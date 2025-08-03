President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring expressed testimonies on social media posts. And President Eyring expressed gratitude for educators at University of Utah’s Crocker Science Complex ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Elder Gerrit W. Gong called for artificial intelligence to involve faith, ethics and human dignity during address in Istanbul.
Temple news came for the Republic of the Congo, and hear what Latter-day Saints in Abidjan, Ivory Coast shared in a Church News video about the newly dedicated temple.
The Church Young Men have a new general presidency, effective Aug 1. Learn about the Church’s miraculous start and growth in Mongolia shared by Sister Mary N. Cook on this week’s podcast.
Read the updates about how the Church is helping with disaster relief in Texas and humanitarian outreach across Asia.
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. President Oaks, President Eyring testify of divine help — for the Prophet Joseph Smith and ‘for each of us’
President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, first and second counselors in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, posted testimonies on their social media pages.
President Oaks called attention to many things Joseph Smith was able to accomplish during his time as prophet, saying “The only possible explanation is heavenly help.”
President Eyring testified that trials are part of God’s wise and loving plan. “My reassurance is: the loving God who allowed these tests for you also designed a sure way to pass through them.”
Read more about what they said here.
2. President Eyring among dignitaries celebrating completion of University of Utah’s Applied Science Project
During the July 16 ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Crocker Science Complex at the University of Utah, President Eyring expressed appreciation for university leaders and donors who made the new complex a reality.
“My hope is that those who study here may follow your example to use whatever powers and resources they gain to lift and to bless others in future generations,” he said.
Read more about this story here.
3. Elder Gong gives 3 ways global faith leaders can act on AI-centered issues
During his July 29 address in the Republic of Türkiye, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints told global faith leaders at the Religions for Peace World Council that now is the time to align AI’s reach with enduring faith-based ethical principles and moral values, calling on them to act in AI-centered areas which affect faith, ethics, and human dignity.
Read more about this story here.
4. Groundbreaking date set for Republic of the Congo temple
The First Presidency has announced the groundbreaking date for a house of the Lord to be built in Republic of the Congo. The new temple in Brazzaville will be the first temple in the country.
Read more about this story here.
5. In Church News video, Apostle and Ivory Coast Latter-day Saints share feelings about newly dedicated temple
Watch the Church News video titled “A Gathering Oasis.” Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder Alfred Kyungu, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Africa West Area; and Saints from the temple district share their feelings about having a house of the Lord in Côte d’Ivoire after its dedication on May 25.
Watch the CN video, “A Gathering Oasis,” here.
6. Learn more about the incoming Young Men general presidency
The Young Men organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a new presidency. President Timothy L. Farnes and his counselors, Brother David J. Wunderli and Brother Sean R. Dixon began their service on Aug. 1.
Read more about the new Young Men general presidency here.
7. Episode 251: The Church’s miraculous start and growth in Mongolia, with Sister Mary N. Cook
In the Church News podcast, episode 251, Sister Mary N. Cook, who formerly served in the Young Women general presidency and with her husband as the first mission leaders in Mongolia, discussed the challenges and miracles from the beginning of preaching the gospel in the country to the October 2023 announcement for a house of the Lord to be built in Ulaanbaatar 30 years later.
Listen to the podcast here.
8. Updates: Texas flooding disaster relief, humanitarian efforts across Asia
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been an “integral part” of cleanup in central Texas after the area experienced devastating losses due to recent floods.
Church humanitarian efforts continues to offer aid. From hospitals and equipment to school computers to food, clothing and shelter, the Church is helping to care for the needs of people across Asia.