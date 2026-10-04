Sunday morning session of October 2026 general conference — see photos and read a summary

President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints greets his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, during the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

The Sunday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4.

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of the Church, spoke about overcoming through the Savior.

“I pray for what our Heavenly Father wants for each of us — to be active members of the Church of Jesus Christ, proceeding forward on the covenant path into the eternities,” he said.

The session was conducted by President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency. Elder Ronald M. Barcellos, General Authority Seventy and Sister Theresa A. Collins, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, gave the opening and closing prayers.

Music was provided by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg, and accompanied by organists Andrew Unsworth and Brian Mathias.

Speakers