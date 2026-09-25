Temples that have been or will be dedicated by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, in a graphic posted to his social media accounts on Sept. 21, 2026.

This week on social media, Apostles shared their experiences at previous events, Young Women and Young Men Worldwide accounts presented tips and information regarding Sunday changes, and new parents were encouraged to rely on the Holy Ghost through their trials.

Next year marks 40 years since President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke on a national German television network during the Frankfurt Germany Temple open house.

In a Sept. 22 social media post, President Uchtdorf shared this experience along with his thoughts on temples.

“I still remember the joy of bearing witness that the temple is the house of the Lord—a place of peace, covenants, and eternal hope.”

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Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also shared about temples this week. He has been assigned to dedicate two temples later this year: the Modesto California Temple and Pago Pago American Samoa Temple.

In a post on his social media accounts on Sept. 20, Elder Cook wrote about other temples he’s had the privilege of dedicating. He shared that although all temples are different, they share the same wonderful purpose.

“In every house of the Lord across the earth, we rejoice in Jesus Christ and His redeeming love for all.”

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On Sept. 24, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his experience of attending the funeral of a longtime family friend on his social media accounts. After sharing her story, he wrote: “Repentance and change are available to each of us, no matter our age or where we are in life, because of our Savior Jesus Christ and His Atonement.”

This week, the Relief Society Worldwide social media accounts shared two posts in which Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson provided instructions on using new features in the Gospel Library app: “In the Lord’s Way: Caring for Members Who Have Temporal or Emotional Needs” and a feature to select talks for Relief Society and elders quorum lessons.

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In a post on Sept. 23, Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his thoughts on the name of Jesus Christ being boldly displayed on the entrance of Church buildings.

“This is the Church of Jesus Christ. Christ’s name and image are not just a formality but signal our central focus to come unto Him.”

The Young Women Worldwide social media accounts focussed their posts this week on the new curriculum for Young Women. These posts provide the young women with a summary of the “last Sunday” lesson, a deeper dive into the responsibilities of Emma Smith and a verse-by-verse study of Doctrine and Covenants 25 as it applies to all of God’s daughters.

On Sunday, Sept. 20, Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, dedicated a social media post to new parents around the world. Sister Dennis sympathized with the struggles they face raising young ones, and she shared where she found the help she needed during those times.

“I know our children have had, and continue to have, angels on both sides of the veil to help them as parents, just as we did. And so do you.”

The Young Men Worldwide social media accounts also shared information about the new Sunday schedule and curriculum in a post that featured Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes on Sept. 19.

President Farnes considers these changes to be a “great blessing because we gain strength from each other every time we gather together as disciples who love Jesus Christ.”