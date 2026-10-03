Saturday morning session of October 2026 general conference — see photos and read a summary

President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints arrives at the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.

The Saturday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3.

The session was conducted by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency. President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, presented the general authorities and officers of the Church for sustaining. Elder Steven D. Shumway and Elder Sergio R. Vargas, General Authority Seventies, gave the opening and closing prayers.

Music was provided by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy, and accompanied by organists Brian Mathias and Richard Elliott.

Speakers