Easter 2023: Music, messages celebrating Jesus Christ’s Resurrection

Holy Week and Easter celebrate the final week of Jesus Christ’s mortal life — His Atonement, Crucifixion and Resurrection. This year, Easter is on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

“Because He broke the bands of death, we each have the assurance of immortality and the hope of life eternal,” the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wrote in its Easter message this year.

Here are recent articles and resources published by the Church News about Easter this year, including the First Presidency’s message, the video about forgiveness released by Church President Russell M. Nelson on Palm Sunday and what leaders said about Easter during the April 2023 general conference. Also, what is Palm Sunday and why does it matter to Latter-day Saints?

Also, find about the Mesa Easter Pageant on the grounds of the Mesa Arizona Temple, how to watch “The Redeemer” Easter concert produced by the Church’s Europe areas, Easter music from The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and videos from the Church.

• First Presidency’s 2023 Easter message: Savior’s sacrifice gives ‘hope for joy and peace’

A portrayal of Jesus Christ’s empty tomb after His Resurrection. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The Savior’s great atoning sacrifice can give us hope for joy and peace not only in the life to come but also in the here and now as we face life’s inevitable challenges. Because of Him, we know that death is not the end. We know that our adversities will not last forever. We receive peace as we put our trust in Him. We have faith that eternal joy is possible,” President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, write in their 2023 First Presidency Easter message in the April 2023 Liahona magazine.

• ‘Most important’ emphasis, prophetic invitations for Easter and Holy Week

Flowers bloom on Temple Square during the Sunday morning session of the 193rd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 2, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During the April 2023 general conference, the Prophet and President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints underscored Easter Sunday as “the most important religious observance for followers of Jesus Christ” and the Atonement and Resurrection of Jesus Christ as “the most important and transcendent event ever recorded on earth.”

And several members of the Church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles labeled Holy Week as “the most important week in human history” and Easter as the “most important holiday.”

• 15 things First Presidency, Apostles have said about Christ on Easter weekend

Every member of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pose for an iconic photograph in the Rome Italy Temple Visitors’ Center in Rome on Monday, March 11, 2019. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Since 2000, four April general conferences have been held over Easter weekend, in 2010, 2015, 2018 and 2021. Each member of the current First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles has spoken during at least one of these conferences.

Here are 15 quotes from general conferences that fell on Easter weekend.

• In new video, President Russell M. Nelson encourages forgiveness on Palm Sunday

President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks of forgiveness in a video released on Palm Sunday, April 2, 2023. | Screenshot from YouTube

Following the concluding session of the April 2023 general conference on Sunday, April 2, President Nelson released a special video to mark the beginning of Holy Week. In the video, he speaks of the forgiveness the Savior offered while still on the cross — and shared his own story of forgiveness.

• What is Palm Sunday and why does it matter to Latter-day Saints?

An image from the Church’s Bible Video series depicts Jesus Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem. The Sunday before Easter is commonly called Palm Sunday because of the palm branches laid on the ground before the Savior. | Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Do Latter-day Saints celebrate Palm Sunday? What have Church leaders said about Palm Sunday? Was April 2023 general conference on Palm Sunday?

• What is Good Friday and what does it mean for Latter-day Saints?

In this scene from the Bible Videos series, Jesus is scourged by soldiers while in prison. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For Christians, the Friday before Easter Sunday is known as Good Friday.

What is Good Friday and what does it mean to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints?

• Celebrate Easter with new video ‘Rise,’ Tabernacle Choir’s ‘He Is Risen’

The Church of Jesus Christ Christ of Latter-day Saint’s video “Rise” shares how “because of Him, you can rise above anything.” | Screenshot from YouTube

A video released on the Church’s Come Unto Him YouTube channel shares a message of hope and encouragement for this Easter season. Also, the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is streaming “He Is Risen: A Special Easter Celebration,” along with other Easter music and performances.

• New ‘The Redeemer’ Easter concert celebrates Christ’s life, ministry through sacred music, artwork, video

For “The Redeemer: An Easter Celebration” concert, a youth orchestra, led by Jenny Oaks Baker, top center, was filmed in Goshen, Utah, at the set used for the Bible Videos . | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The Redeemer: An Easter Celebration” is a new Easter concert portraying the life and ministry of the Savior Jesus Christ through sacred music, inspired artwork, video scenes and scripture.

Produced in Europe by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the hourlong program features violinist Jenny Oaks Baker and narration from Swedish entertainer Louis Herrey. With images of the Savior unfolding in film and art, this Easter celebration of the Lord’s ministry, Atonement and Resurrection airs on various platforms from Sunday, March 26, through mid-April (some platforms carry a “He Is Risen” title).

• Music & the Spoken Word: ‘Because of Him’

Mary Magdalene seeks the body of Christ and is told by angels that He is risen in this image from the Bible Video series. | Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Easter is a time to remember that because of Jesus Christ, there is a resurrection. There is a purpose to life, and its beauty and meaning will go on forever, Lloyd Newell shares in this week’s “Music & the Spoken Word.” The April 9 broadcast also includes guests Conlon and Rachel Bonner, who talk about the unexpected death of their 9-month-old son.

• Learn about and see photos of the 2023 Mesa Easter Pageant

Actors depict the Savior’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem during the Mesa Easter Pageant. Performances for the 2023 season run March 29 through April 8. | Scott Adair

The Mesa Easter Pageant has returned to the north lawn of the Mesa Arizona Temple for nine performances in 2023. The beloved community tradition, titled “Jesus the Christ,” is a musical dramatization that highlights the powerful and poignant moments of Jesus’ life from His humble birth to His glorious Resurrection as told in the King James Version of the New Testament. The story is presented by more than 400 costumed cast members, with the addition of live animals and special effects.

The event began as an Easter sunrise service on the temple grounds in 1938 by a group of young people.

• First Presidency’s directive for Easter Sunday: Sacrament meetings only, with a Christ-centered focus

Mary Magdalene speaks with Christ after His Resurrection, in an image from a video portrayal. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

To commemorate the Atonement and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will conduct only sacrament meetings in wards and branches on Easter Sunday, April 9, with worship services — including messages and music — to center on the Savior. That directive came in a First Presidency letter — signed by President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring — sent Wednesday, Feb. 15, to Church leaders worldwide.