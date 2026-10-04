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General Conference

Sunday morning session of October 2026 general conference — see photos and read a summary

Photos and summaries from the Sunday morning session of the October 2026 general conference

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President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints greets his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, during the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. Lukas Katilius, Deseret News
Valerie Walton
By Valerie Walton

The Sunday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4.

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of the Church, spoke about overcoming through the Savior.

“I pray for what our Heavenly Father wants for each of us — to be active members of the Church of Jesus Christ, proceeding forward on the covenant path into the eternities,” he said.

The session was conducted by President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency. Elder Ronald M. Barcellos, General Authority Seventy and Sister Theresa A. Collins, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, gave the opening and closing prayers.

Music was provided by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg, and accompanied by organists Andrew Unsworth and Brian Mathias.

Speakers

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Tiboah Ofe carries his daughter Kathy Ray as he and his family members approach the Conference Center during the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. The family is from Ghana and currently living in Texas. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks speaks during the Sunday morning session of October 2026 general conference in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2026.
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President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
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President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints arrives to the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News
Elder Neil L. Andersen speaks during the Sunday morning session of October 2026 general conference in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2026.
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Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
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The Scoble family, from left, Thomas, Jereelyn and Ryan Luke, talk about the painting of Christ as they walk to their seats during the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News
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Conferencegoers make their way to the Conference Center during the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News
President Rosemary K. Chibota speaks during the Sunday morning session of October 2026 general conference in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2026.
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President Rosemary K. Chibota, Primary general president, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
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Conferencegoers make their way to the Conference Center during the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News
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Conferencegoers make their way to the Conference Center during the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News
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Three sisters, Kayla, Betsey and Olivia Pratt, along with Josh Harkleroad and Dustin Dye, wait outside prior to entering the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News
President Henry B. Eyring speaks Sunday morning of October 2026 general conference in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2026.
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President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A family wals to the Conference Center for October 2026 general conference in Salt Lake City.
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Brent Wignall holds the hand of his son Briggs as their family make their way toward the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026 | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News
Guests enter the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday morning, Oct. 4, 2026, for the 196th Semiannual General Conference.
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Guests enter the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday morning, Oct. 4, 2026, for the 196th Semiannual General Conference. | Rex Warner, Deseret News
Guests enter the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday morning, Oct. 4, 2026, for the 196th Semiannual General Conference.
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Guests enter the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday morning, Oct. 4, 2026, for the 196th Semiannual General Conference. | Rex Warner, Deseret News
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The Salt Lake Temple is lit up at dawn prior to the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026 | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News
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The Salt Lake Temple is lit up at dawn prior to the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026 | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News
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October 2026 general conference: Announcements, talk summaries, photos, session highlights
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