5 resources for study and worship during Easter season

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jesus Christ is depicted emerging from the Garden Tomb, in this image provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to accompany Easter 2026 messages.

As Easter approaches, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is providing a variety of resources to help individuals and families draw closer to the Savior during this sacred time.

Easter falls on April 5 this year, coinciding with the Church’s April 2026 general conference. The Church’s First Presidency released a video on March 15 inviting Church members to, first, bring friends and family members to a one-hour Palm Sunday worship service on March 29 and, second, watch April 2026 general conference.

See below for five ways to prepare for and worship during the Easter season.

Holy Week study experience

A screenshot of the "Holy Week study experience" resource from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

The last week of Jesus Christ’s mortal life, often referred to as Holy Week, is commemorated yearly during the week leading up to Easter.

The Church’s Holy Week study experience helps individuals remember the sacred events of that week, beginning with Palm Sunday and ending with Christ’s Resurrection on Easter morning. The guide also includes a look at how the Book of Mormon can enhance a person’s understanding of Easter.

The study guide is “meant to guide you as you experience the hope and promise of the Savior’s Atonement and Resurrection in your own life,” its introduction states. “As you learn of Him, feel His love and follow His example, you will find peace, hope and joy.”

Access the guide on the Church’s website at bit.ly/4dL53Rp or in the Gospel Library app.

The Young Men general presidency also recently posted about the study guide on social media, inviting young men everywhere to make it part of their Easter preparations.

Easter videos

President Dallin H. Oaks speaks about Easter in a video published Sunday, March 15, 2026. | Screenshot from YouTube

A collection of short videos about Easter is available on the Church’s website at bit.ly/4ssHVvu.

The collection includes the First Presidency’s 2026 Easter message, titled “Greater Love: A Message of Hope From the First Presidency.”

“This Easter season, we testify that Jesus Christ is risen. He lives. He is the Way,” Church President Dallin H. Oaks says in the video. “Jesus Christ’s atoning sacrifice and Resurrection are the ultimate evidence of God’s love.”

Other videos in the collection include First Presidency Easter messages from previous years, insights from prophets and apostles, and select Bible videos.

‘Come, Follow Me’ for March 30-April 5

Two women sit outside and study the “Come, Follow Me” manual together. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The “Come, Follow Me” study guide for March 30-April 5 focuses on Easter, particularly the Savior’s Atonement and Resurrection. It also lists a number of Old Testament and New Testament passages pertaining to Christ’s ministry and sacrifice.

“As we read Old Testament accounts and prophecies, we don’t ever see the name ‘Jesus Christ,’ but we do see the evidence of the ancient believers’ faith in and longing for their Messiah and Redeemer,” the study guide states. “So we who are invited to remember Him can feel a connection with those who looked forward to Him.”

Resources for children

Primary children take part in singing time in Chile. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The “Come, Follow Me” study guide for March 30-April 5 includes a section with ideas for teaching children. The suggestions include:

Show children artwork of Christ in the Garden of Gethsemane and on the cross.

Sing Easter hymns together, such as “Christ the Lord Is Risen Today” (“Hymns,” No. 200).

Tell children the story of the Resurrection, then invite them to tell the story themselves.

Additionally, the Easter activities page includes coloring pages, a “countdown to Easter” game that invites children to follow in the Savior’s footsteps, and stories, videos and artwork created with kids in mind.

The March 2026 Friend magazine is dedicated entirely to Easter, and it contains additional crafts, games, stories and more.

Easter music

Primary children sing in Indonesia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church’s Easter music playlist is available on Spotify at bit.ly/4lQwAmt.

The playlist includes selections from Strive to Be artists, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and other musicians.

Additionally, the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square will stream a special Palm Sunday program on Sunday, March 29. Tune in at bit.ly/4lMM0Ik.

The Tabernacle Choir also has Easter playlists on its YouTube channel and on Spotify.