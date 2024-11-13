Elder David L. Buckner, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

Editor’s note: To support elders quorum and Relief Society classes, the Church News is publishing lesson resources on messages from October 2024 general conference. These are meant to be a starting point and not a strict lesson plan.

Related Story Read more conference lesson aids here

About this talk

“Ye Are My Friends”

by Elder David L. Buckner | General Authority Seventy

Saturday afternoon session of October 2024 general conference.

of October 2024 general conference. Theme: Jesus Christ called His followers His friends and is an example of unity.

Outline

Jesus Christ is the great unifier, needed in this time of great division.

Text | Video

We are His friends

Christ calls His faithful followers His friends and uses this name as a comfort during times of trouble.

Text | Video

The Savior’s declaration that “ye are my friends” (John 15:14) is a call for Heavenly Father’s children to be one.

Text | Video

We are one in Him

The Savior’s New Testament apostles demonstrated how to be one in Him. Even though they came from different backgrounds, they followed Him, united.

Text | Video

In New York City during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, people of different faiths and backgrounds came together to serve one another and ask for God’s help.

Text | Video

Jesus Christ has blessed each person with unique gifts and attributes to learn from each other and bring people together who need each other.

Text | Video

We belong to Him

“Becoming one” brings a powerful sense of belonging. The Savior calls His followers to build higher and holier relationships with all of God’s children.

Text | Video

Jesus showed the perfect example of how to serve one another and be unified.

Text | Video

The gospel of Jesus Christ is the perfect place, where each person belongs. Those who have stepped away can return and belong.

Text | Video

Discussion questions

How does the Savior’s definition of friendship differ from the world’s definition of friendship?

Why do you think the Savior refers to His disciples as friends?

How can we counter divisions and promote unity among our friends, among our family and in the community?

How can we support and encourage others to feel welcome?

How can our unique gifts and talents unite us?

Notable quotes

“Nowhere in holy writ do we hear Him say, ‘Ye are just my friends.’ Rather, He taught that ‘greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends’ (John 15:13). And ‘ye are they whom my Father hath given me; ye are my friends’ (Doctrine and Covenants 84:63).”

Text | Video

“The Savior has called upon us to help one another, lift one another and edify each other.”

Text | Video

“We must heed the Savior’s call to build higher and holier relationships with all of God’s children. We must live our faith.”

Text | Video

Key scriptures

“There were no robbers, nor murderers, neither were there Lamanites, nor any manner of -ites; but they were in one, the children of Christ, and heirs to the kingdom of God.”

4 Nephi 1:17

“Behold, this I have given unto you as a parable, and it is even as I am. I say unto you, be one; and if ye are not one ye are not mine.”

Doctrine and Covenants 38:27

“Ye are my friends, if ye do whatsoever I command you.”

John 15:14

Invitations and promises

“I see the Savior’s declaration ‘ye are my friends’ as a clarion call to build higher and holier relationships among all of God’s children ‘that we may be one’ (3 Nephi 19:23). We do this as we come together seeking both opportunities to unite and a sense of belonging for all.”

Text | Video

“To any who have stepped away and are seeking a chance to return, I offer an eternal truth and invitation: You belong. Come back. It is time.”

Text | Video

“In a contentious and divided world, I testify that the Savior Jesus Christ is the great unifier. May I invite each of us to be worthy of the Savior’s invitation to ‘be one’ and to boldly declare, as He did, ‘Ye are my friends.’”

Text | Video

Stories

While living in New York City when the COVID-19 pandemic began, Elder Buckner and religious leaders from different faiths met and prayed for their congregations and for the future. Even though they belonged to different religions and cultures, they came together as friends with one purpose.

Text | Video

While in Ghana, Elder Buckner was touched by a local custom. The people greeted him and his family with the words “you are welcome” and “you are invited.” This is how all of God’s children should live their faith, by inviting and welcoming others.

Text | Video

8. President Russell M. Nelson said: “We are grateful for your tremendous efforts to follow through with counsel given at general conference six months ago. Stake presidencies throughout the world have sought revelation necessary to reorganize elders quorums. Men of those quorums along with our dedicated Relief Society sisters are working diligently to minister to our brothers and sisters in a higher, holier way. We are inspired by your goodness and extraordinary efforts to bring the Savior’s love to your families, neighbors, and friends and to minister to them as He would” (“Opening Remarks,” October 2018).

President Russell M. Nelson said: “We are grateful for your tremendous efforts to follow through with counsel given at general conference six months ago. Stake presidencies throughout the world have sought revelation necessary to reorganize elders quorums. Men of those quorums along with our dedicated Relief Society sisters are working diligently to minister to our brothers and sisters in a higher, holier way. We are inspired by your goodness and extraordinary efforts to bring the Savior’s love to your families, neighbors, and friends and to minister to them as He would” (“Opening Remarks,” October 2018). 19. Elder Quentin L. Cook said: “We are united by our love of and faith in Jesus Christ and as children of a loving Heavenly Father. The essence of truly belonging is to be one with Christ. The ordinances of baptism and the sacrament set forth in Doctrine and Covenants 20, together with our temple covenants, unite us in special ways and allow us to be one in every eternally significant way and to live in peace and harmony” (“Be One with Christ,” April 2024).

Elder Quentin L. Cook said: “We are united by our love of and faith in Jesus Christ and as children of a loving Heavenly Father. The essence of truly belonging is to be one with Christ. The ordinances of baptism and the sacrament set forth in Doctrine and Covenants 20, together with our temple covenants, unite us in special ways and allow us to be one in every eternally significant way and to live in peace and harmony” (“Be One with Christ,” April 2024). 26. President Russell M. Nelson said: “The gospel net is the largest net in the world. God has invited all to come unto Him, ‘black and white, bond and free, male and female’ (2 Nephi 26:33). There is room for everyone. However, there is no room for prejudice, condemnation or contention of any kind” (“Peacemakers Needed,” April 2023).

Additional resources

Elder David L. Buckner, General Authority Seventy. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on unity

Who is Elder Buckner?