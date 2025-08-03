Clockwise from top left: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Screenshot from ChurchNews YouTube channel; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: Gov. Spencer Cox and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talk during a ribbon-cutting event for the L.S. Skaggs Applied Science Building at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. Eyring is the son of University of Utah chemist Henry Eyring; Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shakes hands with H.A.H. Bartholomew I of Constantinople, Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, after a session of the World Council of Religions for Peace in Istanbul, Republic of Türkiye, Tuesday, July 29, 2025; Church leaders and members in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, share why a new house of the Lord matters to those on both sides of the veil in a Church News video titled "A Gathering Oasis"; Volunteers collect and sort supplies at the Kerrville, Texas, airport in preparation for distribution to those affected by the severe flooding in central Texas that occurred on July 4, 2025.

President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring expressed testimonies on social media posts. And President Eyring expressed gratitude for educators at University of Utah’s Crocker Science Complex ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong called for artificial intelligence to involve faith, ethics and human dignity during address in Istanbul.

Temple news came for the Republic of the Congo, and hear what Latter-day Saints in Abidjan, Ivory Coast shared in a Church News video about the newly dedicated temple.

The Church Young Men have a new general presidency, effective Aug 1. Learn about the Church’s miraculous start and growth in Mongolia shared by Sister Mary N. Cook on this week’s podcast.

Read the updates about how the Church is helping with disaster relief in Texas and humanitarian outreach across Asia.

1. President Oaks, President Eyring testify of divine help — for the Prophet Joseph Smith and ‘for each of us’

A social media post from President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, on Instagram on Monday, July 27, 2025. President Eyring testified that “our mortal life is designed by a loving God to be a test and source of growth for each of us.” | Screenshot of Instagram

President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, first and second counselors in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, posted testimonies on their social media pages.

President Oaks called attention to many things Joseph Smith was able to accomplish during his time as prophet, saying “The only possible explanation is heavenly help.”

President Eyring testified that trials are part of God’s wise and loving plan. “My reassurance is: the loving God who allowed these tests for you also designed a sure way to pass through them.”

2. President Eyring among dignitaries celebrating completion of University of Utah’s Applied Science Project

Gov. Spencer Cox and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talk during a ribbon-cutting event for the L.S. Skaggs Applied Science Building at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. Eyring is the son of University of Utah chemist Henry Eyring. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

During the July 16 ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Crocker Science Complex at the University of Utah, President Eyring expressed appreciation for university leaders and donors who made the new complex a reality.

“My hope is that those who study here may follow your example to use whatever powers and resources they gain to lift and to bless others in future generations,” he said.

3. Elder Gong gives 3 ways global faith leaders can act on AI-centered issues

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks about artificial intelligence during a session of the World Council of Religions for Peace in Istanbul, Republic of Türkiye, Tuesday, July 29, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During his July 29 address in the Republic of Türkiye, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints told global faith leaders at the Religions for Peace World Council that now is the time to align AI’s reach with enduring faith-based ethical principles and moral values, calling on them to act in AI-centered areas which affect faith, ethics, and human dignity.

An artistic rendering depicts the exterior of the Brazzaville Republic of the Congo Temple, which will break ground on Aug. 23, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The First Presidency has announced the groundbreaking date for a house of the Lord to be built in Republic of the Congo. The new temple in Brazzaville will be the first temple in the country.

5. In Church News video, Apostle and Ivory Coast Latter-day Saints share feelings about newly dedicated temple

Church leaders and members in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, share why a new house of the Lord matters to those on both sides of the veil in a Church News video titled "A Gathering Oasis." | Screenshot from ChurchNews YouTube channel

Watch the Church News video titled “A Gathering Oasis.” Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder Alfred Kyungu, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Africa West Area; and Saints from the temple district share their feelings about having a house of the Lord in Côte d’Ivoire after its dedication on May 25.

6. Learn more about the incoming Young Men general presidency

The Young Men general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, effective Aug. 1, 2025. From left to right: Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor; President Timothy L. Farnes; and Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor, pause for a photo at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Monday, April 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Young Men organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a new presidency. President Timothy L. Farnes and his counselors, Brother David J. Wunderli and Brother Sean R. Dixon began their service on Aug. 1.

7. Episode 251: The Church’s miraculous start and growth in Mongolia, with Sister Mary N. Cook

Sister Mary N. Cook, who also served in the Young Women general presidency from 2007 to 2013, who served with her late husband, Elder Richard E. Cook, as the first mission leaders in Mongolia in 1995-1996, joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

In the Church News podcast, episode 251, Sister Mary N. Cook, who formerly served in the Young Women general presidency and with her husband as the first mission leaders in Mongolia, discussed the challenges and miracles from the beginning of preaching the gospel in the country to the October 2023 announcement for a house of the Lord to be built in Ulaanbaatar 30 years later.

From left, Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and other community members make and donate 100 boxes of kimchi in Seoul, South Korea, in December 2024; Volunteers collect and sort supplies at the Kerrville, Texas, airport in preparation for distribution to those affected by the severe flooding in central Texas that occurred on July 4, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been an “integral part” of cleanup in central Texas after the area experienced devastating losses due to recent floods.

Church humanitarian efforts continues to offer aid. From hospitals and equipment to school computers to food, clothing and shelter, the Church is helping to care for the needs of people across Asia.