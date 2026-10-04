Sunday afternoon session of October 2026 general conference — see photos and read a summary

Crowds walk toward the Conference Center for the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

The Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4.

Church President Dallin H. Oaks invited all to the Salt Lake Temple Celebration, beginning April 5, 2027.

The session was conducted by Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder John D. Amos, General Authority Seventy, and Brother Chad H Webb, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, gave the opening and closing prayers.

Music was provided by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy and accompanied by organists Richard Elliott and Joseph Peeples.

Speakers