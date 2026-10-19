Watch or listen to songs sung during October 2026 general conference

Two choirs provided the music for the four sessions of the October 2026 general conference — The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and a mixed choir from northern Utah. Nearly two dozen songs were performed, including selections from the current “Hymns,” “Children’s Songbook” and the new “Hymns for Home and Church.”
The selections from “Hymns for Home and Church” included arrangements of “His Eye Is on the Sparrow,” “To God Be the Glory,” “This Is the Christ,” “Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing” and “Love Will Bless Our Home.”
Many of the songs are available in a playlist on the General Conference YouTube channel. Music from this conference is expected to be available in the Church’s online Music Library, which contains music from past conferences. On ChurchofJesusChrist.org, go to “Libraries,” then select “Music Library” and “Music from General Conference.” In the Gospel Library app, select “Music” and “Conference Music.” Then click on the song title for the video and audio file, which can be downloaded or played.
See below for links to videos of the songs the choirs sang during general conference Oct. 3-4, plus the four choir and congregational hymns and the Sunday morning “Music & the Spoken Word.”
Saturday morning session
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square — directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy and accompanied by organists Brian Mathias and Richard Elliott — provided the music for the Saturday morning session on Saturday, Oct. 3. Thirteen singers from 13 countries and territories joined the 360-voice choir during general conference.
- “Press Forward, Saints,” “Hymns,” No. 81 (prelude)
- “Go Forth with Faith,” “Hymns,” No. 263, arranged by Mack Wilberg
- “If I Listen with My Heart,” by Sally DeFord, arranged by Ryan Murphy
- “Called to Serve,” “Hymns,” No. 249 (choir and congregational hymn)
- “His Eye Is on the Sparrow,” ”Hymns for Home and Church,” No. 1005, arranged by Mack Wilberg
- “To God Be the Glory,” “Hymns for Home and Church,” No. 1068, arranged by Ryan Murphy
Saturday afternoon session
A mixed choir from northern Utah — under the direction of Jane Fjeldsted and accompanied by organists Linda Joseph Peeples and Linda Margetts — sang during the Saturday afternoon session.
- “All Creatures of Our God and King,” “Hymns,” No. 62, arranged by Mack Wilberg
- “This Is the Christ,” “Hymns for Home and Church,” No. 1017, arranged by Darwin Wolford
- “Guide Us, O Thou Great Jehovah,” “Hymns,” No. 83 (choir and congregational hymn)
- “My Song in the Night,” “Hymns for Home and Church,” No. 1058, arranged by Jane Fjeldsted and Joseph Peeples
- “Let Us All Press On,” “Hymns,” No. 243, arranged by Richard Elliott
‘Music & the Spoken Word’
The “Music & the Spoken Word” from Sunday, Oct. 4, which was immediately prior to the Sunday morning session, is available on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube channel.
The choir and Orchestra at Temple Square were under the direction of Mack Wilberg and accompanied by organists Brian Mathias and Andrew Unsworth.
Sunday morning session
Music for the Sunday morning session on Oct. 4 was provided by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and accompanied by organists Andrew Unsworth and Brian Mathias.
- “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty,” “Hymns,” No. 72 (prelude)
- “How Firm a Foundation,” “Hymns,” No. 85, arranged by Mack Wilberg
- “It’s Joyful to Live the Gospel,” “Hymns for Home and Church,” No. 1067, arranged by Mack Wilberg
- “Redeemer of Israel,” “Hymns,” No. 6 (choir and congregational hymn)
- “Come, Follow Me,” “Hymns,” No. 116, arranged by Mack Wilberg
- “Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing,” “Hymns for Home and Church,” No. 1001, arranged by Mack Wilberg
Sunday afternoon session
Music for the Sunday afternoon session on Oct. 4 was provided by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy and accompanied by organists Richard Elliott and Joseph Peeples.
- “Let Zion in Her Beauty Rise,” “Hymns,” No. 41, arranged by James C. Kasen
- “Love Will Bless Our Home,” “Hymns for Home and Church,” No. 1061, arranged by Ryan Murphy
- “Count Your Blessings,” “Hymns,” No. 241 (choir and congregational hymn)
- “God Bless Our Prophet Dear,” “Hymns,” No. 24, arranged by Mack Wilberg
- “My Redeemer Lives,” “Hymns,” No. 135, arranged by Mack Wilberg