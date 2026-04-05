2025 statistical report of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has issued a statistical report on the growth and status of the Church as of Dec. 31, 2025.
The report was released during the April 2026 general conference on Saturday, April 4, and published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
Church units
- Stakes: 3,695
- Missions: 451
- Districts: 488
- Wards and branches: 32,046
Church membership
- Total membership: 17,887,212
- New children of record during 2025: 91,835
- Converts baptized during 2025: 385,490
Missionaries
- Full-time teaching missionaries: 78,596
- Senior service missionaries: 31,613
- Young service missionaries: 4,518
Temples
- Temples in operation: 204
- Temples in renovation: 7 (Salt Lake Temple; San Diego California Temple; Stockholm Sweden Temple; Kona Hawaii Temple; Manhattan New York Temple; Orlando Florida Temple; Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple)
- Temples announced or under construction: 172
9 temples dedicated in 2025
- Auckland New Zealand Temple
- Nairobi Kenya Temple
- Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple
- Syracuse Utah Temple
- Antofagasta Chile Temple
- Farmington New Mexico Temple
- Elko Nevada Temple
- Grand Junction Colorado Temple
- Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple