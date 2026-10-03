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General Conference

Saturday morning session of October 2026 general conference — see photos and read a summary

Photos and summaries from the Saturday morning session of the October 2026 general conference

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President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints arrives at the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Tess Crowley, Deseret News
Valerie Walton
By Valerie Walton

The Saturday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3.

The session was conducted by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency. President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, presented the general authorities and officers of the Church for sustaining. Elder Steven D. Shumway and Elder Sergio R. Vargas, General Authority Seventies, gave the opening and closing prayers.

Music was provided by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy, and accompanied by organists Brian Mathias and Richard Elliott.

Speakers

The Salt Lake Temple is lit in the pre-dawn hours on Saturday, Oct. 3, prior to the 196th Semiannual General Conference.
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The Salt Lake Temple is lit in the pre-dawn hours on Saturday, Oct. 3, prior to the 196th Semiannual General Conference. | Rex Warner, Deseret News
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Sister Julie Teerlink greets people arriving for the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
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Marisol Gualsaqui and her 11-year-old daughter Kaymi of Ecuador look for tickets as people arrive at the Conference Center for the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Erin Hooley, Deseret News
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People arrive for the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Erin Hooley, Deseret News
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Marisol Gualsaqui and her 11-year-old daughter Kaymi of Ecuador look for tickets as people arrive at the Conference Center for the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Erin Hooley, Deseret News
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People look for tickets outside the Conference Center for the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Erin Hooley, Deseret News
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People arrive at the Conference Center for the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Erin Hooley, Deseret News
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Darci O’Brien, of Seattle, holds a ticket she received as people arrive at the Conference Center for the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Erin Hooley, Deseret News
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A Book of Mormon is seen as people arrive at the Conference Center for the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Erin Hooley, Deseret News
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People arrive at the Conference Center for the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Erin Hooley, Deseret News
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Bobbie Clements, from Idaho, leads a line of her granddaughters into the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
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Bobbie Clements, from Idaho, far left off camera, leads Kalissa Roberts, 9, from Idaho, center, and other granddaughters into the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
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President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints arrives at the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
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President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints arrives at the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
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Attendees pray during the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
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The Tabernacle Choir performs during the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
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Conferencegoers give sustaining votes during the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
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People arrive to the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
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Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, arrives to the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
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The Tabernacle Choir performs during the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
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People arrive to the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
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Conferencegoers give sustaining votes during the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
The Angel Moroni statue atop the Salt Lake Temple shines at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 3, with the Conference Center in the background prior to the 196th Semiannual General Conference.
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The Angel Moroni statue atop the Salt Lake Temple shines at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 3, with the Conference Center in the background prior to the 196th Semiannual General Conference. | Rex Warner, Deseret News
The Angel Moroni statue atop the Salt Lake Temple shines at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 3, with the Conference Center in the background prior to the 196th Semiannual General Conference.
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The Angel Moroni statue atop the Salt Lake Temple shines at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 3, with the Conference Center in the background prior to the 196th Semiannual General Conference. | Rex Warner, Deseret News
The Salt Lake Temple is lit in the pre-dawn hours on Saturday, Oct. 3, prior to the 196th Semiannual General Conference.
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The Salt Lake Temple is lit in the pre-dawn hours on Saturday, Oct. 3, prior to the 196th Semiannual General Conference. | Rex Warner, Deseret News
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People attend the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Erin Hooley, Deseret News
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The Tabernacle Choir performs during the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Erin Hooley, Deseret News
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An attendee prays during the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Erin Hooley, Deseret News
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The Tabernacle Choir performs during the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Erin Hooley, Deseret News
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Attendees give sustaining votes during the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Erin Hooley, Deseret News
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Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Erin Hooley, Deseret News
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Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks during the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Erin Hooley, Deseret News
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October 2026 general conference: Announcements, talk summaries, photos, session highlights
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