Editor’s note: To support elders quorum and Relief Society classes, the Church News is publishing lesson resources on talks from October 2024 general conference. These are meant to be a starting point and not a strict lesson plan.
Stay tuned for more conference lesson aids.
About this talk
- “The Lord Jesus Christ Will Come Again”
- by President Russell M. Nelson | President of the Church
- Sunday afternoon session of October 2024 general conference.
- Theme: Saints can rededicate their lives to Jesus Christ to prepare for His Second Coming.
Read the full talk here.
Read a summary of President Nelson’s talk here.
Talk outline
- President Nelson expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to speak. He invited listeners to study conference messages and use them in the next six months as a litmus test of what is true.
- Work on the preservation and renovation of the Salt Lake Temple is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. Temple dedications or rededications included nine in the past six months and five more through the end of 2024.
- President Nelson announced 17 more temples.
- The Lord is hastening His work. Temple blessings help Saints to gather Israel on both sides of the veil and prepare the world for His Second Coming.
- Jesus Christ will direct the affairs of His Church from both old Jerusalem and the New Jerusalem. He will be known as King of kings and Lord of lords.
- Now is the time to prepare for the Second Coming of Christ and make discipleship the highest priority.
- Keeping temple covenants brings greater access to the Lord’s strengthening power. Every sincere seeker of Jesus Christ will find Him in the temple.
- Following Christ is the most important decision President Nelson has ever made. It’s brought purpose, direction and comfort to overcome challenges of life, like the death of his late wife, Dantzel, and an armed robbery.
- The Lord brings peace, even amid chaos. There is no limit to the Savior’s infinite Atonement or capacity to help.
- Because of Jesus Christ’s Atonement, painful moments of life are temporary and don’t have to be borne alone. It’s neither too early nor too late to become a devout disciple of Him.
- In a coming day, Jesus Christ will return to the earth as the millennial Messiah. Saints can prepare for this Second Coming by rededicating their lives to Him and helping to gather scattered Israel.
- The best is yet to come because the Savior is coming again and because the Lord is hastening His work. The best comes by turning one’s heart and life to Jesus Christ.
- Jesus Christ is the Son of God, and it’s an honor to be His servant. The Second Coming will be a joyous day for the righteous.
Discussion questions
In what ways have you seen the Lord hastening His work in these latter days?
How can we make discipleship a higher priority this week?
How have you found greater access to the Lord’s strengthening power through temple covenants?
When have you experienced healing by yoking yourself to the Savior?
What does it look like to rededicate our lives to Jesus Christ?
Notable quotes
- “There is no limit to the Savior’s capacity to help you. His incomprehensible suffering in Gethsemane and on Calvary was for you. His infinite Atonement is for you.”
- “It is neither too early nor too late for you to become a devout disciple of Jesus Christ. Then you will experience fully the blessings of His Atonement. You will also be more effective in helping to gather Israel.”
- “The best is yet to come, my dear brothers and sisters, because the Savior is coming again. The best is yet to come because the Lord is hastening His work. The best is yet to come as we fully turn our hearts and our lives to Jesus Christ.”
Key scriptures
- “And the glory of the Lord shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it together: for the mouth of the Lord hath spoken it.”
- “And whoso receiveth you, there I will be also, for I will go before your face. I will be on your right hand and on your left, and my Spirit shall be in your hearts, and mine angels round about you, to bear you up.”
- “And he shall go forth, suffering pains and afflictions and temptations of every kind. ... And he will take upon him their infirmities, that his bowels may be filled with mercy, according to the flesh, that he may know according to the flesh how to succor his people according to their infirmities.”
Invitations and promises
- “In this conference, the Lord has spoken to us through His servants. I urge you to study their messages. Use them as a litmus test of what is true and what is not during the next six months.”
- “Now is the time for you and for me to prepare for the Second Coming of our Lord and Savior, Jesus the Christ. Now is the time for us to make our discipleship our highest priority.”
- “Every sincere seeker of Jesus Christ will find Him in the temple. You will feel His mercy. You will find answers to your most vexing questions. You will better comprehend the joy of His gospel.”
- “I urge you to devote time each week — for the rest of your life — to increase your understanding of the Atonement of Jesus Christ.”
- “He will heal your wounded soul. As you yoke yourself to Him, your burdens will feel lighter. If you will make and keep covenants to follow Jesus Christ, you will find that the painful moments of your life are temporary.”
- “In a coming day, Jesus Christ will return to the earth as the millennial Messiah. So today I call upon you to rededicate your lives to Jesus Christ. I call upon you to help gather scattered Israel and to prepare the world for the Second Coming of the Lord. I call upon you to talk of Christ, testify of Christ, have faith in Christ, and rejoice in Christ.”
Stories
- During medical school, President Nelson gained a testimony of the divinity of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. Since then, the Savior has been the rock upon which President Nelson built his life. This choice has made all the difference for him by making decisions easier, giving purpose and direction, and helping to weather the storms of life.
- When President Nelson’s late wife, Dantzel, unexpectedly passed away, President Nelson was devastated and alone, unable to reach any of their children. Yet, through His Spirit, the Lord taught him why his wife was taken home, and he was comforted. He was better able to cope with grief over time and eventually married Sister Wendy Nelson.
- On an assignment in a distant land, armed robbers put a gun to President Nelson’s head and pulled the trigger, but the gun didn’t fire. His and Sister Nelson’s lives were threatened, but they felt an undeniable peace “which passeth all understanding” (Philippians 4:7).
Notable footnotes
- 10. You may feel to say, as did Ammon, “Who can glory too much in the Lord? ... Behold, ... I cannot say the smallest part which I feel” (Alma 26:16).
Additional resources
- Related image: “The Second Coming” by Harry Anderson
- Related video: “Jesus Christ: The Prince of Peace”
- Related hymn: #1002. “When the Savior Comes Again”
Recent conference talks on the Second Coming
- Sister Amy A. Wright: “Abide the Day in Christ” (October 2023)
- Elder Christoffel Golden: “Preparing for the Second Coming of Christ” (October 2021)
- Elder D. Todd Christofferson: “Preparing for the Lord’s Return” (April 2019)
Who is President Nelson?
- President Russell M. Nelson became the 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 2018, after serving 34 years in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He is now the oldest President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as the longest-living Apostle in this dispensation.