2025 statistical report of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Conferencegoers stand just before the First Presidency enters at the start of the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has issued a statistical report on the growth and status of the Church as of Dec. 31, 2025.

The report was released during the April 2026 general conference on Saturday, April 4, and published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Church units

Stakes: 3,695

Missions: 451

Districts: 488

Wards and branches: 32,046

Church membership

Total membership: 17,887,212

New children of record during 2025: 91,835

Converts baptized during 2025: 385,490

Missionaries

Full-time teaching missionaries: 78,596

Senior service missionaries: 31,613

Young service missionaries: 4,518

Temples

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