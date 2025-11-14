Renovation update: Roof Restaurant returns to Temple Square in Salt Lake City

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A dining area inside The Roof Restaurant on the 10th floor of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in downtown Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.

The Joseph Smith Memorial Building’s rooftop restaurant has reopened to the public on Temple Square.

Also, recent renovation work on the Salt Lake Temple includes new chandeliers in sealing rooms and progress on the sealing-wing addition and entrance buildings.

This Temple Square news was announced Nov. 14 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Read more about these updates below.

The Roof Restaurant reopens

The entrance into The Roof Restaurant on the 10th floor of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in downtown Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Originally opened in 1914, The Roof Restaurant was closed in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And now, following a substantial renovation, the restaurant has reopened on the 10th floor of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building — overlooking the historic Salt Lake Temple.

A dining area inside The Roof Restaurant on the 10th floor of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in downtown Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Instead of its former buffet style, The Roof Restaurant is now a sit-down, a la carte dining experience. Its menu, inspired by local flavors, features Utah themes and favorites like Funeral Potato Bites and Beehive Chicken.

Other menu items include salads, sandwiches, burgers, wood-fired flatbreads, signature steaks, an alcohol-free beverage menu and a kids menu. Also available is the Utah Scone, made from a fried Lion House roll, and desserts implementing local honey.

A private dining area inside The Roof Restaurant on the 10th floor of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in downtown Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Now open for lunch and dinner, The Roof Restaurant is taking reservations between 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit theroofslc.com.

Other areas of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building are already accessible to the public, including the lobby, the mezzanine and The Garden Restaurant.

Sealing wing and entrance buildings

Crews install stone on the exterior of the sealing-wing addition on the north side of the Salt Lake Temple on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Renovations continue on the Salt Lake Temple, with recent work including new chandeliers installed, nearing completion of a sealing-wing addition and construction progressing on entrance buildings.

New chandeliers have been installed in north-addition sealing rooms. Original chandeliers, recently restored, have also been placed in the assembly room. These chandeliers are designed to blend with the temple’s original 19th-century aesthetic.

Restored original chandeliers of the Salt Lake Temple are installed in the assembly room inside the sacred structure on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The north side’s sealing-wing addition is nearly complete, with detailed stonework and the installation of new windows. To provide additional space for sacred ordinances, the temple will have in total 22 sealing rooms — 10 in the temple structure, including the sealing wing, with 12 in the north addition.

Construction is progressing on the North Temple entrance buildings, including progress with stone cladding and walkways. Landscaping is also taking shape.

New windows installed in the lobby area of the West Temple entrance building on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Finish work is underway inside the main lobby area of the entrance buildings, including detailed trim and millwork.

Panels have recently been installed on the east side of the West Temple entrance building, to display the phrases “Holiness to the Lord” and “House of the Lord.” These were engraved in the stonework off-site, then the lettering’s gold gilding was applied after installation.

Construction is underway on a sealing room in the sealing wing of the Salt Lake Temple on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Several interior renovation updates have been given for the Salt Lake Temple this year, including the following:

Wood flooring was installed in the assembly room.

Finish work was completed in several rooms, including bas-relief wallpaper added.

The “Holiness to the Lord” panel was restored and regilded in gold leaf.

Scaffolding was removed from the large assembly room.

Chandeliers were added to the north addition’s sealing rooms.

The original 12 cast-iron oxen were reinstalled in the east baptistry.

Using advanced laser technology, crews were removing old varnish from the circular stairway paneling inside the temple’s corner towers.

Workers were restoring and replicating the ornate wood paneling, beams and stenciling, including reapplying gold leaf, adding detailed stencil designs and repairing aged wood elements.

Finish work was underway for the north addition sealing rooms, celestial room and adjoining original sealing rooms.

Then-Church President Russell M. Nelson also announced in a Feb. 14 social media post that the Salt Lake Temple will hold a public open house from April to October 2027. He wrote, “We warmly invite our friends to come and learn about God’s plan for His children and rejoice in the love of Jesus Christ.”

