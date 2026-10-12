Invitations President Oaks has given since he became President of the Church

President Dallin H. Oaks looks up at BYU students after speaking during their weekly campus devotional at the J. Willard Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.

As a foundational message to youth and young adults in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, newly called Church President Dallin H. Oaks invited them to remember from whom they come.

“You have a Heavenly Father who loves you,” President Oaks told the rising generation during a video interview released Oct. 16, 2025, two days after he was set apart as 18th President of the Church.

“He has provided a plan for you, and it is best explained in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where we have an explanation for the purpose of life and challenges and activities that lead you along what we call the covenant path to a heavenly destiny.

“Trust in the Lord. Come and enjoy His blessings with us.”

A few months later, as President Oaks prepared to dedicate the Burley Idaho Temple in January 2026, he had a similar message — young people can look to the future with optimism because of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“Be happy,” he said. “Stay on the covenant path. Trust in the Lord.”

Since becoming President of the Church a year ago, President Oaks has extended several invitations to Latter-day Saints to draw closer to the Savior, trust in Him and be a peacemaker.

Draw closer to the Savior

During a devotional at Brigham Young University on Feb. 10, President Oaks said the way to overcome any doubt or concern connected with the Church — historical, doctrinal or social issue — is to draw closer to the Savior, Jesus Christ.

“I feel to emphasize the warning President Russell M. Nelson issued us: that ‘in coming days, it will not be possible to survive spiritually without the guiding, directing, comforting and constant influence of the Holy Ghost,’” President Oaks said.

“One of the many reasons you will need the constant influence of the Holy Ghost is that you live in a season in which the adversary has become so effective at disguising truth that if you don’t have the Holy Ghost, you will be deceived. Many obstacles lie ahead. The distractions will be many.”

BYU students fill the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, for a devotional with Church President Dallin H. Oaks on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. | BYU photo

Related Stories President Oaks offers the way to overcome any doubt: Draw closer to the Savior

President Oaks shared four impressions he had of ways to draw closer to the Savior while overcoming doubt:

Strengthen faith in Him. Increase humility. Seek help from others. Be patient.

“Hold on to the first article of faith, even if something else is uncertain,” he invited. “And while you wait, wait upon the Lord, which includes trusting in His timing as well as in His promises.”

Be a peacemaker in all relationships

In his Easter Sunday message during April 2026 general conference, President Oaks taught of the Savior’s great commandments to love God and neighbor and echoed His revolutionary teaching: “Love even your enemies.”

President Oaks encouraged all to choose to love others — even if they show little or no love toward them — and quoted the Savior’s words: “Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God” (Matthew 5:9).

“My brothers and sisters, as followers of Christ, let us follow Him by forgoing contention and by using the language and methods of peacemakers,” President Oaks declared. “In our families and other personal relationships, let us avoid what is harsh and hateful.”

Church President Dallin H. Oaks speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Oaks also spoke about peacemaking at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 16, where he said creating and maintaining a peaceful society requires all to act in good faith. “The Constitution compels a divided people to build coalitions to allow them to act together,” he said.

‘Come unto Christ’

While in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, to dedicate the temple there on Aug. 16, President Oaks reminded Latter-day Saints that they are “called first to teach, testify and convert all to the Lord Jesus Christ, our Savior and Redeemer.” Second to that is an invitation to convert to Christ’s restored Church.

“In a world where fewer and fewer people believe in the Lord Jesus Christ, it is important for us to follow that order,” President Oaks explained. “For out of knowledge of and conversion to the Lord Jesus Christ, conversion to the additional truths of the restored Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will come naturally.”

Building upon some of his earlier invitations, President Oaks spoke during October 2026 general conference about the covenant path and drawing closer to the Savior. “His grace is for all,” President Oaks testified.

“Latter-day Saints invite each other and all men and women everywhere to ‘come unto Christ’ and partake of His salvation, and the power of His redemption,” he said.

President Dallin H. Oaks waves to audience members as he enters the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

The Prophet invited individuals to maintain momentum in the building of their faith by keeping the commandments, keeping their covenants, avoiding the artificial limits of secular learning, being humble and living the truths of the Book of Mormon and sharing them with others.

At the conclusion of October 2026 general conference, President Oaks also invited people worldwide to participate, in person or virtually, in the Salt Lake Temple Celebration.