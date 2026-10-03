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General Conference

Saturday afternoon session of October 2026 general conference — see photos and read a summary

Photos and summaries from the Saturday afternoon session of the October 2026 general conference

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From left, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, President Dallin H. Oaks and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, sit together for the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. Erin Hooley, Deseret News
Valerie Walton
By Valerie Walton
Valerie Walton is a Church News reporter.

The Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3.

The session was conducted by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Sandino Roman, General Authority Seventy, and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, gave the opening and closing prayers.

Music was provided by a mixed choir from northern Utah, directed by Jane Fjeldsted, and accompanied by organists Joseph Peeples and Linda Margetts.

Speakers

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President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, left, exits with his wife Sister Kristen M. Oaks, right, after the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
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People wave as they prepare to leave the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Erin Hooley, Deseret News
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People arrive for the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Erin Hooley, Deseret News
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President Henry B. Eyring, First Counselor in the First Presidency, left, and President Dallin H. Oaks shake hands as they prepare to leave the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Erin Hooley, Deseret News
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From left, President Henry B. Eyring, First Counselor in the First Presidency, President Dallin H. Oaks and President D. Todd Christofferson, Second Counselor in the First Presidency, prepare to leave the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Erin Hooley, Deseret News
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People wave as they prepare to leave the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Erin Hooley, Deseret News
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Sister J. Annette Dennis offers the benediction to close the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Erin Hooley, Deseret News
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Elder Hutch U. Fale speaks during the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Erin Hooley, Deseret News
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Elder Christian C. Chigbundu, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
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Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Erin Hooley, Deseret News
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Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Erin Hooley, Deseret News
Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3, 2026.
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Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder Matthew J. Eyring, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3, 2026.
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Elder Matthew J. Eyring, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder Michael A. Dunn, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3, 2026.
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Elder Michael A. Dunn, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3, 2026.
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Elder Jeremiah J. Morgan, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3, 2026.
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Elder Patricio M. Giuffra, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
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President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints arrives for the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
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President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints kisses his wife Sister Kristen M. Oaks as he arrives for the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
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From left, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, President Dallin H. Oaks and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, sit together for the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Erin Hooley, Deseret News
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People listen as Elder Christian C. Chigbundu, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
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Conferencegoers walk by photos of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
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Conferencegoers hold their tickets for the balcony level during the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
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President Timothy L. Farnes, Young Men General President, speaks during the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
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Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
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Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, conducts the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
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President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, left, talks with President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, right, before the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News
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President Dallin H. Oaks arrives for the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Erin Hooley, Deseret News
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President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, arrives for the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Erin Hooley, Deseret News
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October 2026 general conference: Announcements, talk summaries, photos, session highlights
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