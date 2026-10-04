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General Conference

Sunday afternoon session of October 2026 general conference — see photos and read a summary

Photos and summaries from the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2026 general conference

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Crowds walk toward the Conference Center for the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
Crowds walk toward the Conference Center for the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News
Kaitlyn Bancroft
By Kaitlyn Bancroft
Kaitlyn Bancroft is a reporter for Church News.

The Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4.

Church President Dallin H. Oaks invited all to the Salt Lake Temple Celebration, beginning April 5, 2027.

The session was conducted by Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder John D. Amos, General Authority Seventy, and Brother Chad H Webb, first counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, gave the opening and closing prayers.

Music was provided by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy and accompanied by organists Richard Elliott and Joseph Peeples.

Speakers

Friends and families roam Temple Square ahead of the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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Friends and families roam Temple Square ahead of the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News
Crowds walk toward the Conference Center for the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
Photo Gallery: 2 of 23
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Crowds walk toward the Conference Center for the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News
Crowds walk toward the Conference Center for the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
Photo Gallery: 3 of 23
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Crowds of attendees walk toward the Conference Center for the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News
Crowds make their way inside the Conference Center for the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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Crowds make their way inside the Conference Center for the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News
Crowds walk towards the Conference Center ahead of the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
Photo Gallery: 5 of 23
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Crowds walk towards the Conference Center ahead of the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News
Conference attendees enter the building and admire displayed art ahead of the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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Conference attendees enter the building and admire displayed art ahead of the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News
Lacy Burrows and her son, Clayton Burrows, look at a mural of prophets during the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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Lacy Burrows and her son, Clayton Burrows, look at a mural of prophets during the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News
Hannah Barton, 7, of Boise, looks at the portraits of the First Presidency prior to the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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Hannah Barton, 7, of Boise, looks at the portraits of the First Presidency prior to the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News
Families look at portraits of members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles prior to the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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Families look at portraits of members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles prior to the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News
A woman holds her ticket while waiting in line for the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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A woman holds her ticket while waiting in line for the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News
Attendees find their seats for the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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Attendees find their seats for the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks waves to audience members as he enters the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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President Dallin H. Oaks waves to audience members as he enters the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News
Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus of the Young Women general presidency, center, is greeted by Sister Kristin M. Yee, right, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, prior to the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, center, is greeted by Sister Kristin M. Yee, right, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, prior to the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks greets his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, as he enters the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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President Dallin H. Oaks greets his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, as he enters the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News
Crowds listen to President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, as he speaks during the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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Crowds listen to President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, as he speaks during the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News
Audience members take notes during the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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Audience members take notes during the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News
Audience members sing hymns during the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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Audience members sing hymns during the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News
Members of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square perform at the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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Members of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square perform at the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News
Audience members listen to speakers during the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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Audience members listen to speakers during the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News
Audience members listen to speakers during the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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Audience members listen to speakers during the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News
Audience members pray during the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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Audience members pray during the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, exit after the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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President Dallin H. Oaks and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, exit after the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News
President Dallin H. Oaks shakes hands with members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as he exits the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.
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President Dallin H. Oaks shakes hands with members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as he exits the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News
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October 2026 general conference: Announcements, talk summaries, photos, session highlights
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