Watch or listen to songs sung during October 2026 general conference

Members of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sing under the direction of Mack Wilberg during the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

Two choirs provided the music for the four sessions of the October 2026 general conference — The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and a mixed choir from northern Utah. Nearly two dozen songs were performed, including selections from the current “Hymns,” “Children’s Songbook” and the new “Hymns for Home and Church.”

The selections from “Hymns for Home and Church” included arrangements of “His Eye Is on the Sparrow,” “To God Be the Glory,” “This Is the Christ,” “Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing” and “Love Will Bless Our Home.”

The Tabernacle Choir performs during the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Many of the songs are available in a playlist on the General Conference YouTube channel. Music from this conference is expected to be available in the Church’s online Music Library, which contains music from past conferences. On ChurchofJesusChrist.org, go to “Libraries,” then select “Music Library” and “Music from General Conference.” In the Gospel Library app, select “Music” and “Conference Music.” Then click on the song title for the video and audio file, which can be downloaded or played.

See below for links to videos of the songs the choirs sang during general conference Oct. 3-4, plus the four choir and congregational hymns and the Sunday morning “Music & the Spoken Word.”

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Saturday morning session

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square — directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy and accompanied by organists Brian Mathias and Richard Elliott — provided the music for the Saturday morning session on Saturday, Oct. 3. Thirteen singers from 13 countries and territories joined the 360-voice choir during general conference.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs during the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“If I Listen with My Heart,” by Sally DeFord, arranged by Ryan Murphy

“To God Be the Glory,” “Hymns for Home and Church,” No. 1068, arranged by Ryan Murphy

Related Story Saturday morning session of October 2026 general conference — see photos and read a summary

Saturday afternoon session

A mixed choir from northern Utah — under the direction of Jane Fjeldsted and accompanied by organists Linda Joseph Peeples and Linda Margetts — sang during the Saturday afternoon session.

A mixed northern Utah choir performs during the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“This Is the Christ,” “Hymns for Home and Church,” No. 1017, arranged by Darwin Wolford

Related Story Saturday afternoon session of October 2026 general conference — see photos and read a summary

A mixed northern Utah choir performs during the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

‘Music & the Spoken Word’

The “Music & the Spoken Word” from Sunday, Oct. 4, which was immediately prior to the Sunday morning session, is available on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube channel.

The choir and Orchestra at Temple Square were under the direction of Mack Wilberg and accompanied by organists Brian Mathias and Andrew Unsworth.

Sunday morning session

Music for the Sunday morning session on Oct. 4 was provided by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and accompanied by organists Andrew Unsworth and Brian Mathias.

Mack Wilberg, music director of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, conducts during the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Related Story Sunday morning session of October 2026 general conference — see photos and read a summary

Sunday afternoon session

Music for the Sunday afternoon session on Oct. 4 was provided by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy and accompanied by organists Richard Elliott and Joseph Peeples.

Members of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square are led by associate music director Ryan Murphy as they perform at the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

“Love Will Bless Our Home,” “Hymns for Home and Church,” No. 1061, arranged by Ryan Murphy