“It’s such a gift that we have this history. Their experiences are our experiences. You begin to see yourself in the same places they have been in and how they did it. It’s powerful, and it inspires me to keep going. They did it, and so can I. They had great purpose and faith, and so can I, if I choose to follow Christ.”
— Release event for “Rise Up and Speak: Selected Discourses of Eliza R. Snow,” March 3, 2026
5. Fasting
“Fasting is connected to sacrifice, and sacrifice is symbolic of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and His Atonement. We have the opportunity to reverently consider His sacrifice as we seek inspiration to know what to fast for and what to fast from. We can also think on the Savior throughout our fast. I’m learning that the Lord intends for us to learn of Him and to draw closer to Him through this prayerful experience.”
— “Relief Through Jesus Christ: The Power of the Fast,” February 2026 Liahona
6. ‘Sent here to be you’
“You were not sent here to be someone else. You were sent here to be you and to let the Lord refine your spirit and to grow your gifts and talents for His glorious purposes.”
— BYU Education Week address, Aug. 21, 2025
7. Keep covenants and trust Him
“The Lord is pouring out His blessings upon those who keep their covenants and put their lives and trust in His hands. I love you, and I pray we may ask our Heavenly Father, with faith in His Son, for what we truly need; that He may carry that which we cannot and were not meant to carry on our own.”
— Social media post, Oct. 26, 2025
8. Lifting and blessing others
“Whether it’s at a Giving Machine or simply following a prompting to reach out to someone on your mind, may each of us look for ways we can lift and bless those around us. I know as we bring the Savior’s love and relief to another one of God’s children, we will find our own much needed relief and healing in Him.”
— This week on social, Nov. 28, 2025
9. Layers of life experiences
“When I paint, there are certain colors that only come with layers of paint and glazes built upon each other. You can’t get certain colors straight out of a tube. They come with layers or, in other words, time and experience. Symbolically, some of the most beautiful parts of our lives only come with layers of life experience, heartache, growth and trusting our whole heart and soul to God.”
— Social media post, Sept. 26, 2025