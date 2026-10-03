Saturday afternoon session of October 2026 general conference — see photos and read a summary

From left, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, President Dallin H. Oaks and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, sit together for the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City.

The Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3.

The session was conducted by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Sandino Roman, General Authority Seventy, and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, gave the opening and closing prayers.

Music was provided by a mixed choir from northern Utah, directed by Jane Fjeldsted, and accompanied by organists Joseph Peeples and Linda Margetts.

Speakers