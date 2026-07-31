This week on social: Celebrating Pioneer Day and Primary general presidency’s service

Primary General President Susan H. Porter, center, and her counselors, Sister Amy A. Wright, left, and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, speak at the annual Primary, Young Women and Relief Society emeritus luncheon in the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 11, 2026.

Celebrating the legacies of pioneers and the service of current Saints, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared on social media this week their thoughts on Pioneer Day as well as expressions of gratitude for service from the outgoing Primary general presidency.

On July 24, Church President Dallin H. Oaks honored the historical and still-standing contributions of early Latter-day Saint pioneers, including building homes, communities and temples.

“The faith and sacrifice of the pioneers are not merely part of our history. They are part of our heritage as a covenant people.”

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, shared an experience learning the importance of developing critical thinking skills in a video clip on July 29.

“Developing and refining that kind of capacity in ourselves — combined with the Spirit — and taking it to the Lord, being sensitive to the spiritual guidance, we can avoid deception.”

Sharing her testimony and concluding her service, Primary General President Susan H. Porter posted a video July 30. A newly sustained Primary general presidency begins serving Aug. 1.

“What a joy it has been to serve in the Primary general presidency for the past five years,” President Porter said. “I have felt so drawn closer to my Heavenly Father through associating with His precious children.”

Expressing his testimony of marriage, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles emphasized the eternal significance of it in this July 30 post.

“Eternal marriage is not a short-term experiment. It is an eternal journey of becoming who God desires us to become.”

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared her testimony in a July 28 post, before her service officially concludes July 31.

“It is with immense gratitude and a firm testimony that I share this truth: When we give our whole heart, might, mind and strength to His work, God will help us and magnify our efforts. We will lack nothing,” she wrote in the caption.

In response to recent wildfires in France and Spain, Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who grew up in southern France, shared his love and condolences to those affected in this July 30 post.

“We pray for the families who have suffered loss, for those who have been displaced and for the courageous first responders who continue to serve with remarkable faith and selflessness.”

He also shared this July 26 post expressing appreciation for “the beauty and wonder of God’s creations.”

Sister Tracy Y. Browning also remarked on the many things she has learned during her time as the second counselor in the Primary general presidency, saying, “This has been such a joyous four years of being able to come on here and share my testimony with you,” in a July 29 post.

“Thank you for every comment, letter, conversation and personal experience you have shared with me along the way,” she wrote in the caption.

Following the Days of ‘47 Parade on Pioneer Day, July 24, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson posted July 27 honoring her pioneer ancestors, reminiscing on her ability to be part of the parade and honoring the importance of the temple.

“I frequently draw strength from my pioneer heritage,” she wrote. “Hearing stories of my ancestors’ faith in Jesus Christ and His restored gospel strengthens my own testimony of Jesus Christ and His guiding hand in our lives.”

While visiting Nauvoo earlier, Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, had a distinct thought come to her mind: “The Saints in Nauvoo rejoiced and praised God even amidst their sorrows,” she wrote in a post July 26.

“The Spirit taught me something through the women of Nauvoo — praising God wasn’t necessarily a dismissal of the reality of hardship and affliction, it’s choosing to praise God because He is with us in our afflictions and has given us succor and hope in Jesus Christ.”

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, taught how young women of the Church receive the authority of the priesthood in this July 29 post.

“The priesthood is the authority and power of God,” she said, explaining the difference from the authority of the priesthood, which is “the authorization to represent God and act in His name.”

Men who have had the priesthood conferred upon them delegate priesthood authority to young women making covenants, leading other young women or those receiving an assignment, she explained.