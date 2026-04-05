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2025 statistical report of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The statistics — released at the Saturday morning session of April 2026 general conference — are through Dec. 31, 2025

Available in:Spanish
Conferencegoers stand just before the First Presidency enters at the start of the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. Isaac Hale, Deseret News
Christine Rappleye
By Christine Rappleye

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has issued a statistical report on the growth and status of the Church as of Dec. 31, 2025.

The report was released during the April 2026 general conference on Saturday, April 4, and published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Church units

  • Stakes: 3,695
  • Missions: 451
  • Districts: 488
  • Wards and branches: 32,046

Church membership

  • Total membership: 17,887,212
  • New children of record during 2025: 91,835
  • Converts baptized during 2025: 385,490

Missionaries

  • Full-time teaching missionaries: 78,596
  • Senior service missionaries: 31,613
  • Young service missionaries: 4,518

Temples

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Church News Almanac | Temples

9 temples dedicated in 2025

See the 2024 statistical report released at the April 2025 general conference.
See the 2023 statistical report released at the April 2024 general conference.
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