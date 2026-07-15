In honor of the 97th anniversary of ‘Music & the Spoken Word,’ here are 7 recent articles about the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour.

For 97 years — or 5,052 weeks — listeners have heard The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s weekly “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast.

The first broadcast was on Monday, July 15, 1929, and one microphone for the choir and announcer was attached to the ceiling, with a long cable connecting it to KSL’s radio controller, a city block away.

Ted Kimball, the 19-year-old son of organist Edward P. Kimball, climbed atop a 15-foot step ladder and stayed there during the broadcast, announcing each song.

Now, there are multiple microphones, video cameras, electronic equipment — along with camera operators and multiple technicians — as the “Music & the Spoken Word” program airs Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Mountain time. It is available on a variety of television and radio stations and is online at tabernaclechoir.org and youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoir. See thetabernaclechoir.org/music-spoken-word.html for more on attending or watching “Music & the Spoken Word.”

Sunday, July 13, 2025, marked the 5,000th week of broadcasting for the 360-voice Tabernacle Choir’s weekly 30-minute “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast that’s heard or seen on the radio, television or online by about 6 million people in 50 countries around the world.

Here are several recent stories about the Tabernacle Choir.

1. NFL coach Andy Reid narrates ‘Music & the Spoken Word’ to celebrate United States’ 250th birthday

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, right, and his wife, Tammy Reid, pause for a photo before appearing as guests during a special broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” commemorating America’s 250th anniversary at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Andy Reid, head football coach of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, joined The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in celebrating the United States’ 250th birthday for the “Music & the Spoken Word” on Sunday, July 5, in the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City.

2. Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra perform benefit concerts at the Hollywood Bowl

Concertgoers stand during “Hallelujah” as The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, June 25, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square celebrated “Songs of Hope,” honored women, raised money to help women and children around the world and testified of the Savior through music during the “Songs of Hope” concerts on Wednesday, June 24, and Thursday, June 25, in the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. The choir first performed in the iconic venue in 1926.

3. Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra’s ‘Music & the Spoken Word’ celebrates joy through music, African cultures

Members from the choir of the Parleys Creek Branch (Swahili) of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sing during a post-broadcast celebration of the “Music & the Spoken Word” episode titled “The Joy We Share” at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 19, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

The “Music & the Spoken Word” on Sunday, April 19, celebrated African culture and joy that can be found as people seek to follow God’s commandments to love Him and others.

The program was shown live in more than two dozen countries in Africa and featured videos and images of different countries, cities and people during the music.

4. Brazilian singer Ivete Sangalo surprise guest artist at Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra’s concerts in São Paulo, Brazil

Members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform in the Ginásio do Ibirapuera as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour in São Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

45 years ago, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sang in the Ginásio do Ibirapuera venue in São Paulo, Brazil.

The Tabernacle Choir was back in the same arena on Friday, Feb. 27, and Saturday, Feb. 28, with the Orchestra at Temple Square as they celebrated “Songs of Hope” and testified of the Savior, Jesus Christ, through music. This time they had a surprise guest artist and several other musicians join them.

5. Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra releases new album ‘This New Day’

“This New Day: Music of Reflection and Devotion” is a new album from The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square that was released on Friday, May 8, 2026.

“This New Day: Music of Reflection and Devotion,” a new album from The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, made its debut Friday, May 8.

It is the first non-Christmas album the choir and orchestra have recorded and released since “Let Us All Press On: Hymns of Praise and Inspiration” seven years ago, in 2019.

6. ‘America’s Soundtrack’ selection: The history and legacy of ‘Battle Hymn of the Republic’ by Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs during a concert at the base of Mount Rushmore on Monday, July 23, 1962. The performance was part of the first live transatlantic television broadcast via the Telstar 1 satellite. | Deseret News archives

This year, the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s rendition of “Battle Hymn of the Republic” — arranged by Peter Wilhousky — is part of “America’s Soundtrack,” a national music collection created to commemorate the 250th anniversary. The soundtrack is on the America250 YouTube channel.

With its opening marching drum beats and trumpet call, “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” has been performed by the 360-voice Tabernacle Choir for decades and in concerts around the world.

7. Church News podcast, episode 272: Tabernacle organist Richard Elliott on sacred music and his conversion

Organist Richard Elliott plays during a worldwide devotional for young adults at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

The Tabernacle Choir organization includes more than singers. There are organists, the Orchestra at Temple Square and the Bells at Temple Square.

Organist Richard Elliott has been an organist for The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square for 35 years. In this episode of the Church News podcast, the principal organist for The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square discusses the power of music and conversion to Christ.