Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, greets students at a worldwide young adult devotional broadcast from BYU–Hawaii in Laie, Hawaii, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026.

This week on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted about the importance of recognizing the worth of each individual soul and making efforts to be unified within quorums and classes as well as outside of the Church.

On Nov. 8, President Dallin H. Oaks posted his gratitude that social media allows him to speak to encourage, guide and remind viewers of truth. In his social media post, he reminded them that even in times of trial, joy and peace are possible through Christ.

“You have a Heavenly Father who has provided a plan for you. Trust in Him. With His help, you can find peace despite the trials and obstacles of mortality.”

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, recalled feelings of unity in Germany when the Berlin Wall fell in 1989. In his social media post on Nov. 9, President Uchtdorf mentioned the need for the same unity in relationships today.

“The more we desire to build bridges instead of walls, the more our individual lives, our families, our communities and our nations will experience God’s presence and supernal blessings.”

On Nov. 8, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a clip of an October address he gave to BYU-Idaho students. In the clip, he mentions that in the “ongoing patterns of behavior and belief among members of the Church,” Christ is often removed from the scripture Mosiah 3:19. He then explains that members cannot overcome all of the trials they face without Christ.

He said: “Can you and I overcome the propensities of the natural man or woman through willpower and goal setting and determination and discipline? No. ... But we forget that the Savior is at the center of that transformation.”

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On Nov. 2, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke about how members can be “beacon lights” by being peacemakers at a devotional at BYU—Hawaii. He posted a clip of his address to his social media accounts on Nov. 10.

“We cannot carry the message of the Restoration to all the world — we cannot be the light the Lord wants us to be — if we are not peacemakers.”

On Nov. 8, Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, posted to her social media accounts that sometimes small shards of broken glass seem to reappear even years after they were thought to be clean.

“Like the shards of glass that arise with time and experience, the Lord knows when we are ready for more — ready to work with Him on more, ready to see differently, ready to heal another layer of our hearts, ready to love a little more like Him.”

In honor of the upcoming bicentennial anniversary of the organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited BYU students to celebrate the Restoration at a devotional at BYU on Oct. 27. This week, he posted a clip from his speech to his social media accounts.

“I want to recognize you as a part of this great work as we celebrate the Restoration in these latter days.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles concluded a 10-day ministry assignment to the Church’s Europe Central Area on Oct. 31. On Nov. 11, he posted about his experience to his social media accounts.

“What a beautiful privilege it is to travel the world bearing testimony of the name of Jesus Christ.”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with Pope Leo XIV and other religious leaders in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for an interfaith gathering on Nov. 9. On Nov. 12, Elder Soares posted about his experience to his social media accounts.

“While the world magnifies our differences, together we have a responsibility to defend human dignity and recognize the inherent worth of each human soul.”

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On Nov. 11, The Young Women Worldwide social media accounts posted a clip from a Church News podcast episode in which Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and her counselors, Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor, and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor, speak with Church News reporter Mary Richards about Children and Youth program refinements. In the clip, the leaders express their desire to help youth become independent in their personal spiritual growth.

“Each month, youth will have the opportunity to choose a personal invitation inspired by For the Strength of Youth guide chapters. These invitations encourage youth to put gospel principles into action.”

With the changing of the leaves, Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reflects on an important principle of salvation: change. On Nov. 12, he posted his thoughts to his social media accounts.

“Change is not the opposite of eternity. In fact, it is what makes eternity possible. Without change, all things would eventually die and disappear.”

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recently spoke at a youth devotional in Green Bay, Wisconsin; on Nov. 12, he posted about it to his social media accounts. At one point, he asked the youth if anyone was a member of the Church. Everyone cheered.

“Sometimes when we feel we are alone, we simply need to remember so many others across the Church who stand with us. We can also remember that Christ always stands beside us, even when we are alone.”

On Nov. 12, Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, posted a video clip speaking with individuals involved in this year’s “Luz de las Naciones.”

“We invite you to enjoy this wonderful event, ‘Luz de las Naciones,’ which will be broadcast this Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m.”

On Nov. 7, the Young Men Worldwide social media accounts posted a video of the Young Men general presidency — President Timothy L. Farnes; Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor; and Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor — discussing the question: “How can we help youth feel like they belong?”

“Helping young men belong means looking beyond who’s already there and thinking about who needs to be included,” their post answered.