Children play in clean water after the Church works with community members to ensure clean water access on the island of Tanna, Vanuatu, reported by the Pacific Church Newsroom on April 24, 2025.

On Aug. 19, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints across the Pacific Area — spanning Australia, Fiji, Tahiti, Kiribati, New Zealand, Samoa, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Tonga and other island nations throughout the South Pacific — joined the global community in observing the United Nations’ World Humanitarian Day.

For Pacific Latter-day Saints, humanitarian service is more than a response to crisis; it is a way of life rooted in the teachings of Jesus Christ, said Elder Peter F. Meurs, General Authority Seventy and Pacific Area president.

Children at the Majuro Deaf Education Center dance at the groundbreaking for the Church's donated multi-use athletic court in Majuro, Marshall Islands, in June 2025. | Screenshot from "The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Pacific Inspiration" public Facebook group

“On this World Humanitarian Day, we remember that we are all God’s children. Our shared humanity calls us to lift, love, and serve one another,” said Elder Meurs. “In the Pacific, we see miracles unfold when communities come together in faith and compassion.”

As one of 24 areas of the Church throughout the world, the Pacific area serves as just one example of the Church’s commitment to loving one another.

Speaking of humanitarian work in October 2019 general conference, Church President Russell M. Nelson testified of Latter-day Saints’ responsibility to serve.

Students of the Tauruba School share a local traditional dance in celebration of their new school classroom addition. The addition opened April 24, 2025, in Tauruba, Papua New Guinea. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Our greatest joy comes as we help our brothers and sisters, no matter where we live in this wonderful world,” he said. “Giving help to others — making a conscientious effort to care about others as much as or more than we care about ourselves — is our joy. Especially, I might add, when it is not convenient and when it takes us out of our comfort zone. Living that second great commandment is the key to becoming a true disciple of Jesus Christ.”

As global challenges continue, Latter-day Saints in the Pacific — and around the world — look forward to expanding food security initiatives, strengthening mental health programs and increasing local emergency preparedness — standing united with all who seek to heal, help and bring light to the world.

Children pose behind a water tank donated by the Church in Savai'i, Samoa, in May 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent efforts include providing clean water to more than 40,000 residents in Kiribati, Tuvalu and Samoa; delivering emergency relief in Vanuatu and Tonga; and supporting medical and hospital upgrades in Fiji, Tonga and Papua New Guinea.

See below for Church News coverage of Pacific Area humanitarian efforts in 2025:

Students at Gavuone Primary School in Gavuone, Papua New Guinea, display their new Solar Buddy lights on April 15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints