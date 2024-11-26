Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024.

Editor’s note: To support elders quorum and Relief Society classes, the Church News is publishing lesson resources on messages from October 2024 general conference. These are meant to be a starting point and not a strict lesson plan.

Related Story Read more conference lesson aids here

About this talk

“Days Never To Be Forgotten”

by Elder Gary E. Stevenson | Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Sunday morning session of October 2024 general conference.

of October 2024 general conference. Theme: The next decade can be “days never to be forgotten.”

Outline

Introduction

The history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in this dispensation is resplendent with divine experiences showing how the Lord has guided His Church. But the decade from 1820 to 1830 stands strikingly supreme — beginning with the First Vision and culminating in the organization of the Church. Oliver Cowdery described that era well: “These were days never to be forgotten.”

Text | Video

In 2024, members commenced a decade that may prove as momentous as any that followed that unparalleled founding decade nearly two centuries ago.

Text | Video

Our decade

Between 2024 and 2032, there will be seminal events with extraordinary opportunities to introduce the Church. Members celebrated with tens of millions the 100th birthday of President Russell M. Nelson. And in spring 2024, a refurbished plaza on Temple Square featuring a display of international flags was unveiled. In addition, there is the potential for open houses and dedications for 164 temples and counting, with tens of millions walking through a house of the Lord. A symbolic center of these events will be the rededication of the Salt Lake Temple.

Text | Video

Future events will include the 2030 bicentennial of the organization of the Church. And in 2034, thousands of dignitaries, visitors and athletes will flood Salt Lake City for the Winter Olympic Games. These moments will provide members the opportunity to share the glad tidings of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Text | Video

Glad tidings

The phrase “glad tidings” comes from the original Greek word “euangelion,” which means “good news.” Heavenly Father’s plan of happiness enables joy; the Atonement of Jesus Christ is central to that plan.

Text | Video

The message of glad tidings of the gospel of Jesus Christ is the most important message on earth.

Text | Video

For the strength of youth

While this decade may be filled with days “never to be forgotten” by every Church member, this can be especially true for the rising generation. And it will be doubly so if they actively strive to become a light unto the world.

Text | Video

Prophets of God have taught this is done through four simple activities: first, living the gospel of Jesus Christ; second, caring for those in need; third, inviting all to receive the gospel; and fourth, uniting families for eternity.

Text | Video

Divinely appointed responsibilities

Latter-day Saints will have a decade never to be forgotten if they embrace these four divinely appointed responsibilities. First, live the gospel of Jesus Christ. Study the words of prophets, learn to love Father in Heaven, walk in the confidence that comes from making covenants to follow Jesus Christ. Second, reach out in compassion to care for those in need. The younger generation is unusually mindful of the less fortunate.

Text | Video

Third, invite all to receive the gospel. In 2024, 36 new missions were opened worldwide to accommodate all who desire to serve full time. This is remarkable in an era when many youth are opting out of formal religious activity and speaks to the magnificent nature of their testimonies. Realize the immense capacity to influence peers whether serving full time or not. Fourth, unite families for eternity. Become engaged in family history, spend time in the temple and prepare to be the kind of man or woman ready to marry in the temple.

Text | Video

Conclusion

There will be difficulties in the days ahead. However, as Saints enter this coming decade, may they share glad tidings through living, caring, inviting and uniting.

Text | Video

Discussion questions

Why was the decade between the First Vision and the organization of the Church of Jesus Christ “days never to be forgotten”?

How might the years 2024 to 2034 also be “days never to be forgotten”?

How is Isaiah 2:2 being fulfilled today?

How can we take advantage of increased opportunities to share the glad tidings of the gospel of Jesus Christ when the eyes of the world are upon us?

How might we fulfill divinely appointed responsibilities to live the gospel of Jesus Christ, care for the needy, invite all to receive the gospel and unite families for eternity?

Notable quotes

“Consider these remarkable events. The young Prophet conversed with the angel Moroni, translated the gold plates and published the Book of Mormon. He was the instrument through whom the Aaronic and Melchizedek Priesthoods were restored, and then he organized the Church. Oliver Cowdery described that era well: ‘These were days never to be forgotten.’ Miraculous events have continued to this very day.”

Text | Video

“In a meeting just weeks before his birthday, President [Russell M.] Nelson shared the reason he cherishes the phrase ‘glad tidings.’ On the face of it, he noted, the phrase rings of joy and happiness. But ‘glad tidings’ conveys much more than that. He explained that this phrase comes from the original Greek word ‘euangelion,’ which literally means the ‘good news’ or the ‘gospel.’ Happiness and joy in this life and the next are always linked with the gospel of Jesus Christ. Thus the phrase ‘glad tidings’ captures this double meaning in a wonderful way.”

Text | Video

“Now, while this upcoming decade may be filled with days ‘never to be forgotten’ for every member of the Church, this especially can be true for you of the rising generation. You are here on earth now because you were selected to be here now. You have the strength and capacity to be disciples of Christ in an unprecedented way.”

Text | Video

Key scriptures

“And it shall come to pass in the last days, that the mountain of the Lord’s house shall be established in the top of the mountains, and shall be exalted above the hills; and all nations shall flow unto it.”

Isaiah 2:2

“And Nathanael said unto him, Can there any good thing come out of Nazareth? Philip saith unto him, Come and see.”

John 1:46

“And it came to pass that he said unto them: Behold, here are the waters of Mormon ..., and now, as ye are desirous to come into the fold of God, and to be called his people, and are willing to bear one another’s burdens, that they may be light; Yea, and are willing to mourn with those that mourn; yea, and comfort those that stand in need of comfort, and to stand as witnesses of God at all times and in all things, and in all places that ye may be in, even until death, that ye may be redeemed of God, and be numbered with those of the first resurrection, that ye may have eternal life.”

Mosiah 18:8-9

Invitations and promises

“This will be a decade never to be forgotten. But it will be doubly so if you actively strive to become a light unto the world of how the glad tidings of the gospel of Jesus Christ can enrich and enhance not only your lives but also those of your family, friends and social media followers.”

Text | Video

“Prophets of God have taught us ... four simple activities, referred to as divinely appointed responsibilities: first, living the gospel of Jesus Christ; second, caring for those in need; third, inviting all to receive the gospel; and fourth, uniting families for eternity. Remarkably, each can be done in the most normal and natural ways.”

Text | Video

“I testify that those who approach the Lord with a sincere heart and real intent, those who have the name of the Savior upon their lips and the Holy Spirit in their souls, those who embark upon this grand and glorious pilgrimage will discover and experience bounteous celestial blessings and receive a witness that God hears you, knows you and loves you.”

Text | Video

Stories

Whenever disaster strikes and Latter-day Saints rush to help clear away debris and comfort the afflicted, it seems the majority of the Church’s emergency response volunteers are teenagers and twentysomethings.

Text | Video

A young Primary-age boy, Evan, decided to spend his summer vacation gathering supplies for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to donate to a local food bank. He found the project on the JustServe website. Evan enlisted his entire school class to help collect over 700 jars of jelly.

Text | Video

Recently, some 600 youth from Scotland and Ireland traveled to the Preston England Temple, performing more than 4,000 ordinances, many of which were for their personal deceased ancestors.

Text | Video

Additional resources

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on this dispensation

Who is Elder Stevenson?

Elder Gary E. Stevenson was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. He had been serving as the presiding bishop since 2012, and he was formerly a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s Asia North Area.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, exit after the Saturday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News