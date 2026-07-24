This week on social: A prophetic warning echoed 13 times in 8 years — inviting the Holy Ghost in one’s life

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks in the BYU–I Center during a devotional on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, in Rexburg, Idaho.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a video on social media Monday, July 20, that echoed the words of Church President Dallin H. Oaks April 2026 general conference message “Alive In Christ."

President Oaks invited listeners to keep the presence of the Holy Ghost in their lives so they would not be deceived. In the video on social media, Elder Andersen said, “In the past eight years, this serious warning has been repeated 13 times in general conference,” highlighting the divine origin of the warning.

After encouraging viewers to pray and ponder about the role of the Holy Ghost in their lives, Elder Andersen invited readers in the caption to “pray for inspiration and courage to make any changes you need to make.”

Elder Andersen was one of several leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to post on social media this week.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reminded Latter-day Saints in a social media video posted Tuesday, July 21, that temple attendance helps one become holy.

“I believe that the general promises of the Atonement become ours in person when we come to the house of the Lord, and we take our name, and connect it to the name of Jesus Christ by ordinance and then by covenant,” he said.

Following the dedication of the Nauvoo Temple Visitors’ Center in June, Relief Society general President Camille N. Johnson‘s thoughts were turned to last year’s Relief Society worldwide devotional in the historic Red Brick Store in Nauvoo, Illinois, where the Relief Society was organized.

In a video shared on the Relief Society Worldwide account on Sunday, July 19, President Johnson wrote: “Today, that same covenant community spans the globe. As Relief Society sisters, we share the same commitment to follow the Savior and make and keep covenants with Him.”

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“Service truly is joy” wrote Sister Tamara W. Runia, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, in a social media post Wednesday, July 22, that was shared by Young Women Worldwide.

“When you are willing and able, ‘Your service will help you draw closer to Him and bring you joy,’” she wrote in the caption.

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Standing in front of the Salt Lake Temple, Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared one of the new Primary hymns titled “Jesus Is My Shepherd” in a July 18 video.

“Jesus is my Shepherd. He loves me. He loves me‚" she quoted from the hymn’s lyrics.