Temple groundbreakings announced for Ohio and Bolivia

Images by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Exterior renderings of the Cincinnati Ohio Temple, left, and La Paz Bolivia Temple, right.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced two more temple groundbreakings for this November.

Ground will be broken for the Cincinnati Ohio Temple on Nov. 7. Elder Alan T. Phillips — a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church’s United States Northeast Area — will preside over the ceremony.

Ground will be broken for the La Paz Bolivia Temple on Nov. 21. Elder Juan Pablo Villar — a General Authority Seventy and South America Northwest Area president — will preside over the ceremony.

The Cincinnati temple will be the state’s third house of the Lord, while the La Paz temple is planned as the third for the country.

Information about these groundbreakings was published Sept. 14 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Read below about these temples and the history of the Church in Ohio and Bolivia.

The Cincinnati temple, Church in Ohio

An exterior rendering of the Cincinnati Ohio Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On April 7, 2024, then-Church President Russell M. Nelson announced the Cincinnati temple. It was one of 15 temples he announced in the April 2024 general conference.

As previously announced, Ohio’s third temple will be a single-story building of approximately 29,630 square feet. The sacred edifice will be built on a 35-acre site southwest of the intersection of Mason-Montgomery Road and Cedar Village Drive, Mason, Ohio.

After it’s built and dedicated, the Cincinnati temple will join two other temples in Ohio — the Columbus temple, dedicated in September 1999, and the Cleveland temple, dedicated just last month, in August 2026.

The site location map for the Cincinnati Ohio Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Missionary work began in Ohio in October 1830, just six months after the restored Church was established. Kirtland, Ohio, served as Church headquarters from 1831 to 1838. The first stake of the Church was created there in 1834. Sixty-five of the revelations published in the Doctrine and Covenants were received in the state.

Ohio saw great strides in structuring the Church. The First Presidency was organized in Kirtland in March 1832, followed by the Kirtland High Council in February 1834, the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in February 1835, and the First Council of the Seventy also in February 1835.

After tensions rose in the community, Church members left Kirtland in 1838 to gather with other Saints in Missouri. Community of Christ preserved the Kirtland Temple, then stewardship was transferred to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in March 2024.

Today, Ohio is home to around 66,000 Latter-day Saints across more than 130 wards and branches.

The La Paz temple, Church in Bolivia

An exterior rendering of the La Paz Bolivia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Nelson announced a temple for La Paz on Oct. 3, 2021. It was one of 13 temples he announced in the October 2021 general conference.

Western Bolivia’s temple will have a size of approximately 18,850 square feet. The structure will stand on a 3.8-acre site near Avenida Los Sauces and Calle 8 de Calacoto.

Bolivia currently has only one operating temple — in Cochabamba, dedicated in 2000. A second has been under construction in Santa Cruz since June 2024.

The site location map for the La Paz Bolivia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Missionaries of the Andes Mission began teaching the restored gospel of Jesus Christ in Santa Cruz in November 1964; the first branch was established in 1966.

A mission was not long after established in La Paz, in 1968. Within a decade, more than 9,700 Church members were living in Bolivia. Stakes were organized in Santa Cruz, La Paz and Cochabamba in 1979.

Today, Bolivia is home to more than 235,000 Latter-day Saints in 290 wards and branches.