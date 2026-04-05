‘Reflect on the meaning of His divine names’: Conference speakers testify of Christ’s titles

Kim and Mike Buhman of Billings, Montana, walk in the newly completed plaza area on Temple Square as they head toward the Conference Center for the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

Among the Savior’s “I am” declarations, Elder Ulisses Soares said “one of the most solemn and tender teachings of His ministry” was John 15:1, 5: “I am the true vine, ... ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing.

“The Savior teaches that He is the true, trusted and essential source of spiritual nourishment for our souls,” said Elder Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “Through Him, we receive strength beyond our own to not only survive the challenges of life, but to grow and thrive.”

Remaining connected to the True Vine isn’t just desirable, Elder Soares said; it is essential to spiritual survival.

Elder Ulisses Soares, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

“We need to receive our spiritual nourishment directly from the True Vine, for He is the source of all light and truth,” the Apostle said. “Only then do the precious fruits of the gospel grow in our souls, and only then do we find the true light, life and hope that flow from Him.”

Elder Soares was one of several Church leaders who spoke about the Savior’s various titles during the April 2026 general conference.

Redeemer and Repairer

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Speaking in the Saturday morning session, Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said, “Today, I will specifically witness to the names of Redeemer and Repairer as I focus on Christ’s invitation for all of us to come home.”

These titles of Christ are mentioned in Isaiah 58:12, which in part says, “Thou shalt be called, The repairer of the breach, The restorer of paths to dwell in.”

Elder Gilbert gave examples of people “finding their way home” by reanchoring themselves to the Repairer. Those struggling with doubt or feeling they don’t belong, for instance, can know they are loved and make their own choices to come home.

“I witness that Christ is our Redeemer,” said Elder Gilbert. “When we fall short, He repairs the breaches in our lives. The Savior loves all of us and is tenderly calling for you and for me to come home.”

Author and Finisher of one’s faith

Elder Eduardo F. Ortega, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Eduardo F. Ortega, a General Authority Seventy, testified of Christ as “the author and the finisher of [our] faith” (Moroni 6:4) in the Saturday afternoon session.

True discipleship is a process that always begins with a personal decision, he said, and it’s the sum of multiple daily personal and spiritual events.

“We must choose the firm and safe path, even if it is sometimes the longest and most demanding one,” Elder Ortega said. “Jesus Christ and His restored gospel constitute that safe path that leads us to the true summit.”

The Way

Elder Brian J. Holmes, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Christ is “the way, the truth, and the life” (John 14:6), said Elder Brian J. Holmes in the Saturday afternoon session.

“In that simple declaration,” explained the General Authority Seventy, “the Savior taught that He is not only our guide, He is the path. His way is the only path that leads to eternal life.”

Elder Holmes added an invitation to follow Christ through covenants and by following the prophet. “As we bind ourselves to Him through covenant and follow His living prophet, we walk the one path that leads us safely home.”

Personal Guide and Master Healer

Elder Edward B. Rowe, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Edward B. Rowe, a General Authority Seventy, said in the Sunday morning session that Jesus Christ is “not only a perfect and personal guide — He is also the resurrected Redeemer and Master Healer.”

While the Savior’s Atonement is infinite, “His invitation is individual. He invites you and me to accept Him as our personal guide.”

As the Master Healer, Christ extends His merciful hand no matter how injured, imperfect or inadequate someone feels, said Elder Rowe. “When we struggle or stray, let us return unto Him that He may heal us — that He may heal you.”

‘Today, I glory in our Redeemer’

Elder Aaron T. Hall, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Aaron T. Hall, a General Authority Seventy, quoted the Book of Mormon prophet Nephi, who wrote, “I glory in my Jesus, for he hath redeemed my soul” (2 Nephi 33:6).

“Today, I glory in our Redeemer,” added Elder Hall in the Sunday afternoon session. It was one of six titles of the Savior he gloried in:

Invited Elder Hall, “Reflect on the meaning of His divine names, and let Him restore peace to your soul.”

Attendees walk into the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere