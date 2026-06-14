Feeling overwhelmed? Here are 7 quotes from April 2026 general conference to help

An attendee takes notes during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

At the end of April 2026 general conference, President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints testified that the Savior is the way to peace in this world.

“He knows and loves each of us perfectly and invites us to walk with Him, abide in Him and follow His example of ministering to others one by one in charity and love,” President Oaks said.

Amid the challenges and complexities of today, it can be easy for individuals to feel overwhelmed as they strive to live the gospel of Jesus Christ and walk with Him. Knowing this, Church leaders often share reassuring messages of God’s love and His divine plan.

Below are seven quotes from April 2026 general conference that can help those who are feeling overwhelmed.

1. For those overwhelmed by the to-do list

“I cannot add more time to your days or eliminate the many concerns modern life brings. But I can offer this counsel: Not all matters are of equal value, and maintaining an eternal perspective helps us prioritize the things that are of greatest value. … Focus on the Savior. Seek for the ‘precious gifts His Atonement can impart.’ Then you can joyfully and confidently sing with the children: ‘I will trust in Jesus. I will hear His call. He will never leave me, even when I fall. Jesus gives me power, lifts and comforts me, helping me to live and grow eternally.’”

— Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Because of Jesus Christ”

The Christus statue stands tall during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Related Story Download a PDF of talk summaries from April 2026 general conference

2. For those overwhelmed by problems to fix

“Just as the young boy did not have to figure out how a small amount of bread and fish could feed so many people, you do not need to worry about fixing all the problems around you. Heavenly Father can provide miracles when you simply offer what you have. When you say, ‘Here am I, send me,’ Heavenly Father can take something small and simple and make it great.”

— Primary General President Susan H. Porter, “Here Am I, Send Me”

3. For those overwhelmed by voices in media

“We live in a world filled with many voices — voices that relentlessly seek our attention and offer persuasive messages and invitations. … My beloved brothers and sisters, true wisdom in our technological day is found in using modern tools with spiritual discernment — through the Holy Ghost — without allowing them to replace the rightful voice of the True Vine. Only our Redeemer can truly redeem us. He is the way, the truth, and the life of the world.”

— Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Jesus Christ — the True Vine”

Audience members enter for the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

4. For those overwhelmed by a Church calling

“When 12-year-old Jesus was found by His parents teaching in the temple, He told them that He had been ‘about [His] Father’s business.’ And we can be too. Every calling, whatever it may be, is ‘His business’ when embraced with a humble and willing heart and a desire to lift and comfort His children and share His good news. We are not merely filling an assignment when we respond to an inspired call but joining the Savior of the world in His infinite, redeeming work. He needs you, and He needs me. Life is better — everything is better — when we are about His business.”

— Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “About His Business”

5. For those overwhelmed by ministering

“As we minister in faith, we do not go alone. The Lord will be with us. He will ‘provide [the] means whereby [we] can accomplish the thing which he has commanded’ — including the blessing of God’s priesthood power as we keep our covenants and His priesthood authority to represent Him through our assignment. The Lord knows the hearts of those we minister to. He loves them, and He loves you. He will help you to bless them in the ways they need.”

— Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, “Ministering — ’That Ye Love One Another; as I Have Loved You’”

People make their way to the Conference Center for the Sunday morning session of the the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

6. For those overwhelmed by trying to help loved ones return

“President Oaks declared that the journey home starts by reanchoring on the Savior. Only Jesus Christ can fully restore that light and joy into your life. We all struggle. We need patience, service and love from others. To those who are trying to help those they love, hold on to the truth. Keep your covenants. Helping others requires you to stay in your covenants. To those who are struggling to come home, know that it is your Savior who’s the one calling you back. In the end, everyone must make their own choices to come home.”

— Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Come Home”

7. For those overwhelmed by life’s challenges

“Let us allow the Savior to ease our burdens — allow Him to help remove the rocks of addiction and the weight of our sorrows. Let Him contend with those who would contend with us. Let Him cleanse us from our sins again and again and, yes, even again. Let Him move the mountains before us and change the course of the powerful rivers in our lives that carry us away from Him. Jesus Christ is not the weight; He is our relief; He is our strength; He is the way.”

— Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, “Jesus Christ Is Not Our Burden; He Is Our Relief”